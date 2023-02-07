ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Midland Health offers community support groups

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Af7J_0kfIlYwR00

Midland Health announced its offering a free support group for all community members who are interested in learning about Diabetic and Cardiovascular Health.

The support groups are COACH (Community Outreach and Cardiovascular Health) and CODE (Community Outreach for Diabetes Education).

This free community support group will meet every second Monday of every month throughout the school year from 6 p.m to 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church located at 2104 W. Louisiana Avenue.

COACH is a group of people with Cardiovascular Disease sharing common experiences or concerns who provide each other with encouragement, comfort, and advice.

CODE is a group of people with Diabetes sharing common experiences or concerns who provide each other with encouragement, comfort, and advice.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs7.com

MMH introduces a new machine that is the only one of its kind in the country

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Midland Health has a new toy that is the only of its kind in not just the region, and not just Texas, but the entire country. The all-digital OMNI legend PET/CT scanner is used to identify a variety of cancers including breast cancer and even pelvic cancer as well as diagnose diseases like Alzheimer’s.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

City of Midland hiring for the summer season

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Pool staff positions at Doug Russel and Washington Aquatic Center are available for 2023 summer season. The City of Midland is hiring for multiple positions for the upcoming season. With lifeguards starting at $13 per hour, cashiers at $10 per hour, and pool managers at $16 per hour. Lifeguards must be able […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MISD issues statement following ‘hold’ at Legacy High

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland ISD released a statement following a campuswide “hold” that lasted for about an hour Thursday afternoon. The district said the hold was put in place while MISD police conducted an investigation and that there was never an active threat to campus.  The campus went into a hold status at 12:06 p.m. […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland ISD releases statement after Legacy High placed on hold

MIDLAND, Texas — Legacy High School has been placed on hold Thursday afternoon, according to a district spokesperson. For holds, schools keep students in their locations. This is used when clearing specific areas. Holds are opposed to a secure, which safeguard students and staff, or a lockdown, which secures rooms and keeps students quiet and in place.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Over 2,000 customers in Ector County without power

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE: As of 3:30 a.m., there are no more power outages reported in both Ector and Midland Counties according to Oncor. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- As of 10 p.m., 731 customers still didn't have power in Ector County, while Midland County was down to four customers. The estimated...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Long Time Odessa Business Closes Permanently-Find Out What Is Taking It’s Place!

For as long as I can remember, my mother would visit La Casa Verde Nursery in Odessa to get her plants and everything to go with when it was time to plant flowers. If we were making a grocery run in Odessa, you can bet momma was going to stop to grab either something to plant or something that would help her do so. Well, the end of an era has come as I discovered recently that it has permanently closed.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland City Councilmember facing break-in accusations

MIDLAND, Texas — City Councilman Dan Corrales is being accused of breaking into a City Services Department. The group who obtained and released city emails regarding Corrales calls themselves Texas Corruption Watch. The incident in question happened in November of 2022. According to the released emails, Corrales was looking...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Black History Month: Sam’s BBQ keeps traditions alive

Sam’s BBQ off of 7th street and Dixie in Odessa has been in business for 42 years, serving up homemade BBQ and Soul Food. “We’re trying to keep that soul food and drive in the community,” says owner Tiki Davis. At Sam’s, you can get brisket, ribs, sausage, delicious sides, and much, much more. Tiki […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland Legacy student stabbed, one arrested

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland High School student was arrested Thursday for allegedly stabbing a Legacy High School student. He has been charged with aggravated assault and is set to be booked into the Midland County Detention Center this evening. The incident is being investigated by Midland ISD Police and the Midland Police Department and the […]
MIDLAND, TX
B93

TODAY ONLY! Grab Domino’s Pizzas For Just $3

It's $3 pizza time again. $3 Domino's Pizza returns Today, February 7th, from 4 pm -6 pm. Who else gives you $3 medium pizzas, only Domino's Pizza? This Tuesday you can enjoy $3 medium cheese or pepperoni pizzas from 4 pm-6 pm. You can take as many of these $3 pizzas as your little heart desires. There are a few things to remember:
MIDLAND, TX
B93

Disappearances in Texas: These 12 People Were Last Seen in Midland/Odessa

The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people that are missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. These missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
MIDLAND, TX
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
6K+
Followers
416
Post
992K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy