Midland Health offers community support groups

Midland Health announced its offering a free support group for all community members who are interested in learning about Diabetic and Cardiovascular Health.

The support groups are COACH (Community Outreach and Cardiovascular Health) and CODE (Community Outreach for Diabetes Education).

This free community support group will meet every second Monday of every month throughout the school year from 6 p.m to 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church located at 2104 W. Louisiana Avenue.

COACH is a group of people with Cardiovascular Disease sharing common experiences or concerns who provide each other with encouragement, comfort, and advice.

CODE is a group of people with Diabetes sharing common experiences or concerns who provide each other with encouragement, comfort, and advice.