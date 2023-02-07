ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wdhn.com

Send free Valentine’s Day cards to patients at Children’s of Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Children’s of Alabama is asking for your help to show some love to its patients on Valentine’s Day. Beginning today through Feb. 14, the public is invited to send free greeting cards to patients by going online and selecting one of three card designs. Hospital staff will print the cards and distribute them to patients on Valentine’s Day.
