Cocaine Bear? In Michigan, it's melatonin bear
Michigan wildlife regulators want to ban placing melatonin in bait piles after allegations that a bear hunter was doing so. Drugs are already banned in bait piles but melatonin is considered a supplement, not a drug. Hunting groups support the ban, saying that allowing sedatives runs counter to the ethical...
Tahquamenon Falls in winter: a beautiful stop in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
PARADISE, MI — The largest waterfall in Michigan is even more breathtaking in the winter. Surrounded by blue, yellow and brown ice, Tahquamenon Falls is not completely frozen over. The falls display a beautiful mix of rushing water and ice. A lot less water is flowing from the 50-foot...
DBusiness Daily Update: Sonar Discovers 150-year-old Shipwreck Off Coast of Lake Superior, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Sonar Discovers 150-year-old Shipwreck Off Coast of Lake Superior, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Why's That: Why is the second letter on this license plate always N?
Listener Anil Arakkal lives in the Kalamazoo area. Last year he noticed a new license plate on the road. “It caught my attention not only because it’s a dark color with a light letter,” he said. Bearing the slogan “WATER-WINTER WONDERLAND” at the bottom. “It’s also...
Keep the snow shovel out, Michigan could get clocked with a snowstorm in this pattern
We currently have a very active storm pattern with large storm systems stretching across the northern hemisphere. If one or two of these storms take a certain track, southern Lower Michigan could have a real snowstorm. The storm systems are lined up across the Pacific. The next four storms over...
Great Lakes ice cover has already peaked, and there wasn’t much of it
With the warm week coming next week, it appears that Great Lakes ice cover has reached its highest point for the winter. On most of the lakes, the peak ice occurred at least one month before the normal peak. It also looks like this winter will go down as one...
Michigan is on Target to Be a Climate Haven
For the past few years, various commentary and studies have pointed to Michigan as a “climate haven” of sorts in the coming decades. Specifically, author Parag Khanna’s recently released book, “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” says Michigan will be a top destination because of factors surrounding climate change, economies and governments.
Michigan Recreation Passport fee to increase on March 1
Starting on March 1, residents will pay an increased fee for year-round access to Michigan State Parks. The new cost of a Recreation Passport for a vehicle will be $13 – an increase of $1. Motorcycle fees will increase from $6 to $7. This is the first price jump in three years.
This Michigan Mansion Is One Of The Most Terrifying Places In America
Call me a chicken if you want, but I hate being scared!. The ONLY THING I like about Halloween is the candy. People who actually enjoy being scared at haunted houses blow my mind. But If you're one of those people that likes to be scared this might be some...
This Day in History: Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Michigan
February is known to have the coldest winter temperatures in the Great Lakes Region. Thanks to the tilt of the Earth and the transition toward spring in March, February is prone to have drastic swings in the weather. Last week, Northern Michigan experienced cold air being brought down from the...
I’ve Heard of Breaking Into Cabins But Stealing The Whole Cabin?
A Michigan man has been charged in connection with a cabin that was stolen in northern Michigan. Apparently, someone has seen the missing cabin and that is why a man has been charged with its disappearance. Having a cabin up north is definitely a Michigan thing. I've known several people...
There are no high-risk COVID counties within 200 miles of Michigan border
Nearly all of Michigan is at a low COVID risk, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from Thursday, Feb. 9. There are 82 counties at a low COVID-19 Community Level and just one county (Iron County) at a medium level.
Distiller gets $25k default judgment for illegally shipping spirits
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC) announced a default judgment against Island Distillers, Inc., a Hawaii-based distiller, in their suit against the distiller for making illegal sales and shipments of spirits to Michigan consumers. The suit alleged illegal activities by...
Is It Legal or Illegal to Openly Carry A Pistol In Michigan?
Is it legal or illegal to openly carry a pistol in the state of Michigan without a Concealed Pistol License?. I've hunted a lifetime in the state of Michigan and have hauled several shotguns, a muzzleloader, and a rifle in my car or truck to go hunting on state, federal, and private land. I never needed a permit to carry those guns but they were also in a case, unloaded and separated from the ammo, and were not in plain view of other drivers since they were either in the trunk of the car or behind the seat of the truck.
87 tickets, 178 warnings issued by DNR patrols during U.P. I-500 snowmobile race
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI – The state stepped up its snowmobile patrols over the weekend during the 54th annual I-500 race in Sault Ste. Marie. On Feb. 3 and 4, conservation officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources patrolled 660 miles of snowmobile trails in Chippewa County. They contacted 782 snowmobilers and issued 87 tickets and 178 warnings.
Is Ford Motor Company Going To Build A Factory in West Michigan?
Anytime a major factory comes into an area, that community flourishes. So is the Ford Motor Company going to build a new Factory in West Michigan?. I grew up in an automotive family and have some understanding of what a major factory can do for a community. I have also seen what happens when a factory leaves a community.
Michigan Woman Stole $30,000 From Family Member For Her Online Boyfriend
We hear way too often about people being catfished and scammed online. They often fall victim to heartless individuals that have no problem targeting vulnerable men and women who might not realize what's happening until it's too late. A Michigan woman is accused of stealing money from a family member...
Why People Hate Michigan Drivers
Driving in Michigan is certainly a different animal, and people NOT from Michigan don't seem to be big fans of our "unique" habits on the road. We can only be asked to stay within the lines for SO LONG on the road, Right? Half the year, we can't see them anyway. So, if they don't matter in winter, why would they mean anything during the OTHER seasons?
Whoa! Watch Viral Video Showing Crystal Clear Ice Formed on Lake Superior
A video has gone viral this week and for good reason. It's not often you see crystal clear ice formed over a body of water, but that's what happened recently on Lake Superior. According to a report by FOX 9, the clear ice was discovered on February 1, 2023, over Lake Superior's Munising Bay in Michigan. Chelsey Tweedale was there to capture the moment and take a stroll on the ice, which she estimated was five to six inches thick at the time.
Proposed $180 Relief Checks In Michigan: How and When To Claim Them
$180 in relief checks was proposed by Governor Whitmer of Michigan. In this article, read and find out how and when to claim these checks once the proposal is passed. Because of the rising inflation, several states across the U.S. have decided to provide some form of financial assistance like stimulus payments or relief checks to their residents. Some states have already issued these types of payments, however, there are a few that are still introducing proposals for these payments.
