Read full article on original website
Related
‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Ditches Dutton Ranch for Family Trip to Pandora: PHOTOS
It’s very rare that Yellowstone fans get to see Cole Hauser‘s Rip Wheeler anywhere but on the Dutton Ranch. However, with the show on hiatus until summer 2023, the 47-year-old actor ditched his character’s leather-fringed chaps and cowboy hat completely, instead taking a fun family trip to Disney, and making a special stop in Animal Kingdom’s Pandora. See the Yellowstone star’s photos below.
What Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Thought When She Saw The Younger Versions Of Beth And Rip
"Yellowstone" has attracted a loyal following because of its commitment to showing a way of life that is rarely seen on TV these days: the life of the cowboy. Creator Taylor Sheridan remarked to The New York Times that he does not care if "Yellowstone" is a hit with critics because he is making the show for the people who appreciate Westerns. "I'm not making it for [the critics]; I'm making it for people who live that life. The audience has expanded beyond that because, you know, a lot of people love westerns," he said.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Shares What Kevin Costner Is Really Like to Work With
Cole Hauser and Kevin Costner have a close onscreen relationship on Yellowstone, and Hauser says they have a special bond offscreen, too. Hauser plays Yellowstone ranch foreman Rip Wheeler on the show, and Costner plays Dutton family patriarch John Dutton, who took Rip in when he was young. They have an unshakable bond, and Hauser shares that he and Costner also have a lot in common.
Kevin Costner lists 160-acre Aspen ranch for rent as fate on ‘Yellowstone’ looms
Kevin Costner may not be willing to give up his “Yellowstone” ranch in Montana, but he is saying welcome to his real-life ranch in Colorado. The recent Golden Globe winner is renting his 160-acre Aspen estate for a colossal $36,000 per night, The Post has learned. The property went up for rent last week. Comprising 12 bedrooms and eight bathrooms, the spread occupies nearly 6,000 square feet. Known as the Dunbar Ranch, it has been pegged as “the ultimate luxury retreat,” and is located just minutes from downtown Aspen. Features of the property include 24/7 caretakers on site, a baseball...
‘Yellowstone’s Jen Landon Made a Life-Changing Decision Thanks to Costar Ryan Bingham
Recently, Yellowstone‘s Teeter actress Jen Landon made a life-changing decision about her living situation. And, looking back, she credits the decision to her Yellowstone costar Ryan Bingham. Speaking with Truck Camper Magazine, Jen Landon said that years of “itchy feet” led her to purchase a Capri Camper. The unit...
CSI Actors You May Not Know Passed Away
"CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" and its spin-off series comprise one of the most popular television franchises of the 21st century; a 2006 profile by the Independent noted that the first three series in the franchise — "Crime Scene Investigation" (which ran from 2000 to 2015), "CSI: Miami" (2002-2012) and "CSI: NY" (2004-2013) — were syndicated to an audience of more than two billion in 200 countries. Since then CBS, which oversees all things "CSI," has added two more iterations: "CSI: Cyber," which ran from 2014 to 2016, and "CSI: Vegas," which brought the franchise full circle and featured a number of the original series' stars, including William Petersen (as forensic scientist Gil Grissom) and Marg Helgenberger (investigator Catherine Willows), in 2021.
Eagle-Eyed ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Note One Massive Prop Has Seemingly Disappeared From Show
Less than two weeks after Yellowstone’s midseason finale, eagled-eyed fans notice one massive prop that has seemingly disappeared from the... The post Eagle-Eyed ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Note One Massive Prop Has Seemingly Disappeared From Show appeared first on Outsider.
'1923' star Harrison Ford hopes to work with wife after she left the spotlight for 20 years to raise their son
Harrison Ford opened up about wanting to work with wife Calista Flockhart on a future project. She has been out of the spotlight 20 years while she raised their son, Liam.
‘Yellowstone’s Wes Bentley Reveals the Worst Mistake Jamie Dutton Has Ever Made
Part of what makes Wes Bentley‘s Yellowstone character Jamie Dutton so captivating is that he is so inherently flawed. Across five seasons of Yellowstone, Jamie Dutton has made mistake after mistake, intentionally or not. Now, with the hit Western drama on a months-long hiatus, Wes Bentley has revealed Jamie Dutton’s worst mistake in the series so far.
‘1923’s Harrison Ford Reveals Why He Left Los Angeles for Wyoming
When Taylor Sheridan asked Harrison Ford to take the lead role in his newest Yellowstone spinoff 1923, he didn’t have... The post ‘1923’s Harrison Ford Reveals Why He Left Los Angeles for Wyoming appeared first on Outsider.
Latest Episode Of ‘1923’ May Have Just Confirmed The Dutton Family Tree
I think we’re on to something… After a month-long hiatus, 1923 was back on Paramount+ this weekend, and I think we’re finally starting to answer some questions about the history of the Dutton Family. The second chapter of the Yellowstone prequels, following 1883, the next part of the story picks up in 1923, as we see the next generation of Dutton struggle to maintain ranch life at the newly constructed Dutton Ranch. According to the official synopsis: “1923 focuses on the Dutton family’s […] The post Latest Episode Of ‘1923’ May Have Just Confirmed The Dutton Family Tree first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
‘1923’: Harrison Ford Reveals Season 2 Plans for ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff
Today is a good day for fans of Taylor Sheridan’s beloved Yellowstone franchise. Not only did the series execs announce that the most recently dropped spinoff, 1923, will return for a second season, but Harrison Ford also revealed that he will remain in the lead role. The Jacob Dutton...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Piper Perabo Opens Up About That Brutal Fight Between Summer and Beth
It has been building up for a while now, and the tension finally boiled over too far as Yellowstone’s Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Summer (Piper Perabo) went head to head in a brutal battle in the neo-western drama’s fifth season. Now, Piper Perabo is delving deep into the brutal brawl between the two adversaries. Noting that she and Reilly started training for this moment a month before filming.
‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser Says Rip Kissing Beth Dutton Makes One Family Member ‘Really Uncomfortable’
Since makings its debut in 2018, Yellowstone fans have fallen deeper and deeper in love with the series’ leading couple, Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton. However, while the two actors that play the couple on screen, Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly, both have their own partners at home, the former, following the midseason finale of Yellowstone season five, revealed that his character’s intimate scenes with Reilly’s Beth Dutton make one of his young family members extremely “uncomfortable.”
‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Speaks Out About Marriage to ‘Yellowstone’ Actress
A little over six months after he exchanged vows with Yellowstone actress Allison Dunbar, Sons of Anarchy star Ron Perlman is ready to open up about their marriage. While speaking to PEOPLE, the Sons of Anarchy actor revealed more details about the relationship with Dunbar. He started seeing the Yellowstone beauty prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and five months after he filed for divorce from his first wife, Opal Stone.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Fan-Favorite Star Breaks Silence on Upcoming Death
Yellowstone's Season 5 midseason finale was an explosive one that not only saw Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) make the bold move of calling for the impeachment of his father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as governor of Montana, but a strong reaction from his sister, Beth (Kelly Reilly). The siblings ended up facing off in a briefly violent confrontation and, after, Beth suggested to their father that they may need to kill Jamie to protect the family and the ranch. It certainly seems like all roads are pointing towards a death at the end of Season 5, but one Yellowstone star is being a bit coy about the situation. Cole Hauser, who plays John's right hand man and Beth's husband Rip Wheeler on the series, told Entertainment Tonight (via Yahoo!) that he didn't want to speculate and that fans would just have to wait and see what series creator Taylor Sheridan comes up with.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Forrie J. Smith Reveals Major News From His Ranch to Kick Off 2023
Yellowstone star Forrie J. Smith is definitely in the celebration mood as 2023 opens up with news from his ranch. As you can tell, there’s a new addition to the ranch family. Smith announces with an Instagram photo that a new bull is taking his place on the land. He wrote in the caption, “First calf of 2023…a little bull on my ranch! (Corriente Angus cross ).”
Kevin Costner Reportedly Wants To Leave 'Yellowstone' Amid Rift, Moral Issues
It looks like fans are about to see the final days of Kevin Costner in the hit series "Yellowstone." The vet actor reportedly wants to leave the show and may get replaced by Matthew McConaughey.
Popculture
'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser Looks Very Different From Rip After Trimming His Beard
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser trimmed up his beard during the show's break, and now he looks very different from his character, Rip Wheeler. Over on Instagram, Hauser shared a photo of his family on vacation at Disney World in Florida. Upon further inspection, fans can see that Hauser seems to have taken some clippers to his facial hair, no longer sporting the same dark beard that we're used to seeing him with on Yellowstone.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Hoped to Cast Princess Diana in ‘The Bodyguard 2’
There was once a sequel to The Bodyguard in the works that would have put Princess Diana of Wales in the role of Frank Farmer’s love interest. While it may sound like a rumor, the story came straight from the mouth of the original star, Kevin Costner. In 2019,...
ScreenCrush
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Read movie reviews, TV recaps and celebrity news, plus watch the latest movie trailers.
Comments / 6