The Charlotte Hornets have traded center Mason Plumlee to the Los Angeles Clippers for point guard Reggie Jackson and a 2028 second-round draft pick. This trade seems about both teams moving on from players to give other guys time on the court at the same position. The Clippers traded for other guards to add to the roster while the Hornets have several young big men that they can now start and give more minutes to throughout the rest of the 2022-23 NBA season. The Clippers also needed depth in the paint this season. The second-round pick will help the Hornets with their rebuild.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO