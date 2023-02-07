ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brewcrewball.com

Why Blake Perkins holds a spot on Brewers’ 40-man roster

The Brewers’ outfield picture for 2023 consists heavily of prospect talent. Garrett Mitchell is the favorite to open the season in center field, Sal Frelick appeared on the cusp of promotion last September after a torrid stretch in Triple-A, and Joey Wiemer could also join the mix at some point.
MILWAUKEE, WI
brewcrewball.com

Jon Singleton rejoins Brewers on minor-league deal

Jon Singleton will be in Brewers camp this spring after all, as the slugger re-upped with the team on a new minor-league contract on Friday. The former Astros prospect initially joined the organization on a minor-league deal last winter, and he slashed .219/.375/.434 (118 wRC+) with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds in 2022.
MILWAUKEE, WI
brewcrewball.com

15 Brewers featured across World Baseball Classic Rosters

With the release of the World Baseball Classic rosters on Thursday night, a number of players across the MLB were featured on the 20 teams participating from around the globe. Included among those were 15 players in the Brewers’ system — including seven players on the 40-man roster — spread across 10 nations, as reported by Adam McCalvy.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy