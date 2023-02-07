Read full article on original website
Related
22 WSBT
Man arrested after Tuesday night standoff with police
St. Joseph County activated the County-Metro SWAT team last night for an incident at Sunset Village Mobile home park off of Locust Road. Police were called just before 7:30 p.m. after a 36-year-old man had reportedly punched his mother and twice pulled the trigger of a handgun while pointing it at her chest.
22 WSBT
More police funds in Michigan budget proposal
The newest budget proposal for the state of Michigan includes a big push for recruiting and retaining people for police departments across the state. The proposed budget for 2024 is the largest in the state of Michigan's history. The area of law enforcement could be in for a big boost, from state police all the way down to local police departments.
22 WSBT
Gov. Whitmer's budget includes over $50M for state police training
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- In Governor Gretchen Whitmer's budget proposal, she included nearly $500 million dedicated to keeping communities safe. The money will be used to hire, train and retain local cops, firefighters and EMTs, along with upgrading facilities and equipment. Another story: Whitmer unveils $79 billion budget proposal, Michigan's...
22 WSBT
Be prepared, Indiana due for significant earthquake
Earthquakes in Indiana may seem unusual, but the state is actually near several seismic zones, with the potential to produce tremors. February is Earthquake Awareness Month and officials say Indiana is overdue for a major earthquake. It's been more than 200 years since the state experienced a major one. Catastrophic...
22 WSBT
Controversial school training video removed after substitute teacher raises questions
WASHINGTON (TND) — A mother and substitute teacher in Utah raised questions on a controversial teacher training video that was eventually removed. Parents Defending Education's Director of Outreach Erica Sanzi joined The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat Friday morning to discuss the situation. The Utah State Agency took down...
22 WSBT
Connecticut lawmakers push to conceal teachers' discussions with students about gender identity
HARTFORD, Conn. (CITC) — Connecticut Democrats have proposed a bill limiting information about discussions teachers may have with their students about "sensitive subjects." The proposed bill would prohibit Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests pertaining to teacher communications with students that involve subjects like sexual orientation, gender identity or race. According to its text, the proposed law is intended to protect public school teachers.
22 WSBT
Whitmer unveils $79 billion budget proposal, Michigan's largest spending plan
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer unveiled her fifth budget plan on Wednesday, with the spending plan totaling out to $79 billion and setting a record for the largest budget introduced in Michigan history. A five-month process led to the pitch for Fiscal Year 2024 in Lansing with the...
Comments / 0