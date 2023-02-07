Read full article on original website
Related
kzimksim.com
Missouri Chief Justice Paul Wilson delivers State of the Judiciary Address, wants more funding, more protection for judges against violence
Missouri’s court system needs better pay for its workers and to at least preserve current funding streams. That was the message yesterday from Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Wilson, as he delivered the annual State of the Judiciary Address to the Legislature. He asked lawmakers to pass the governor’s proposed 8.7 percent pay hike.
ksgf.com
Changes Proposed To Missouri’s Sunshine Law
(KTTS News) — The Senate has heard testimony about a Republican bill that would amend Missouri’s Sunshine Law. Senator Andrew Koenig from St. Louis sponsors the bill. He says the Sunshine Law has been abused over the years. Koenig says his amendment would keep people’s private information private....
Lawyer: Missouri executed man with appeals still pending
The attorney for a man who was executed this week is calling for an investigation, accusing Missouri officials of moving ahead with the lethal injection while federal appeals were pending.
FOX2now.com
House passes bill to allow for state takeover of Missouri prosecutor offices
Missouri lawmakers advanced a proposal Thursday that would give the governor the ability to strip the authority of any elected prosecutor to handle violent crime cases. House passes bill to allow for state takeover of …. Missouri lawmakers advanced a proposal Thursday that would give the governor the ability to...
Missouri lawmakers debate limiting access to some public government records
It would be harder — and more expensive — for the public to get access to some taxpayer-funded government records under legislation debated Thursday by a Missouri Senate committee. The bill, sponsored by Republican Sen. Andrew Koenig of Manchester, would permit government agencies to withhold more information from the public by creating new exemptions to […] The post Missouri lawmakers debate limiting access to some public government records appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kzimksim.com
MO Senator wants to increase punishment for killing law enforcement animal
In Missouri, breaking out the window of a police cruiser has a greater punishment than killing a law enforcement animal. State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer has filed a bill that aims to change this. Under his proposal, killing a Missouri law enforcement animal would be a felony. If a person seriously...
kzimksim.com
Should corn dogs be the official food of the Missouri State Fair? One lawmaker thinks so
A Missouri House bill about corn dogs is sparking some support. State Representative Ian Mackey is proposing to make corn dogs the official food of the Missouri State Fair. The bill has not yet been assigned to a committee for review.
kwos.com
Missouri death row inmate is executed
(AP) — A Missouri man convicted of killing his live-in girlfriend and her three young children was executed Tuesday despite his claims that he was in another state when the killings occurred. Raheem Taylor, 58, was the third Missouri inmate put to death since November at the state prison...
kzimksim.com
Kansas City Senator Proposes To Curb Distracted Driving
Senator Greg Razer expresses surprise that Missouri still doesn’t have a law in the books to curb distracted driving. The lawmaker’s proposed legislation looks to prevent people from using smartphones to text while driving. Razer joins a growing group of representatives and senators who look to get the...
Missouri's First Weed Chief Equity Officer Is a Longtime State Employee
Former Highway Patrol staffer Abigail Vivas is tasked with ensuring an equitable roll-out of Missouri's recreational cannabis program
kttn.com
Missouri tax agency says it thwarted $118 million refund scheme
(Missouri Independent) – The Missouri Department of Revenue is investigating an income tax scheme the agency says tried to fool the state into issuing $118 million in tax refunds. The plot, first revealed publicly as a footnote in the Feb. 7 daily revenue report, has been turned over to...
kzimksim.com
Missouri Legislators Renew Push To Legalize Sports Betting
Missouri state senators could discuss sports wagering next week as the push to legalize sports betting heats up. Some members of the Missouri Legislature see it as a missed opportunity since the Kansas City Chiefs are in the Super Bowl and the Show-Me State hasn’t legalized sports betting yet. Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden says his stance on the matter hasn’t changed.
Governor, lawmakers removed from plan to hike pay for Missouri state workers
Neither Gov. Mike Parson nor legislators should get a proposed pay raise for state workers, the Missouri House Budget Committee decided Tuesday. Parson asked lawmakers to approve an 8.7% pay hike, the biggest in living memory, to stem the loss of state workers to the private sector. No state department is fully staffed and some […] The post Governor, lawmakers removed from plan to hike pay for Missouri state workers appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kzimksim.com
Missouri is a hotspot for human trafficking
The National Human Trafficking Hotline says more than three-hundred human trafficking victims were confirmed in Missouri in 2021. Most of the cases involve sex slaves, while 15 involved labor trafficking. Scott Titus, with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, says one sign people may see in youth that are being trafficked is a disconnection from family.
Missouri state employee pay raise advances with vote on spending bill
State employees are one step closer to receiving their biggest raise in years — perhaps ever — after the Missouri House gave first-round approval Thursday to a $627 million supplemental appropriations bill. The nearly unanimous vote, with only two Republicans voting against the bill, shows the plan for across-the-board 8.7% raises has broad support. The […] The post Missouri state employee pay raise advances with vote on spending bill appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KMOV
Saying bye to botched brows: Missouri officials eye legislation after News 4 Investigation
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A New 4 investigation is prompting possible change. A new law could soon be on the books after News 4 exposed the dangers of an unregulated beauty procedure. The proposed bill would change the rules around permanent makeup. This comes after News 4 Investigates brought the...
KMOV
Missouri officials thwart $118 million dollar tax fraud scheme
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV) -- The Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) told News 4 Investigates they recently stopped scammers from stealing taxpayer dollars. According to budget documents, the fraud scheme was identified at the beginning of the month. “The diligent work of the Department’s Taxation Division staff ensured that no...
Student Life
Recreational marijuana sales now legal in Missouri
Last week, as a part of Amendment 3, which Missourians voted in favor of last November, the recreational sale of marijuana became legal in the state of Missouri. The amendment expunges criminal records of individuals arrested for possession of marijuana, prohibits law enforcement from searching a vehicle purely on the suspicion that the substance is in a vehicle, and makes the sale of recreational marijuana via dispensaries legal. You must be 21 to legally purchase marijuana and cannot be in possession of more than three ounces of the substance at any one time.
kzimksim.com
Missouri man who killed 4 is executed
A Missouri man convicted of killing his live-in girlfriend and her three young children has been executed after the courts and Gov. Mike Parson turned aside his claim that he was in another state when the killings occurred. Raheem Taylor was the third Missouri inmate put to death in just over two months. He was executed last night. Taylor long maintained that he was visiting California in 2004 when Angela Rowe, her two daughters, and her son were found fatally shot inside their home. Authorities believed the deaths occurred up to three weeks before the bodies were discovered — at a time when Taylor was still in St. Louis County. You can learn more in the Associated Press.
Missouri attorney general launches investigation into children's hospital's transgender center
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced on Thursday that his office launched a multi-agency investigation into St. Louis Children’s Hospital's Pediatric Transgender Center.
Comments / 3