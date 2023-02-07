As Owen Hunt and Cristina Yang on "Grey's Anatomy," Kevin McKidd and Sandra Oh spun friendship, heartache, passion, and tragedy out of their years-long working relationship. Their storyline, which swayed from swoony to scary and back again, lasted the course of five seasons and became one of the series' most iconic and essential relationships. Both damaged and in love with their jobs, the two were simultaneously perfect and problematic for each other, bringing out each other's best while sometimes compounding their worst. Of course, it all came to an end when Cristina finally left for Zurich, mirroring Sandra Oh's real-life departure from the show. But their love lived on past Cristina's departure.

