TODAY.com

Subway will no longer make its sandwiches with pre-sliced meat

Subway is adding another “S” to its process of slinging scintillating submarine sandwiches: in-store slicing. The distinctively smelling chain will now slice its sandwich meat in-store, and its meat will be batch-sliced in restaurants daily — a first for the company. The company first told Restaurant Business Online in August 2022 about its plan to add automatic slicers in all 22,000 of its restaurants and, in the time since, has started by adding them by region.
The US Sun

I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’

A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Salon

"New George Santos just dropped": MAGA Republican's claims about her background in dispute

This story has been revised and updated since its original publication. It now includes a statement from Luna's office and corrections to the original Washington Post reporting. As originally published, this article reflected the Post's report that Anna Paulina Luna was registered as a Democrat in Washington state in 2017. That was incorrect: Washington only requires voters to declare a party affiliation when they vote in a presidential primary. The Post further reported that it could find no record that Luna's father, George Mayerhofer, had been incarcerated for criminal offenses in California. A representative for Luna has supplied records of Mayerhofer's criminal convictions to both the Post and Salon.
FLORIDA STATE
