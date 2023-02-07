Read full article on original website
New veteran investments included in Gov. Tony Evers’ budget
Gov. Tony Evers’ executive budget will include millions of additional dollars to help Wisconsin veterans with their mental health and educational needs, according to a report from the Associated Press. The governor’s office said his budget will include $500,000 to evaluate post-Sept. 11 veterans’ needs; an additional $1 million...
State approves support for new Fiserv Milwaukee headquarters
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. (WEDC) will provide up to $7 million in performance-based tax credits to Fiserv to support the relocation of the company’s global headquarters to downtown Milwaukee, an investment that will help retain and create a total of 980 jobs, WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes said in a news release.
Junior Achievement seeking volunteers
Junior Achievement of Wisconsin (JA) is looking for volunteers who can help young people connect the classroom to the real world and prepare for successful financial futures and self-supporting careers, according to a news release. With age-appropriate lessons for every grade level from kindergarten to 12th grade, Junior Achievement volunteers can pick the age, school, and content they want to teach.
