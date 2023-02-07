Read full article on original website
16-year-old sentenced for a 2021 Thanksgiving Day murder
A 16-year-old has been sentenced for the murder of a man on Thanksgiving Day in 2021. A ’Quan Irons,16, of South Bend pled guilty to the murder of Sai’Von Jackson, 21, and aggravated battery on January 9th. On Friday, Irons was sentenced to 50 years in prison. 45...
Can you help Elkhart Police identify individual in theft investigation?
The Elkhart Police looking for help identifying a person and vehicle in reference to a theft investigation from last month. The vehicle was described as an older pickup truck, possibly a Chevrolet Silverado, with multi-colored camouflage paint. If you can help identify this individual or vehicle, please contact Ptlm Habermehl...
Internal investigation clears South Bend officer of excessive force claims
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A South Bend Police officer is cleared of claims of using excessive force. An internal affairs investigation is now complete after the unnamed officer arrested a Black man in the city back in November. Marciio Perry is charged with felony resisting and possession of...
Counterfeit money circulating around Elkhart, forgers reprinting real dollars
Counterfeit cash circulating through Elkhart is so deceiving, it's passing multiple scam tests. This week alone, one Elkhart bank tells us they've detected $250 in fake money. The warning of counterfeit cash has come too late for a few Elkhart businesses. When they went to deposit their extra money at...
Update: One hurt in crash on US 20 bypass
A crash on the US 20 bypass stopped traffic for about an hour west of South Bend. St. Joseph County Police say at about 5:00 Thursday evening a Chevy Impala and Chevy Equinox were involved in a crash south of Toll Road exit. Police say the driver of Impala was...
One person dead after vehicle crashes into semi on I-94 near Michigan City
One person is dead after crashing into a semi on I-94 near Michigan City. Police say this is where the SUV hit the back of the semi which was parked on the shoulder at the time. This happened on the eastbound side just 2 miles from the Michigan City exit...
Minor injuries in Tuesday's car and train collision
Osceola, IN — More details have been released about a train and car collision that happened on Tuesday afternoon in Osceola. Emergency crews from Penn Fire responded to the scene just after 4 p.m. Police say the rear end of a northbound vehicle became stuck on the railroad tracks...
Ball State University to hold new Elkhart school accountable
Elkhart, IN (WSBT) — A new, public charter school option will open in Elkhart in the fall. More than 100 students have completed enrollment forms for the Premier Arts Academy. The school will integrate the arts into the everyday academic learning. You can read more about the tuition-free school...
Councilmembers hold South Bend 2045 Public Visioning Workshop
The latest South Bend 2045 public visioning workshop was hosted by First district councilman Canneth Lee at the Near Northwest Neighborhood Association. Lee says these workshops gives them a chance to talk to residents about the projects important to them and the timelines they have for them. “I want programs...
South Bend Schools weighs closing schools
South Bend. Ind. (WSBT) — Some South Bend school facilities are at risk of no longer being used as a regular neighborhood school. This is all a part of the district's "Master Facilities Plan." One of the many ongoing community meetings is bringing out younger faces concerned about their...
Jessica Burns visits Northpoint Elementary School
Northpoint Elementary in Granger won WSBT 22's "I love to Read Challenge!" Since they received the most votes, WSBT 22 anchor Jessica Burns read to students at the school today. Photojournalist Ian Sindell captured the visit.
Low sensory night provides fun for all at Howard Park
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Venues Parks and Arts is hosting Howard Park's first ever low sensory night. Organizers say the event is specifically designed for neurodivergent community members. Ice-skating sessions will have lower attendance and lower sensory sounds and lights. A low sensory room will also...
Hopes for AM General's military vehicle contract to bring jobs to UAW Local 5
MICHIANA (WSBT) — The Michiana AM General plant is getting a $230 million contract to build vehicles for the U.S. Armed Forces. It's new Joint Light Tactical Vehicle that will be used by the Army, Marine Corps and Navy. Manufacturing these types of vehicles is something AM General knows...
St. Jude Catholic School wins February 10 I Love to Read Challenge
Congratulations to St. Jude Catholic School in South Bend - they are the winner of the February 10 "I Love to Read Challenge!" The students will be getting a visit Monday from WSBT 22 Sports Reporter Bennett Wise. Watch for the story tonight on WSBT 22 News at 5:30.
Strong winds, localized flooding possible as widespread rain moves into Michiana Thursday
Our next big storm system is developing to our southwest today. Although we will see some waves of clouds throughout the day, we won’t see any of the rain until after 8pm tonight. The heavy rain, chances of storms and even some snow showers will be affecting Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and then moving north into Missouri, Illinois, and southern Indiana during the day today.
Food delivery robots roll out on Notre Dame campus
South Bend. Ind. (WSBT) — Zooming across the Notre Dame campus are little robots that are keeping students and staff well-fed. These food delivery robots work in conjunction with Grub Hub with 30 of the units now on campus. And like everything these days... there's an app for that.
AM General awarded 5-year, joint light tactical vehicle contract
AM General is getting a massive new Pentagon contract that will bring production to the Mishawaka plant for years. It just got a $230-million Pentagon five year contract to build a new hybrid light tactical vehicle for the Army, Marine Corp and Navy. According to the DefenseNews.com report, this contract has a another five year option that could eventually extend the value of the contract to $8.6 billion.
Northpoint Elementary wins February 8 I Love to Read Challenge
Congratulations to Northpoint Elementary in Granger - they are the winner of the February 8 "I Love to Read Challenge!" The students will be getting a visit Wednesday from WSBT 22 Storm Alert Meteorologist Jessica Burns. Watch for the story tonight on WSBT 22 News at 5:30. Voting for the...
A strong storm system will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to Michiana Thursday
Thursday will be the day to watch this week because it will be the day most impacted by the weather. A strong storm system will impact the Great Lakes Wednesday night into Thursday and bring heavy rain and gusty winds to Michiana. Rain will develop from south to north Wednesday...
International Soccer Academy of America hosts sip-and-support fundraiser
The International Soccer Academy of America is trying to prepare young people for their future. The Mishawaka based organization hosted a sip-and-support fundraiser event on Thursday night. The academy offers students a high-school diploma level education while preparing them for collegiate sports with an emphasis on soccer. The event featured...
