Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TRADE: Pelicans And Spurs Agree To A Deal
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs have made a trade.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
NBA Trade Rumors: What Celtics Offered Spurs For Jakob Poeltl
The Spurs reportedly traded Jakob Poeltl to the team he was drafted by Thursday, but the Boston Celtics tried to get their offer in before the deal was agreed to. San Antonio traded the seventh-year center to the Raptors in exchange for Khem Birch, a protected 2024 first-round draft pick and two future second-round picks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Toronto traded Poeltl in 2018 to acquire Kawhi Leonard, but it has intentions of signing him to a new deal this summer, according to Wojnarowski.
Phoenix Suns included in NBA trade odds for DeMar DeRozan, Fred VanVleet, Nikola Vucevic
The Phoenix Suns are included in odds to acquire several big names before Thursday's NBA trade deadline. They are at least in the discussion, according to OddsChecker's NBA trade deadline next team odds for several players. The most talked about player involving the Suns and the deadline continues to be...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
iheart.com
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things
Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
NBC Los Angeles
Lakers Flip Thomas Bryant, Patrick Beverly For Davon Reed and Mo Bamba at Trade Deadline
If you thought the Los Angeles Lakers were done making moves after trading Russell Westbrook in a blockbuster three-team deal on Wednesday, than you were gravely mistaken. According to multiple reports, the Lakers made a bevy of moves in the waning hours of the NBA trade deadline on Thursday. The...
Memphis Grizzlies trade for Luke Kennard, send Danny Green to Rockets in 3-team deal
The Memphis Grizzlies acquired shooting guard Luke Kennard from the L.A. Clippers in a three-team trade that will also send Danny Green to the Houston Rockets, a source confirmed to The Commercial Appeal. The Grizzlies are sending three second-round draft picks to the Clippers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Green is being...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Kings
Dallas Mavericks (30-26, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (31-23, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on the Sacramento Kings. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.4 points per game. The Kings are 19-11 in Western Conference games. Sacramento...
Patrick Beverley Traded to Magic for Mo Bamba
The Los Angeles Lakers have traded guard Patrick Beverley and second-round compensation to the Orlando Magic for center Mo Bamba. This is yet another deal the Los Angeles Lakers have made in an attempt to contend for an NBA Championship once again with Lebron James and Anthony Davis. Orlando adds draft capital while they are in the middle of a rebuild with a young and talented core on the roster. Mo Bamba will replace Thomas Bryant who was traded to Denver earlier on Thursday for draft capital. A good move for both teams.
Jakob Poeltl Traded to Toronto Raptors
The San Antonio Spurs have traded center Jakob Poeltl to the Toronto Raptors for big man Khem Birch, a protected first-round pick, and two second-round picks. Speculation that the Raptors would begin a rebuild and look to move several key players now seems to be untrue with the move for the Spurs center. Poeltl was a popular name ahead of the 2022-23 NBA Trade Deadline and now he is headed back to the team that drafted him. Toronto finally has their answer at center, while the Spurs may not be done ahead of the deadline.
Thomas Bryant Traded to Denver Nuggets
The Los Angeles Lakers have traded center Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets for guard Davon Reed and three second-round picks. With the Lakers acquiring Jarred Vanderbilt they needed to free up minutes at the big man position and accomplish this with the trade. They also get back some of the draft capital they lost with their recent trades. Denver adds a backup center that can play with or behind star center and reigning MVP Nikola Jokic. Both teams make the move in order to better their position in the Western Conference Playoff Race.
KENS 5
Spurs sending Jakob Poeltl back to Toronto for package centered around draft picks
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs will reportedly trade center Jakob Poeltl to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Khem Birch and several draft picks. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the 27-year-old Austrian center will return to the team that drafted him in exchange for a protected 2024 first rounder and two future second-round picks. Poeltl's contract expires at the end of this season, but Woj expects Toronto to re-sign him, and expects the Spurs to keep wheeling and dealing in pursuit of draft capital.
Mason Plumlee Traded to Los Angeles Clippers
The Charlotte Hornets have traded center Mason Plumlee to the Los Angeles Clippers for point guard Reggie Jackson and a 2028 second-round draft pick. This trade seems about both teams moving on from players to give other guys time on the court at the same position. The Clippers traded for other guards to add to the roster while the Hornets have several young big men that they can now start and give more minutes to throughout the rest of the 2022-23 NBA season. The Clippers also needed depth in the paint this season. The second-round pick will help the Hornets with their rebuild.
Devonte’ Graham Heads To Spurs In Exchange For Josh Richardson
The New Orleans Pelicans have acquired San Antonio Spurs Guard Josh Richardson in exchange for Devonte’ Graham and four second-round picks. At 29 years old, Richardson is averaging 11.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per outing through 42 games. Richardson has also upped his field goal-shooting percentage from last season, but dropped to shooting 36% from three-point range.
Bryn Forbes Waived by Minnesota Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves have waived guard Bryn Forbes to make room for the trade completed on Wednesday. Before the 2022-23 NBA Trade Deadline began to ramp up it was speculated that the team would attempt to trade the veteran guard or waive him after the deadline. The team acquired Mike Conley from the Utah Jazz and needed to clear up a spot in the rotation. Forbes will be a candidate for another team after the trade deadline has officially passed later on Thursday afternoon. He may sign with a playoff contender in the coming days.
