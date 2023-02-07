Read full article on original website
Casper Woman Pleads No Contest to Taking Meth into Jail, Delivery
A Casper woman appeared in Natrona County District Court for an arraignment today, Feb. 10. Ashley Carbajal pleaded no contest to two charges:. 1. Taking a Controlled Substance (meth) into a Correctional Facility, punishable by up to 20 years in prison. 2. Delivery of Controlled Substance, punishable by up to...
Casper Man Charged With Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Entry, Burglary and 3 Misdemeanors
A Casper man heard 6 counts against him in Natrona County Initial Appearances from Judge Michael Christiansen today, Feb. 8. Michael Merrit, 50, was charged with the following:. 1. Aggravated Assault and Battery, punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment. 2. Unlawful Entry, also punishable by up to 10 years...
Casper Woman Pleads Guilty to Pointing Loaded Handgun at Another
A Casper woman appeared in Natrona County District Court today, Feb. 8, before Judge Daniel L. Forgey. Brook Catherine Wilson, born in 2003, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment and/or a fine of $10,000. In exchange for her...
Casper man sentenced to 12–15 years in meth, fentanyl conspiracy
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man identified by the state as a top-tier dealer in a meth and fentanyl drug distribution conspiracy was sentenced Thursday to 12–15 years in state prison. Xavier Bynum, 26, had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine and fentanyl in Natrona County District...
Casper Man Sentenced to No Less than 12 Years in Prison for Drug Conspiracy
A Casper man will spend 12- to- 15 years behind bars for drug charges. Xavier Preston Bynum heard the sentence from Judge Catherine Wilking on Thursday. District Attorney Dan Itzen said that the court has heard variations of Bynum's case through co-defendents as the charges are related to a "drug network."
Police say man held woman at gunpoint for 5 hours on Christmas Eve
CASPER, Wyo. — A 50-year-old man is charged with three felonies and three misdemeanors after a woman reported he broke into her residence on Christmas Eve and threatened to kill her and himself with a firearm. Michael Merritt appeared on the charges in Natrona County Circuit Court on Wednesday....
Casper police sergeant faces sanction over warrantless entry into The Void
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper police sergeant is facing a disciplinary suspension following a Fourth Amendment violation last fall at The Void, an alternative nightlife venue in downtown Casper that has since closed. Sgt. Anthony Stedillie contested the scope — but not the foundation — of an internally recommended...
Natrona County divorce filings (1/30/23–2/6/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those that filed for a divorce from Jan. 30 through Feb. 6. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
Casper woman pleads guilty to pointing gun at ex-boyfriend
CASPER, Wyo. — Prosecutors are recommending a 3- to 5-year prison term for a Casper woman who pleaded guilty on Wednesday to pointing a gun at her ex-boyfriend last summer. Brook Catherine Wilson, 19, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.
Suspect in custody after high-speed chase through Mills ends with wreck in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — When a Mills police officer saw a car speeding and driving erratically in the early morning hours on Sunday, the officer attempted to pull the motorist over. What followed was not a routine traffic stop, but rather a chase through the streets of Mills that ended when the driver eventually crashed in Casper.
The Best Restrooms in Casper According To You
Where in Casper is the best place to go to the bathroom? When nature calls, who has the best and cleanest public restrooms? We polled our Facebook audience to find the best picks, and the results were divided, but there were a few top loos to use. Josh S said,...
Appelate Court Throws Out Casper Doctor’s Drug Convictions
The federal appeals court in Denver threw out the convictions of Casper Dr. Shakeel Kahn accused of overprescribing powerful pain medication and ordered a new trial for him. Friday's ruling from Denver's 10th Circuit Court of Appeals upended the case that began in the spring of 2016, Kahn's arrest in late 2016, indictment in early 2017, and the ongoing investigation, the 20-day trial in 2019 and subsequent sentences -- 25 years for Kahn -- and 15 years for his brother Nabeel.
Concert organized to raise money for Casper boy who was seriously burned in accident
CASPER, Wyo. — A benefit concert has been organized to raise money for the medical needs of a Casper boy who was seriously burned last year. The Good Vibes for Max Benefit Concert is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Elks Lodge, located at 108 E. 7th St. in Casper.
Weather closes sections of Interstates 25 and 90 from Casper to Gillette early Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — Northbound Interstate 25 is closed from Casper to Buffalo as of 5:30 a.m. Thursday as another winter storm moves through central and northern Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-90 between Buffalo and Gillette is also closed in both directions. Additionally, northbound US 87...
Emergency Rental Assistance Program Payments End in June
Wyoming’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program will end its rental, utility and housing stability assistance payments in June, according to a news release from the Wyoming Department of Family Services. Households with questions about their extension application status or what months they can apply for funding should contact the ERAP...
Central Wyoming Counseling Center CEO Placed on ‘Paid Administrative Leave’
Recently, the Central Wyoming Counseling Center informed staff that Kevin Hazucha, the CEO of the company, had been placed on 'paid administrative leave.'. That's according to an internal memo/Email that has been shared with K2 Radio News. The memo was written by Mike Huber, the Board Chair for CWCC. "We...
Casper resident, needing surgery, may have to go elsewhere
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A Casper resident in need of a serious operation says he was advised by his doctor to go somewhere else... To not have it done at the local hospital he had planned on going to. Michael Parrish has had a bad back for two...
Closing Time: Longtime Casper restauranteurs eye retirement, prepare for next chapter
CASPER, Wyo. — Karen Kanelos has listened to countless stories from hundreds of customers over the years, first as a hairdresser — stopping at retirement homes and private residences for her clients — then later tending bar and serving restaurant patrons. “They just unload, and you take...
‘Bed Bath & Beyond’ in Casper Closing Permanently
Yet another store is closing in Casper's Eastridge Mall. Bed Bath & Beyond recently posted signs in and around the store that they are closing permanently. After speaking with store staff, there is no set date for when the store will close its doors for good, but it is estimated to be anywhere from one to two months.
New General Manager of Ford Wyoming Center Introduced at Casper City Council Pre-Meeting
Kirk Goodman was introduced as the new General Manager of the Ford Wyoming Center at the Casper City Council pre-meeting on Tuesday. Goodman is taking over for Brad Murphy, who served as the GM until his retired on January 13, 2023. "Under Mr. Murphy's leadership, the management contract has yielded...
