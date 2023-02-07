ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

NYPD officer fatally shot in Brooklyn laid to rest on Long Island

Family and friends said their final farewells to an NYPD officer from Deer Park on Thursday. As News 12 has reported, Adeed Fayaz, 26, was shot in Brooklyn while off-duty last weekend during an attempted robbery. The suspected shooter, Randy Jones, was arrested less than two days later. A viewing...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Prosecutors: PSE&G supervisor killed in apparent murder-suicide was targeted

A former PSE&G employee shot and killed a PSE&G supervisor who was also a Milford council member in an apparent murder-suicide. Prosecutors say this was a targeted attack. Authorities in Somerset County say that Russell Heller, 51, was shot and killed outside of PSE&G headquarters in Somerset on Wednesday morning. They say he was killed by 58-year-old Gary Curtis.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy