Saint Joseph County, IN

Man arrested after Tuesday night standoff with police

St. Joseph County activated the County-Metro SWAT team last night for an incident at Sunset Village Mobile home park off of Locust Road. Police were called just before 7:30 p.m. after a 36-year-old man had reportedly punched his mother and twice pulled the trigger of a handgun while pointing it at her chest.
More police funds in Michigan budget proposal

The newest budget proposal for the state of Michigan includes a big push for recruiting and retaining people for police departments across the state. The proposed budget for 2024 is the largest in the state of Michigan's history. The area of law enforcement could be in for a big boost, from state police all the way down to local police departments.
Gov. Whitmer's budget includes over $50M for state police training

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- In Governor Gretchen Whitmer's budget proposal, she included nearly $500 million dedicated to keeping communities safe. The money will be used to hire, train and retain local cops, firefighters and EMTs, along with upgrading facilities and equipment. Another story: Whitmer unveils $79 billion budget proposal, Michigan's...
Be prepared, Indiana due for significant earthquake

Earthquakes in Indiana may seem unusual, but the state is actually near several seismic zones, with the potential to produce tremors. February is Earthquake Awareness Month and officials say Indiana is overdue for a major earthquake. It's been more than 200 years since the state experienced a major one. Catastrophic...
Connecticut lawmakers push to conceal teachers' discussions with students about gender identity

HARTFORD, Conn. (CITC) — Connecticut Democrats have proposed a bill limiting information about discussions teachers may have with their students about "sensitive subjects." The proposed bill would prohibit Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests pertaining to teacher communications with students that involve subjects like sexual orientation, gender identity or race. According to its text, the proposed law is intended to protect public school teachers.
