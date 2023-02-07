Read full article on original website
Related
ibmadison.com
Madison Bed Bath & Beyond to close
The latest round of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures will impact a location in Madison as well as three other Wisconsin cities, according to a report from WMTV NBC-15. The latest closures are part of a plan to shutter hundreds of locations across the country. The Madison store slated...
ibmadison.com
State approves support for new Fiserv Milwaukee headquarters
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. (WEDC) will provide up to $7 million in performance-based tax credits to Fiserv to support the relocation of the company’s global headquarters to downtown Milwaukee, an investment that will help retain and create a total of 980 jobs, WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes said in a news release.
ibmadison.com
New veteran investments included in Gov. Tony Evers’ budget
Gov. Tony Evers’ executive budget will include millions of additional dollars to help Wisconsin veterans with their mental health and educational needs, according to a report from the Associated Press. The governor’s office said his budget will include $500,000 to evaluate post-Sept. 11 veterans’ needs; an additional $1 million...
ibmadison.com
Although most university enrollments are in flux, private colleges have economic role
It shouldn’t surprise anyone that higher education enrollment patterns have changed, and not necessarily for the better in the eyes of those who run colleges and universities. Or employers who need what those schools produce — talent. The announced closing of the UW–Platteville’s Richland Center campus to in-person...
