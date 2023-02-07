Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Warren man accused of leaving dog with no food
A court date has been set for a Warren man who humane agents say kept a dog underfed and in deplorable conditions in a basement. Jamal Jackson, 38, of Kenilworth Ave. SW, has been charged with violating Ohio’s companion animal cruelty law by depriving a dog of food and water.
Shots fired for second time this week on West Side street
No one was injured early today after shots were fired for the second time this week on a West Side.
WYTV.com
Woman jailed for leaving dog in closet to die asks for early release from jail
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman sentenced to six months in jail after pleading guilty to leaving a dog in a closet to die while she went on vacation has asked for an early release from the Mahoning County jail. Attorneys for Rayne Dunmire, 22, filed the motion Wednesday...
5 people arrested in string of burglaries targeting Amish communities in Mercer County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 19-year-old man and four teenagers are accused in a string of burglaries and thefts that targeted Amish communities in Mercer County.State Police say Caden Hinkson and the other boys were behind 21 incidents targeting Amish communities over the last year and a half.They're accused of taking more than $21,000 in items and cash.
WFMJ.com
No bond set for Youngstown murder suspect in Warren hearing
No bond was set for a Youngstown man who entered a not plea at his arraignment hearing in Judge Sean O'Brien's Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Room Friday. Ronieque Requel, 26, is charged with murdering a Warren man during a burglary in the home. Raquel was arraigned in Warren Municipal Court Tuesday on charges of murder, aggravated burglary, and having a weapon under a disability.
butlerradio.com
Grove City Woman Charged With Hitting Young Child
A Grove City woman is facing charges for allegedly abusing a young child. Police say 40-year-old Megan Lutes is being charged with simple assault and endangering the welfare of a child. During a Grove City Police investigation, they found Lutes allegedly hit a seven-year-old girl causing injuries. The alleged incident...
Hole discovered in county jail’s wall in suspected escape attempt
After receiving an anonymous tip, staff at the Columbiana County Jail found a hole in a wall, which they believe was an escape attempt.
WFMJ.com
Columbiana county jail officials thwart attempted escape through hole in wall
Officials at the Columbiana County Jail thwarted an attempted escape through a hole in the wall. According to a press release from Correctional Solutions Group LLC, a small opening in a wall was discovered during a "shakedown" protocol. Inmates were removed from the damaged area and an investigation was conducted,...
cleveland19.com
Streetsboro girl escapes abduction on her way to the bus stop, police say
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro police are investigating a report made by a girl who says she was grabbed on her way to the bus stop. The girl told police an unidentified man in dark clothes jumped out from behind a bush, police confirmed. Officials said she was able to...
Crawford County man arrested after taking video in PSP lobby
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Crawford County man was taken into custody for disorderly conduct and defiant trespass at the Pennsylvania State Police Meadville lobby. According to a PSP report, the 48-year-old Guys Mills man came to the station at about 1 p.m. on Feb. 1 because he was upset with a local district judge. While he […]
Man accused in fishing scandal faces new charge after bowling alley incident
A Hermitage man charged in an alleged fishing scandal during a competition in Cuyahoga County is now facing a new forgery charge locally.
WFMJ.com
Court document sheds light on arrest of reporter at East Palestine derailment briefing
A reporter for a cable news organization is free on bond following his arrest during Wednesday’s media briefing announcing an end to the evacuation of the area around the East Palestine train derailment. According to an affidavit filed by East Palestine Police Detective Dan Haueter, 34-year-old Evan Lambert was...
explore venango
Clintonville Woman Allegedly Lies About Employment During Hearing at Venango County Courthouse
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Clintonville woman is facing a perjury charge for allegedly lying on the stand during a hearing at the Venango County Courthouse. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Natasha Sue Sabisch, of Clintonville, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Tuesday, February 7.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Dog Bite Incident in Sugarcreek Borough
VENANGO/CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Respond to Dog Bite Incident in Sugarcreek Borough. PSP Franklin were called to the 200 block of Meadville Pike, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, for a report of a person who had been bitten by a dog around 7:10 p.m. on Monday, February 6.
cleveland19.com
Akron man arrested for waving gun, cocaine possession
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested an 18-year-old man after receiving reports of a male waving a gun in the 1000 block of Kenmore Boulevard, a press release said. Police say calls came in around 1:20 p.m.. Jonte Johnson was found appearing to be concealing a weapon, officials say.
WFMJ.com
Missing Boardman man struck, killed while walking along Route 7
State Troopers are investigating the death of a missing Boardman man who was struck by a car as he walked along State Route 7 in Vernon Township. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 88-year-old James Ditallo was walking along Route 7 near Route 88 when he was struck by a Toyota Camry shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday.
Driver taken to hospital after hitting pole in Warren
Police were called to the intersection of Parkman Road and Coits Drive in Warren around 6 a.m.
Rescuers help mom, 2 children escape from burning home in Salem
A neighbor and passersby helped a 2-year-old boy and his mother escape flames consuming their Salem home Friday morning, and firefighters rescued a 9-year-old boy from a bedroom. Neighbor Christina Shaner was alerted by a horn honking outside while she was working from home. She threw on a pair of...
whbc.com
North Canton FD Investigating Blaze in ‘Unoccupied’ Apartment Unit
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State Fire Marshal’s Office has joined the City of North Canton Fire Department, investigating a fire. That fire in an unoccupied unit of a three-story apartment building in the city Wednesday morning. The fire in the bedroom of the...
Girl attacked while heading to bus stop: Streetsboro police
Streetsboro police are investigating after a suspect reportedly attacked a minor as she was heading to the bus stop on Wednesday.
