Wisconsin State

Madison Bed Bath & Beyond to close

The latest round of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures will impact a location in Madison as well as three other Wisconsin cities, according to a report from WMTV NBC-15. The latest closures are part of a plan to shutter hundreds of locations across the country. The Madison store slated...
MADISON, WI
State approves support for new Fiserv Milwaukee headquarters

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. (WEDC) will provide up to $7 million in performance-based tax credits to Fiserv to support the relocation of the company’s global headquarters to downtown Milwaukee, an investment that will help retain and create a total of 980 jobs, WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes said in a news release.
MILWAUKEE, WI
New veteran investments included in Gov. Tony Evers’ budget

Gov. Tony Evers’ executive budget will include millions of additional dollars to help Wisconsin veterans with their mental health and educational needs, according to a report from the Associated Press. The governor’s office said his budget will include $500,000 to evaluate post-Sept. 11 veterans’ needs; an additional $1 million...
WISCONSIN STATE

