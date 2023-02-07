ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Most plumbers aren’t even picking up the phone now.’ Burst pipes cause backlog after Boston deep freeze.

By Travis Andersen, Jessica Bartlett, The Boston Globe
Boston Globe
 3 days ago
CBS Boston

Is winter over? No sign of snow in the forecast for Boston

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON - Well, the Malden mayor called it first. He declared winter is over! His "declaration" was essentially done to end parking bans for his city and, based on the lack of snow out there now and the mild forecast ahead. This, of course, begs the question, could he be right? Can we legitimately stick a fork in winter on February 9th? My first instinct is to laugh and say, "Are you crazy?" Anyone who has lived in New England for any length of time surely would know...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Neighbors say noise from Norwood Airport has become unbearable

NORWOOD - A longtime Norwood resident is fed up with the noise from a nearby regional airport. "It has been nice and quiet until mid-May," said Diane Wiffin. "Then, it was like living near Logan Airport." Wiffin lives about a half-mile from Norwood Memorial Airport and said over the past several months, the noise has become unbearable. "Since mid-May until now, there have been 6,000 planes flying overhead," she said. Too many for this little neighborhood, Wiffin explained. The noise begins around 7:30 a.m. into the early evening. "Many of my neighbors work at home, so it is disruptive. And it's every day, seven days...
NORWOOD, MA
CBS Boston

2 workers seriously hurt in fall from scaffolding at Marlboro construction site

MARLBORO - Two construction workers were rushed to the hospital Friday morning after falling from scaffolding on the site of the city's new library construction project.The two men, who have yet to be identified by authorities, were doing stone work when they fell 25-feet off the scaffolding. The scaffolding did not collapse, but both men ended up with serious injuries. Both were alert and conscious before they were taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. There's no word yet on what caused the men to fall.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
WCVB

Boston firefighters battle vehicle fire inside I-93 tunnel

BOSTON — Rush-hour traffic in downtown Boston was impacted Thursday afternoon by a vehicle fire in the Interstate 93 tunnels that travel underneath the city. According to Massachusetts State Police, the vehicle caught fire on the southbound side of the highway just south of the exit for the Mass. Pike.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Brockton Hospital remains closed after fire

BROCKTON - Brockton Hospital is still closed after a 10-alarm fire Tuesday caused the hospital to evacuate 160 patients.In a statement, the hospital said there are no emergency services and the hospital is closed. However, outlying buildings on the campus are open and seeing scheduled patients."Please be assured our priority is to get Brockton Hospital safely up and running as soon as possible to continue to support our community with the outstanding quality care they are accustomed to," an official hospital statement read.The fire began in the transformer room Tuesday morning. By 9:45 a.m. the fire was mostly extinguished aside from some hot spots. There was a massive mutual aid response to help move patients.National Grid was called to shut the transformer and emergency generators down so firefighters could put out the flames. The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.
BROCKTON, MA
WCVB

Boston doctor on rare, but serious ‘AFM’

There's new national data about a rare, but serious, condition that can occur in children as they recover from a common cold. Dr. Kristin Moffitt, an infectious disease specialist at Boston Children's Hospital, explains what Acute Flaccid Myelitis, or AFM, is, its symptoms and what parents should know.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

‘Congestion pricing’ and other traffic mitigation options are back on the table. And this time they could actually pass.

The average Boston driver lost $2,270 and 134 hours waiting in traffic in 2022. Legislators say a proposed mobility pricing commission could offer solutions. Boston’s traffic congestion was recently ranked fourth worst in the world, and second worst in the United States. The average Boston driver lost $2,270 and 134 hours waiting in traffic in 2022.
BOSTON, MA
Evan Crosby

8 Boston Apartments Under $1,200 a Month

Boston, MA. - The city of Boston is one of America's most expensive places to live. In fact, the city's cost of living is over 50% higher than the national average. And the cost of housing, especially apartment rentals, is a major contributor to that figure.
BOSTON, MA
WUPE

Is This City Home To Massachusetts’ Smelliest Beach?

Growing up near the ocean was a treat I'd say. So many memories of packin' up the station wagon and heading to the beach with my family as a kid. The other thing I remember? The smell that often plagued our beloved public beach. Cities obviously cannot help where they...
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
Boston Globe

We asked readers to share their postpartum experiences. Here’s what they said.

Plus, a running list of local support groups. The case of Lindsay Clancy, the 32-year-old mother facing first-degree murder charges for killing her three young children, has sparked women to share their own postpartum mental health struggles. During her arraignment Tuesday, Clancy’s defense attorney said in court that she lacked the mental capacity to plan the killings — she was suffering from postpartum depression and was overmedicated on prescription drugs.
DUXBURY, MA
Boston

Body pulled from Charles River identified as Cambridge man

It is unclear whether police suspect foul play. State Police recovered a dead body from the Charles River Thursday. He was later identified as 55-year-old Cambridge man Tale Assalif. Assalif was reported missing to Cambridge police Wednesday after he did not show up for work, State Police said in a...
CAMBRIDGE, MA

