tapinto.net
As Authorities Hunt Killer, Sayreville Remembers a Kind Soul
SAYREVILLE, NJ – As the FBI and State Police join the hunt for the killer of Borough Councilwoman Eunice K. Dwumfour last week, hundreds of community members joined in a memorial at the Epic Church on Feb. 8 to remember the 30-year-old wife, daughter, mother and community leader. As...
tapinto.net
Man on Scooter Struck and Killed By Driver in Mountainside, Police Say
MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ — A 64-year-old man who crossed into traffic while operating a battery-powered scooter was struck and killed by a driver in Mountainside early Thursday morning, police said. Mountainside Police Chief Joseph Giannuzzi said in a news release the victim was struck at the intersection of Route 22...
tapinto.net
Berkeley Heights Public Library
BHPL's Board of Trustees will meet on Monday, February 13th at 7:00 pm in BHPL's Conference Room on the Upper Level at 29 Park Avenue. Click here for the Agenda.
tapinto.net
Burlington County Hosting Several Events to Celebrate Black History Month
MOUNT HOLLY, NJ — Burlington County is celebrating Black History Month with events, exhibits, lectures and performances throughout February that show the county’s rich Black historical presence and culture. A special lecture titled “Spirit of Freedom” about Mount Holly’s 1872 celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Emancipation...
tapinto.net
Traffic Diverted after Pedestrian Struck on Route 22 in Mountainside, Expect Heavy Delays
MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ - A pedestrian was struck early morning on US-22 in Mountainside. Expect heavy delays in the area of US-22 and New Providence Road eastbound. Traffic is being diverted to Mountain Avenue for investigation. TAPinto will update when more information becomes available.
tapinto.net
Phillipsburg Education Board hears High School Report from Acting Principal
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J.---The Phillipsburg Board of Education Monday evening agreed to a request from Interim Principal Kyle Rovi and Assistant Principal Edison Torres to approve having nationally recognized speaker Jeremy Anderson address the student body this February which is recognized as black history month. Anderson is a motivational speaker, educational consultant,...
tapinto.net
Ice Hockey: Clifton United (Cedar Grove) Routs Millburn, 11-4
WEST ORANGE, NJ -- Zack Guiffrida scored four goals and passed for two assists to lead the Clifton United ice hockey team to an 11-4 victory over Millburn on Wednesday. Ryan Montana had two goals and two assists and Trevor Rascher scored two goals for Clifton United (10-8-2), which included players on its roster from Cedar Grove.
tapinto.net
Fair Lawn’s 13th Annual Taste of Our Town to be held on February 27th
FAIR LAWN, NJ - The Fair Lawn Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce that it is hosting its 13th annual Taste of Our Town event which will take place on Monday, February 27th from 6:00PM to 8:00PM, at the Fair Lawn Community Center located at 10-10 20th Street. The...
tapinto.net
HS Basketball: Paramus Falls to Hackensack in Final Seconds
PARAMUS, NJ — The Spartans (10-11) were defeated by the Hackensack Comets (10-13) 53-51 on Tuesday, February 7. Junior Mateen Aminyar led the way with 21 points in the loss. Senior Firaol Tulu added 13 points as the Spartans’ second-leading scorer. Sign Up for FREE Paramus Newsletter. Get...
