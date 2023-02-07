ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Body recovered from river in Fort Collins

By Morgan Whitley
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

FORT COLLINS, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Update 6:20 p.m. Fort Collins Police said “no foul play or suspicious circumstances were discovered” and said the coroner will release the cause and manner of death later.

Earlier: Police in Fort Collins are working to recover a body from a river.

According to the Fort Collins Police Department, officers are in the area west of the 600 block of North College Avenue. The area is near the River’s Edge Natural Area, which is home to multiple parks along the Cache La Poudre River.

15-year-old boys arrested in ‘random, senseless murder’ in Loveland

Police said they were called on a report of a dead person in the river. Poudre Fire is working to recover the body.

The investigation is in the very early stages and more information will be added as it becomes available.

