‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Ditches Dutton Ranch for Family Trip to Pandora: PHOTOS

It’s very rare that Yellowstone fans get to see Cole Hauser‘s Rip Wheeler anywhere but on the Dutton Ranch. However, with the show on hiatus until summer 2023, the 47-year-old actor ditched his character’s leather-fringed chaps and cowboy hat completely, instead taking a fun family trip to Disney, and making a special stop in Animal Kingdom’s Pandora. See the Yellowstone star’s photos below.
What Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Thought When She Saw The Younger Versions Of Beth And Rip

"Yellowstone" has attracted a loyal following because of its commitment to showing a way of life that is rarely seen on TV these days: the life of the cowboy. Creator Taylor Sheridan remarked to The New York Times that he does not care if "Yellowstone" is a hit with critics because he is making the show for the people who appreciate Westerns. "I'm not making it for [the critics]; I'm making it for people who live that life. The audience has expanded beyond that because, you know, a lot of people love westerns," he said.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Shares What Kevin Costner Is Really Like to Work With

Cole Hauser and Kevin Costner have a close onscreen relationship on Yellowstone, and Hauser says they have a special bond offscreen, too. Hauser plays Yellowstone ranch foreman Rip Wheeler on the show, and Costner plays Dutton family patriarch John Dutton, who took Rip in when he was young. They have an unshakable bond, and Hauser shares that he and Costner also have a lot in common.
Kevin Costner lists 160-acre Aspen ranch for rent as fate on ‘Yellowstone’ looms

Kevin Costner may not be willing to give up his “Yellowstone” ranch in Montana, but he is saying welcome to his real-life ranch in Colorado. The recent Golden Globe winner is renting his 160-acre Aspen estate for a colossal $36,000 per night, The Post has learned. The property went up for rent last week. Comprising 12 bedrooms and eight bathrooms, the spread occupies nearly 6,000 square feet. Known as the Dunbar Ranch, it has been pegged as “the ultimate luxury retreat,” and is located just minutes from downtown Aspen. Features of the property include 24/7 caretakers on site, a baseball...
CSI Actors You May Not Know Passed Away

"CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" and its spin-off series comprise one of the most popular television franchises of the 21st century; a 2006 profile by the Independent noted that the first three series in the franchise — "Crime Scene Investigation" (which ran from 2000 to 2015), "CSI: Miami" (2002-2012) and "CSI: NY" (2004-2013) — were syndicated to an audience of more than two billion in 200 countries. Since then CBS, which oversees all things "CSI," has added two more iterations: "CSI: Cyber," which ran from 2014 to 2016, and "CSI: Vegas," which brought the franchise full circle and featured a number of the original series' stars, including William Petersen (as forensic scientist Gil Grissom) and Marg Helgenberger (investigator Catherine Willows), in 2021.
Latest Episode Of ‘1923’ May Have Just Confirmed The Dutton Family Tree

I think we’re on to something… After a month-long hiatus, 1923 was back on Paramount+ this weekend, and I think we’re finally starting to answer some questions about the history of the Dutton Family. The second chapter of the Yellowstone prequels, following 1883, the next part of the story picks up in 1923, as we see the next generation of Dutton struggle to maintain ranch life at the newly constructed Dutton Ranch. According to the official synopsis: “1923 focuses on the Dutton family’s […] The post Latest Episode Of ‘1923’ May Have Just Confirmed The Dutton Family Tree first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Piper Perabo Opens Up About That Brutal Fight Between Summer and Beth

It has been building up for a while now, and the tension finally boiled over too far as Yellowstone’s Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Summer (Piper Perabo) went head to head in a brutal battle in the neo-western drama’s fifth season. Now, Piper Perabo is delving deep into the brutal brawl between the two adversaries. Noting that she and Reilly started training for this moment a month before filming.
‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser Says Rip Kissing Beth Dutton Makes One Family Member ‘Really Uncomfortable’

Since makings its debut in 2018, Yellowstone fans have fallen deeper and deeper in love with the series’ leading couple, Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton. However, while the two actors that play the couple on screen, Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly, both have their own partners at home, the former, following the midseason finale of Yellowstone season five, revealed that his character’s intimate scenes with Reilly’s Beth Dutton make one of his young family members extremely “uncomfortable.”
‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Speaks Out About Marriage to ‘Yellowstone’ Actress

A little over six months after he exchanged vows with Yellowstone actress Allison Dunbar, Sons of Anarchy star Ron Perlman is ready to open up about their marriage. While speaking to PEOPLE, the Sons of Anarchy actor revealed more details about the relationship with Dunbar. He started seeing the Yellowstone beauty prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and five months after he filed for divorce from his first wife, Opal Stone.
Yellowstone Fan-Favorite Star Breaks Silence on Upcoming Death

Yellowstone's Season 5 midseason finale was an explosive one that not only saw Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) make the bold move of calling for the impeachment of his father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as governor of Montana, but a strong reaction from his sister, Beth (Kelly Reilly). The siblings ended up facing off in a briefly violent confrontation and, after, Beth suggested to their father that they may need to kill Jamie to protect the family and the ranch. It certainly seems like all roads are pointing towards a death at the end of Season 5, but one Yellowstone star is being a bit coy about the situation. Cole Hauser, who plays John's right hand man and Beth's husband Rip Wheeler on the series, told Entertainment Tonight (via Yahoo!) that he didn't want to speculate and that fans would just have to wait and see what series creator Taylor Sheridan comes up with.
'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser Looks Very Different From Rip After Trimming His Beard

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser trimmed up his beard during the show's break, and now he looks very different from his character, Rip Wheeler. Over on Instagram, Hauser shared a photo of his family on vacation at Disney World in Florida. Upon further inspection, fans can see that Hauser seems to have taken some clippers to his facial hair, no longer sporting the same dark beard that we're used to seeing him with on Yellowstone.
