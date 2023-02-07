Read full article on original website
Swarm's First Trailer Is Serving Shades Of A Darker Beyhive
With a title like "Swarm," it would be reasonable to expect that Donald Glover's upcoming horror series would be about killer insects – bees, maybe. But as it turns out, and as the show's new official teaser clearly indicates, this show is about another kind of swarm altogether, even though the bee imagery is still appropriate.
Criminal Minds: Evolution Fans Find Themselves Surprisingly Sad Over [SPOILERS] Death In The Finale
Contains spoilers for "Criminal Minds: Evolution" Season 1, Episode 10. While "Criminal Minds: Evolution" serves as a revival of the canceled "Criminal Minds" series, its genesis differs in certain key ways from the sort of franchise revival becoming increasingly common in today's pop cultural landscape. Perhaps most notably, "Criminal Minds" was canceled in 2020, and "Evolution" kicked off roughly two-and-a-half years later, meaning that the break between its cancellation and continuation wasn't necessarily that much longer than a standard gap between two contiguous TV seasons.
Sons Of Anarchy Star Maggie Siff Was Amazed By Tara's Perpetual Fierceness
"Sons of Anarchy" is often synonymous with "Shakespearean Tragedy, " and for a good reason. The crime drama, which focuses on a Californian outlaw biker gang, is filled with plenty of disaster and death for its main cast. "Sons of Anarchy" did a masterful job presenting the tragic journey of characters unable to steer away from their troubled and doomed fates like a motorcycle continuously weaving around train tracks. And fans couldn't stop watching because the "Sons of Anarchy" cast experienced captivating transformations on these calamitous roads to certain doom, especially Jax Teller's (Charlie Hunnam) old lady Tara Knowles (Maggie Siff).
You Season 4 Has Critics Overwhelmingly Unimpressed
"You" Season 4 – Part I has finally debuted on Netflix, and the reviews are a little less than romantic. Though it began with a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, that number has steadily dropped as more critics put their thoughts onto paper – as of writing, it sits at an ominous 80% (the lowest score a season of "You" has ever had). The sleeper hit has apparently reached inevitable bloat for some viewers, who struggle to swallow Joe Goldberg's (Penn Badgley) latest adventure.
Melanie Lynskey Wouldn't Change A Thing About The Last Of Us' Script, Claiming It's 'Perfect'
Even with the incredible watch that "The Last of Us" has become as the series has progressed, some fans have debated the creative choices applied in its adaptation from loading screen to television. Co-creator of the HBO series and original creator of the game, Neil Druckmann, anticipated that some viewers wouldn't be happy with the deviations made in the show saying, "I've learned to expect backlash from sneezing" (via Variety). With that said, one person has stood firm in the writing of the scripts, even if it includes some changes from the game.
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Matthew McConaughey's Addition To Yellowstone Doesn't Have Everyone Screaming 'Alright, Alright, Alright'
"Yellowstone" fans were clutching their pearls this week following a February 6 report that claimed Taylor Sheridan's beloved show was being led out to pasture by Paramount+ over an alleged scheduling conflict with series star Kevin Costner (via Deadline). In order to try and make everyone feel better, Sheridan's team was going to bring in Hollywood heavyweight Matthew McConaughey to hopefully lead the streaming giant's "Yellowstone" universe, with people assuming he'd be a massive pickup for the franchise, regardless of the role or series he's put in (via Deadline). But apparently, not everyone is loving the reported idea. In fact, a lot of people want McConaughey to stay far, far away from the world of "Yellowstone," and there are a number of reasons why.
The Battlestar Galactica Legend Who Was In The Running To Play NCIS' Abby Sciuto
It's safe to say that "NCIS" features a rather colorful cast of agents, but few have popped off the screen more than Pauley Perrette's Abby Sciuto. A forensic scientist with an oddball mixture of a gothic aesthetic and a happy-go-lucky attitude, Abby was a mainstay of the show's main NCIS team all the way from the beginning of the show up until Season 15. Though some "NCIS" fans have a love-hate relationship with Abby, it's undeniable that the character was a foundational part of the procedural's identity for many years — and that significance has a lot to do with Perrette's performance.
Are Sandra Oh And Kevin McKidd From Grey's Anatomy Friends In Real Life?
As Owen Hunt and Cristina Yang on "Grey's Anatomy," Kevin McKidd and Sandra Oh spun friendship, heartache, passion, and tragedy out of their years-long working relationship. Their storyline, which swayed from swoony to scary and back again, lasted the course of five seasons and became one of the series' most iconic and essential relationships. Both damaged and in love with their jobs, the two were simultaneously perfect and problematic for each other, bringing out each other's best while sometimes compounding their worst. Of course, it all came to an end when Cristina finally left for Zurich, mirroring Sandra Oh's real-life departure from the show. But their love lived on past Cristina's departure.
Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Is Following in Her Footsteps
Salma Hayek loves being a mother. The actor became a first-time parent at the age of 41 when she welcomed her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, with husband François-Henri Pinault in September 2007. During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in April 2008, Hayek said that although it was "a little nerve-racking" to have a child later in life, she realized it was actually "the best time" for her to become a mother.
Jamie Lee Curtis Revs Up The Freaky Friday Sequel Rumors On Instagram
In November 2022, Jamie Lee Curtis sparked rumors of a "Freaky Friday" sequel finally coming to fruition, revealing in an interview that both she and Lindsay Lohan were in talks with Disney and fully committed to appearing in a follow-up. Well, on Friday, February 10 — because, obviously — Curtis decided to turn up the heat on those sequel rumors.
Keira Knightley's Parents Didn't Want Her To Audition For Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
Before going on swashbuckling adventures alongside Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise and stealing our hearts in "Pride and Prejudice," Keira Knightley got her start in the movie industry in a galaxy far, far away. Following a collection of minor roles in various television movies and shows, Knightley's big-screen debut came in 1999 with the release of the long-awaited "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace."
A Spartacus Sequel Series In The Works At Starz
The Starz series "Spartacus" premiered at a time when historical TV epics were both interesting and barbaric. Originally led by late actor Andy Whitfield, the 2010 debut season of Steven S. DeKnight's "Spartacus" franchise still gets talked about to this day — with television fans longing for a proper follow-up since the show ended in 2013. Well, according to reports, that day has finally come. "@spartacus_starz is coming back LFG!" wrote Twitter user @Titancrazy1992.
Naruto Creator Masashi Kishimoto Had To Calm His Wife Down After She Found Out About Hinata
When the "Naruto" anime finally ended in 2017, the series concluded with answers to its biggest questions. In the end, after a drawn-out fight that resulted in lots of bloodshed and lost limbs, Naruto finally brought his friend Sasuke back from absolute darkness. And the orange-clad hero later achieved his childhood dream of his village acknowledging him as the Hokage. On the romantic side, fans finally learned the most important fact of which desired couples became canon. By the time the dust settles, and cupid arrows have flung, Sasuke ultimately bonds with Sakura, and Naruto winds up with Hinata.
Fast & Furious Fans Can't Help But Notice Dwayne Johnson's Absence In The Fast X Trailer
On February 10, the first trailer for the 10th "Fast & Furious" franchise film, titled "Fast X," hit the internet, sparking plenty of excitement among the series' ever-growing fanbase. "Fast" movies are big by their very nature, but there are a few reasons to believe that "Fast X" will be the franchise's biggest entry yet, including this first trailer's runtime clocking in at roughly three-and-a-half minutes in total.
The Winchesters Fans Are Losing It Over Charles Shaughnessy's Appearance In Season 1
"The Winchesters" serves as a prequel series to the beloved dark fantasy drama "Supernatural," which focused primarily on the monster-hunting duo of Sam and Dean Winchester (played by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, respectively). "The Winchesters" takes us back to the 1970s to explore how Sam and Dean's parents, John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly), first fell in love amid a monster hunting adventure to find their missing fathers.
Grey's Anatomy Newcomer Adelaide Kane Calls The Show's Doctor Boot Camp A 'Sterile Playground'
Ever since its premiere way back in 2005, ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" upended the typical medical procedural drama by adding a strong dose of humor to the proceedings. Created by showrunner Shonda Rhimes — who would go on to create "Scandal," "How to Get Away with Murder," and "Station 19" — the dramedy helped launch her career and make her the most prolific Black female showrunner in TV history. The series has run for so long that it can really be divided into the career and personal life-defining eras based on the lead character Meredith Grey's (Ellen Pompeo) interpersonal and professional relationships.
The Outwaters Review: Frightening Found Footage
Pros The found footage is absolutely terrifying It's visually beautiful The cast is completely committed and makes the movie feel lived-in Cons It could have expanded its mythology just a little bit more. We've come far enough in our understanding of the found footage subgenre of horror to understand that...
The US Fawlty Towers Remake Needs To Ditch The Comedy And Go Full Horror
They're trying to make a US version of "Fawlty Towers" once again — this time with John Cleese himself in collaboration with Castle Rock Entertainment, and with a focus on an older Basil Fawlty (per Deadline). On paper, at least, it's a pretty neat idea. It's also going to fail miserably.
