‘Most plumbers aren’t even picking up the phone now.’ Burst pipes cause backlog after Boston deep freeze.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Boston Apartments Under $1,200 a MonthEvan CrosbyBoston, MA
Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism raises $5,000 to keep the Somerville Wire running temporarilyThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Somerville starts ‘consolidated rental waitlist’ for affordable housingThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Defense claims she was "over-medicated"; prosecution says triple murder of her kids was "pre-meditated"Lavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
10 Boston Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyBoston, MA
Is winter over? No sign of snow in the forecast for Boston
By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON - Well, the Malden mayor called it first. He declared winter is over! His "declaration" was essentially done to end parking bans for his city and, based on the lack of snow out there now and the mild forecast ahead. This, of course, begs the question, could he be right? Can we legitimately stick a fork in winter on February 9th? My first instinct is to laugh and say, "Are you crazy?" Anyone who has lived in New England for any length of time surely would know...
Neighbors say noise from Norwood Airport has become unbearable
NORWOOD - A longtime Norwood resident is fed up with the noise from a nearby regional airport. "It has been nice and quiet until mid-May," said Diane Wiffin. "Then, it was like living near Logan Airport." Wiffin lives about a half-mile from Norwood Memorial Airport and said over the past several months, the noise has become unbearable. "Since mid-May until now, there have been 6,000 planes flying overhead," she said. Too many for this little neighborhood, Wiffin explained. The noise begins around 7:30 a.m. into the early evening. "Many of my neighbors work at home, so it is disruptive. And it's every day, seven days...
wgbh.org
'Honestly, it's a miracle': Brockton Hospital nurse describes evacuation during 10-alarm fire
Nurse Felicia Daley says the first sign of trouble early Tuesday morning was when the power went out. Daley was at the end of her shift and helping a patient in the cardiac area on Brockton Hospital's second floor a little after 6:30 a.m. when things went dark. Then the fire alarm went off.
2 workers seriously hurt in fall from scaffolding at Marlboro construction site
MARLBORO - Two construction workers were rushed to the hospital Friday morning after falling from scaffolding on the site of the city's new library construction project.The two men, who have yet to be identified by authorities, were doing stone work when they fell 25-feet off the scaffolding. The scaffolding did not collapse, but both men ended up with serious injuries. Both were alert and conscious before they were taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. There's no word yet on what caused the men to fall.
WCVB
Boston firefighters battle vehicle fire inside I-93 tunnel
BOSTON — Rush-hour traffic in downtown Boston was impacted Thursday afternoon by a vehicle fire in the Interstate 93 tunnels that travel underneath the city. According to Massachusetts State Police, the vehicle caught fire on the southbound side of the highway just south of the exit for the Mass. Pike.
Brockton Hospital remains closed after fire
BROCKTON - Brockton Hospital is still closed after a 10-alarm fire Tuesday caused the hospital to evacuate 160 patients.In a statement, the hospital said there are no emergency services and the hospital is closed. However, outlying buildings on the campus are open and seeing scheduled patients."Please be assured our priority is to get Brockton Hospital safely up and running as soon as possible to continue to support our community with the outstanding quality care they are accustomed to," an official hospital statement read.The fire began in the transformer room Tuesday morning. By 9:45 a.m. the fire was mostly extinguished aside from some hot spots. There was a massive mutual aid response to help move patients.National Grid was called to shut the transformer and emergency generators down so firefighters could put out the flames. The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.
WCVB
Boston doctor on rare, but serious ‘AFM’
There's new national data about a rare, but serious, condition that can occur in children as they recover from a common cold. Dr. Kristin Moffitt, an infectious disease specialist at Boston Children's Hospital, explains what Acute Flaccid Myelitis, or AFM, is, its symptoms and what parents should know.
‘Congestion pricing’ and other traffic mitigation options are back on the table. And this time they could actually pass.
The average Boston driver lost $2,270 and 134 hours waiting in traffic in 2022. Legislators say a proposed mobility pricing commission could offer solutions. Boston’s traffic congestion was recently ranked fourth worst in the world, and second worst in the United States. The average Boston driver lost $2,270 and 134 hours waiting in traffic in 2022.
7-vehicle crash causing lengthy traffic delays on I-95 in Needham
A crash involving seven vehicles is causing lengthy traffic delays on a stretch of Interstate 95 that runs through Needham on Friday morning.
2 hurt, residents evacuated after car goes airborne, slams into Revere apartment building
At least two people were injured, and four residents were evacuated from their homes after a car went airborne and slammed into an apartment building in Revere on Wednesday morning.
Why no snow cover could be problematic in the Spring
Simkins Tree Service out of Holliston says yards could have trouble this year because of the lack of snow cover.
Crane tips over into Brighton construction site
A crane tipped over into a Brighton construction site Wednesday afternoon.
Boston Hospital Receives Airlifted Driver Trapped In Serious Car Crash
A Boston Medflight helicopter was needed to transport the victim of a catastrophic car crash who was trapped in the vehicle. A helicopter brought the driver to a Boston hospital.Hanson Fire DepartmentFirefighters responded to a car crash on Brook Street in Hanson around 4:00 a.m. on Thursd…
8 Boston Apartments Under $1,200 a Month
Boston, MA. - The city of Boston is one of America's most expensive places to live. In fact, the city's cost of living is over 50% higher than the national average. And the cost of housing, especially apartment rentals, is a major contributor to that figure.
Is This City Home To Massachusetts’ Smelliest Beach?
Growing up near the ocean was a treat I'd say. So many memories of packin' up the station wagon and heading to the beach with my family as a kid. The other thing I remember? The smell that often plagued our beloved public beach. Cities obviously cannot help where they...
Boston woman dies while trying to walk home amid arctic blast
"Probably any other night — literally, any other night in the last 25 years — it's no big deal. But it was just the wrong night. It was so incredibly cold." A Boston woman was pronounced dead after she was found unresponsive in a park amid the frigid cold early Saturday morning.
Boston Globe
We asked readers to share their postpartum experiences. Here’s what they said.
Plus, a running list of local support groups. The case of Lindsay Clancy, the 32-year-old mother facing first-degree murder charges for killing her three young children, has sparked women to share their own postpartum mental health struggles. During her arraignment Tuesday, Clancy’s defense attorney said in court that she lacked the mental capacity to plan the killings — she was suffering from postpartum depression and was overmedicated on prescription drugs.
‘Borg’ drinking trend on college campuses raises concerns among Boston health experts
A drink called the borg, which stands for “blackout rage gallon", is making regular appearances on TikTok and other social media platforms.
Body Pulled From Charles River In Boston ID'd As Missing Cambridge Man: Police
The body of a 55-year-old man from Cambridge was removed from the Charles River, prompting a police investigation into its unknown circumstances. Police received a report of a dead body in the Charles River around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, according to the Massachusetts State Police.&nbs…
