Wisconsin State

ibmadison.com

New veteran investments included in Gov. Tony Evers' budget

Gov. Tony Evers’ executive budget will include millions of additional dollars to help Wisconsin veterans with their mental health and educational needs, according to a report from the Associated Press. The governor’s office said his budget will include $500,000 to evaluate post-Sept. 11 veterans’ needs; an additional $1 million...
WISCONSIN STATE
ibmadison.com

State approves support for new Fiserv Milwaukee headquarters

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. (WEDC) will provide up to $7 million in performance-based tax credits to Fiserv to support the relocation of the company’s global headquarters to downtown Milwaukee, an investment that will help retain and create a total of 980 jobs, WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes said in a news release.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ibmadison.com

Junior Achievement seeking volunteers

Junior Achievement of Wisconsin (JA) is looking for volunteers who can help young people connect the classroom to the real world and prepare for successful financial futures and self-supporting careers, according to a news release. With age-appropriate lessons for every grade level from kindergarten to 12th grade, Junior Achievement volunteers can pick the age, school, and content they want to teach.
WISCONSIN STATE
ibmadison.com

Madison Bed Bath & Beyond to close

The latest round of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures will impact a location in Madison as well as three other Wisconsin cities, according to a report from WMTV NBC-15. The latest closures are part of a plan to shutter hundreds of locations across the country. The Madison store slated...
MADISON, WI

