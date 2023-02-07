Read full article on original website
Pelham Bay residents express mixed feelings over street redesign
The new addition of cement blockades at a Bronx intersection comes as the intersection saw 26 accidents in 2022. Half of the victims were pedestrians.
Driver killed in crash with Thruway Authority vehicle on Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge
Police say a van struck a Thruway Authority vehicle in the northbound lane near Exit 11 in Nyack around 7 a.m.
Developer lays out timeline for new aquatic center in Newburgh as residents voice frustration
A new $11 million aquatic center is set to open in 2025, but many who rely on the pool say the project is taking too long.
Feud over parking fuels fight between North Castle pizza store owner and fire department
Michael Fiorentino, the owner of Broadway Pizza, says orange cones were put in front of the restaurant five months ago after an incident with the fire department.
Fight brews over revised Tarrytown law to allow separate dwellings on same lot as single-family homes
Village leaders and some residents are at odds over a revised local law that would allow a separate dwelling built on the same lot as a single-family home.
FDNY: Large fire erupts at C-Town Supermarket in Bronx
Hundreds of onlookers stood as fire crews battled a large fire that broke out at a Morris Heights supermarket.
Monroe welcomes new businesses as part of downtown revitalization effort
There are two new restaurants to try in Monroe - J’s Seafood on Route 17M and Saona Kitchen and Bar on Millpond Parkway.
Tractor-trailer catches fire on I-95 in New Rochelle
Chopper 12 was overhead and captured smoke coming from the truck on the northbound shoulder in New Rochelle.
Man rescued by first responders following boat explosion in Islip
Scott Murray, 44, of Islip, was airlifted to the hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.
Authorities: 54-year-old man dead after vehicle drives into Port Washington waters
A 54-year-old man was killed when a BMW SUV was driven down a boat ramp and into the water at Bar Beach in Port Washington, authorities say. The incident happened at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities say the victim's body was found floating in the water and it was too...
Hudson County prosecutor: 1 arrested, another sought in death of Jersey City kindergarten teacher
Police have made an arrest in the death of Jersey City teacher Luz Hernandez, according to the Hudson County Prosecutors Office.
Huntington Town Board weighs in on Oheka Castle housing proposal
The castle's owners want a permit that will allow the construction of a four-story condominium with 95 housing units.
Car crashes into Taste of India restaurant in Teaneck
The crash happened on Thursday evening when the driver lost control and hit a parked car. They then drove onto the curb and into the restaurant.
Man suspected in Bronx carjacking arrested in Yonkers
The name of the suspect and charges against him have not been released.
Investigation into slain Sayreville council member shifts to her Newark church
Eunice Dwumfour was shot multiple times on Feb. 1 while sitting in her car in front of her apartment complex.
Body of 30-year-old teacher missing from Jersey City found in shallow grave
The remains of Luz Hernandez, a 30-year-old teacher from Jersey City who was reported missing, were discovered by police in Kearny.
NYPD officer fatally shot in Brooklyn laid to rest on Long Island
Family and friends said their final farewells to an NYPD officer from Deer Park on Thursday. As News 12 has reported, Adeed Fayaz, 26, was shot in Brooklyn while off-duty last weekend during an attempted robbery. The suspected shooter, Randy Jones, was arrested less than two days later. A viewing...
NYC sanitation worker who contracted COVID-19 leaves New City rehab center after 3-year battle
Nick Bauso, of the Bronx, was greeted with applause from more than 50 sanitation workers and the commissioner.
2 more Bed, Bath & Beyond locations set to close on Long Island
A total of 400 stores have closed in the last year.
Prosecutors: PSE&G supervisor killed in apparent murder-suicide was targeted
A former PSE&G employee shot and killed a PSE&G supervisor who was also a Milford council member in an apparent murder-suicide. Prosecutors say this was a targeted attack. Authorities in Somerset County say that Russell Heller, 51, was shot and killed outside of PSE&G headquarters in Somerset on Wednesday morning. They say he was killed by 58-year-old Gary Curtis.
