ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
kzimksim.com

Missouri Chief Justice Paul Wilson delivers State of the Judiciary Address, wants more funding, more protection for judges against violence

Missouri’s court system needs better pay for its workers and to at least preserve current funding streams. That was the message yesterday from Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Wilson, as he delivered the annual State of the Judiciary Address to the Legislature. He asked lawmakers to pass the governor’s proposed 8.7 percent pay hike.
MISSOURI STATE
ksgf.com

Changes Proposed To Missouri’s Sunshine Law

(KTTS News) — The Senate has heard testimony about a Republican bill that would amend Missouri’s Sunshine Law. Senator Andrew Koenig from St. Louis sponsors the bill. He says the Sunshine Law has been abused over the years. Koenig says his amendment would keep people’s private information private....
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri lawmakers debate limiting access to some public government records

It would be harder — and more expensive — for the public to get access to some taxpayer-funded government records under legislation debated Thursday by a Missouri Senate committee. The bill, sponsored by Republican Sen. Andrew Koenig of Manchester, would permit government agencies to withhold more information from the public by creating new exemptions to […] The post Missouri lawmakers debate limiting access to some public government records appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
kwos.com

Missouri death row inmate is executed

(AP) — A Missouri man convicted of killing his live-in girlfriend and her three young children was executed Tuesday despite his claims that he was in another state when the killings occurred. Raheem Taylor, 58, was the third Missouri inmate put to death since November at the state prison...
BONNE TERRE, MO
kzimksim.com

Kansas City Senator Proposes To Curb Distracted Driving

Senator Greg Razer expresses surprise that Missouri still doesn’t have a law in the books to curb distracted driving. The lawmaker’s proposed legislation looks to prevent people from using smartphones to text while driving. Razer joins a growing group of representatives and senators who look to get the...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri tax agency says it thwarted $118 million refund scheme

(Missouri Independent) – The Missouri Department of Revenue is investigating an income tax scheme the agency says tried to fool the state into issuing $118 million in tax refunds. The plot, first revealed publicly as a footnote in the Feb. 7 daily revenue report, has been turned over to...
MISSOURI STATE
kzimksim.com

Missouri Legislators Renew Push To Legalize Sports Betting

Missouri state senators could discuss sports wagering next week as the push to legalize sports betting heats up. Some members of the Missouri Legislature see it as a missed opportunity since the Kansas City Chiefs are in the Super Bowl and the Show-Me State hasn’t legalized sports betting yet. Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden says his stance on the matter hasn’t changed.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Governor, lawmakers removed from plan to hike pay for Missouri state workers

Neither Gov. Mike Parson nor legislators should get a proposed pay raise for state workers, the Missouri House Budget Committee decided Tuesday. Parson asked lawmakers to approve an 8.7% pay hike, the biggest in living memory, to stem the loss of state workers to the private sector. No state department is fully staffed and some […] The post Governor, lawmakers removed from plan to hike pay for Missouri state workers appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
kzimksim.com

Missouri is a hotspot for human trafficking

The National Human Trafficking Hotline says more than three-hundred human trafficking victims were confirmed in Missouri in 2021. Most of the cases involve sex slaves, while 15 involved labor trafficking. Scott Titus, with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, says one sign people may see in youth that are being trafficked is a disconnection from family.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri state employee pay raise advances with vote on spending bill

State employees are one step closer to receiving their biggest raise in years — perhaps ever — after the Missouri House gave first-round approval Thursday to a $627 million supplemental appropriations bill. The nearly unanimous vote, with only two Republicans voting against the bill, shows the plan for across-the-board 8.7% raises has broad support. The […] The post Missouri state employee pay raise advances with vote on spending bill appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Missouri officials thwart $118 million dollar tax fraud scheme

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV) -- The Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) told News 4 Investigates they recently stopped scammers from stealing taxpayer dollars. According to budget documents, the fraud scheme was identified at the beginning of the month. “The diligent work of the Department’s Taxation Division staff ensured that no...
MISSOURI STATE
Student Life

Recreational marijuana sales now legal in Missouri

Last week, as a part of Amendment 3, which Missourians voted in favor of last November, the recreational sale of marijuana became legal in the state of Missouri. The amendment expunges criminal records of individuals arrested for possession of marijuana, prohibits law enforcement from searching a vehicle purely on the suspicion that the substance is in a vehicle, and makes the sale of recreational marijuana via dispensaries legal. You must be 21 to legally purchase marijuana and cannot be in possession of more than three ounces of the substance at any one time.
MISSOURI STATE
kzimksim.com

Missouri man who killed 4 is executed

A Missouri man convicted of killing his live-in girlfriend and her three young children has been executed after the courts and Gov. Mike Parson turned aside his claim that he was in another state when the killings occurred. Raheem Taylor was the third Missouri inmate put to death in just over two months. He was executed last night. Taylor long maintained that he was visiting California in 2004 when Angela Rowe, her two daughters, and her son were found fatally shot inside their home. Authorities believed the deaths occurred up to three weeks before the bodies were discovered — at a time when Taylor was still in St. Louis County. You can learn more in the Associated Press.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy