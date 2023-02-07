ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

"A White man calls out a black woman saying, I had the same experience and never complained!" Lesson on Racial Trauma

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I shared an article recently about a sad experience I encountered at an airport some years back where a White cashier ignored me and asked the White guy in front of me to proceed when I was clearly the first in line. The overwhelmingly positive reactions that I received from hundreds of readers were so encouraging and uplifting. I must however also point out that there were also several comments that were sad to read. There were people saying the experience never happened while others completely minimized it.
Pigeon dyed pink has died while rescuers were trying to save it

A pigeon found by rescuers in New York's Madison Square Park has died after it was found dyed pink using chemicals before it was released into the wild. The Wild Bird Fund rescue group said in a Facebook post this week that the bird died about a week after a rescuer found it.
How is the world searching for love ahead of Valentine's Day

What is love? A lot of people want the answer ahead of Valentine's Day. It's the top searched question related to the holiday, according to Google Trends. Valentine's Day isn't just something in American culture. It's celebrated around the world. In fact, searches for Valentine's Day were highest in Nepal and India, according to Google Trends. The U.S. is third on the list, followed by Japan and the U.K.

