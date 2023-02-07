Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Why LeBron James broke the NBA's all-time scoring record, and why Michael Jordan did not
LeBron James and Michael Jordan are the two greatest players in NBA history, but when compared strictly as scorers, Jordan is almost inarguably the superior talent. Jordan averaged 30.1 points per game across 15 NBA seasons compared to "only" 27.2 for James in his 20. At his peak, Jordan averaged over 37 points per game. James has a career-high of 31.4. James is the better passer and rebounder of the two. Defensively, it's a toss up. But if you need a bucket, you'd take Jordan without thinking twice.
CBS Sports
Kyrie Irving on Kevin Durant being traded from Nets to Suns: 'I'm just glad that he got out of there'
Newest Dallas Maverick Kyrie Irving could have anticipated many of the questions that would be thrown his way following his debut with his new franchise. What was it like playing with new teammates? How many plays did you learn before taking the court? How has your relationship with head coach Jason Kidd been so far?
CBS Sports
Russell Westbrook reportedly likely to get bought out: Why Clippers, Suns, Nuggets and Heat make sense
Russell Westbrook has played his last game as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. After months of speculation, the veteran point guard is in the process of being dealt to the Utah Jazz as part of a bigger deal that will net the Lakers D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley. Of course, just because Westbrook is heading to Salt Lake City that doesn't mean he'll be staying there. According to Yahoo's Chris Haynes, he will likely receive a buyout, and that will allow him to sign with a new team as a free agent.
CBS Sports
2023 NBA trade deadline tracker: Kevin Durant headed to Suns; Lakers move Russell Westbrook; Josh Hart a Knick
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is set for Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, but teams around the league were not interested in waiting until the last minute. That includes the Phoenix Suns, who agreed to a blockbuster deal for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant late on Wednesday night. They'll send Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and a 2028 pick swap to the Nets for Durant and TJ Warren.
CBS Sports
Russell Westbrook trade: Why Lakers did well to upgrade roster while preserving flexibility
The Lakers finally traded Russell Westbrook on Wednesday, ending the tireless speculation as to when, or if, they would actually do so. It only cost them one first-round pick (2027, top-four protected). That's the first big win of this move for the Lakers. They didn't have to give up the...
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
CBS Sports
Trae Young, Karl-Anthony Towns, Bradley Beal among the superstars most likely to be traded next
Remember when we were worried about a slow trade deadline? Yeah, me neither. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant stunned the basketball world by successfully forcing trades to the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns, respectively, within the past week. But should we really be stunned? Recent NBA history suggests that moves of this magnitude are almost inevitable.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Malik Beasley: Traded to Lakers
Beasley will not play in Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves and is set to join the Lakers after being part of a three-team trade, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. One of the top high-volume three-point shooters in the NBA this season, Beasley will be joined by Jarred Vanderbilt and D'Angelo Russell in Los Angeles, while the deal also sends Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the Timberwolves. The trio will be absent for Utah on Wednesday which will allow ample opportunities for Collin Sexton, Talen Horton-Tucker and Ochai Agbaji. Once he's up to speed with the Lakers, Beasley will likely vie for a backup role on the wing, but he could also push to start. The Lakers' next game is on Thursday, but it would be surprising if Beasley would be able to go.
CBS Sports
Former Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell openly criticized Rudy Gobert on court, in locker room, per report
The Minnesota Timberwolves' big move prior to the trade deadline was sending D'Angelo Russell to the Los Angeles Lakers as part of a three-team deal that saw them get back Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker from the Utah Jazz, along with three future second-round picks. Russell's contract situation was the...
CBS Sports
Failed physical by Gary Payton II holding up four-team trade that would send him to Warriors, per report
A four-team trade that was in place before Thursday's deadline is in jeopardy due to a failed physical by Gary Payton II, according to a report from The Athletic. Payton was set to go back to the Golden State Warriors, where he won a championship last season, but the exam reportedly revealed a core muscle injury that could keep him out for up to three months.
CBS Sports
Anthony Davis explains video that showed him sitting on bench while LeBron James broke the NBA scoring record
In the midst of all the celebration that surrounded LeBron James' record-breaking night on Tuesday, in which he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer, some attention shifted to Anthony Davis. Specifically, one video that quickly circulated on Twitter that showed Davis sitting on the bench while the rest of his teammates were standing as James made the record-breaking shot to pass Abdul-Jabbar.
CBS Sports
LeBron James thanks Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant as he reflects on path to setting NBA's scoring record
LeBron James set the NBA's all-time scoring record in Tuesday's Los Angeles Lakers loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but he did so late in the third quarter of a close game. The NBA stopped the game to celebrate the achievement, but they couldn't exactly let the moment breathe when there was still basketball left to be played. So on Thursday, the Lakers held a pregame ceremony to honor James, and at the end, he took the floor. He thanked his family, calling wife Savannah, sons Bronny and Bryce, daughter Zhuri and mother Gloria his "starting five," but he also took the time to appreciate some of the NBA legends that came before him.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Questionable to debut Friday
Conley (trade pending) is questionable to make his Timberwolves debut on Friday. Once he passes his physical, the veteran figures to start at the vacated point guard spot made available by the Wolves dealing D'Angelo Russell to the Lakers in the three-team trade that brought Conley from Utah. With Minnesota, Conley should continue focusing on distribution, as he's averaging a career-high 7.7 assists per game and is joining a team with a potent scorer in Anthony Edwards, and Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) will eventually return. Fantasy managers rostering Conley should have no concerns about his value.
CBS Sports
Russell Westbrook buyout rumors: Bulls a 'frontrunner' to sign former MVP; Heat a top option as well
Russell Westbrook has not been officially bought out of his contract by the Utah Jazz, who traded for him as part of a three-team deal on Wednesday. His decision on whether to ask for a buyout is expected to come soon. He is reportedly open to staying with the Jazz, but the wide belief is that he will ultimately move on.
CBS Sports
LeBron James' NBA scoring record might become unbreakable -- but these four current players could catch Kareem
After nearly 40 years, the NBA has a new all-time leading scorer, as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the league's most prolific scorer ever Tuesday night. James' ability to produce points consistently at a high level for two decades is unparalleled, and one of the most impressive accomplishments in the history of the game. It also got us thinking: Who could be next to climb this high in the scoring record books?
CBS Sports
Suns' Devin Booker: Not on injury report
Booker (groin) is not on the injury report for Friday's matchup against the Pacers, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports. Booker sat out Thursday's loss to the Hawks to manage his left groin injury, but as expected, he'll be back in the Suns' starting lineup for the second half of the team's back-to-back set Friday. He returned to action Tuesday following nearly a two-month absence due to the groin issue and posted 19 points (6-15 FG), six assists and four rebounds in 26 minutes. He was clearly shaking off some rust, but it shouldn't be long until the sharpshooter returns to his usual workload.
CBS Sports
2023 NBA trade deadline tracker: Jae Crowder, James Wiseman, Kevin Durant and all other deals on hectic day
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is set for Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, but teams around the league were not interested in waiting until the last minute. That includes the Phoenix Suns, who agreed to a blockbuster deal for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant late on Wednesday night. They'll send Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and a 2028 pick swap to the Nets for Durant and TJ Warren. Crowder was then sent to the Bucks for five second-round picks just hours before the deadline.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Won't play Friday
Rubio has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans due to left knee injury management. Rubio has been eased into action over the last month following a lengthy absence to begin the season, but he'll be unavailable for the first half of a back-to-back set Friday. Raul Neto, Caris LeVert and Cedi Osman are candidates to see a slight uptick in playing time.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Savannah James shares heartfelt message with LeBron after he became NBA's all-time leading scorer
LeBron James surpassed the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer on Tuesday night. It was an emotional scene as James etched his name atop the record books, and his wife Savannah made sure he took time to appreciate the moment. During a postgame celebration for James,...
CBS Sports
Watch Clippers vs. Bucks: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Current Records: Milwaukee 38-17; Los Angeles 31-27 The Milwaukee Bucks might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET Feb. 10 at Crypto.com Arena. The Bucks will be strutting in after a win while Los Angeles will be stumbling in from a loss.
