Michigan State

lansingcitypulse.com

Cocaine Bear? In Michigan, it's melatonin bear

Michigan wildlife regulators want to ban placing melatonin in bait piles after allegations that a bear hunter was doing so. Drugs are already banned in bait piles but melatonin is considered a supplement, not a drug. Hunting groups support the ban, saying that allowing sedatives runs counter to the ethical...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan is on Target to Be a Climate Haven

For the past few years, various commentary and studies have pointed to Michigan as a “climate haven” of sorts in the coming decades. Specifically, author Parag Khanna’s recently released book, “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” says Michigan will be a top destination because of factors surrounding climate change, economies and governments.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

This Day in History: Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Michigan

February is known to have the coldest winter temperatures in the Great Lakes Region. Thanks to the tilt of the Earth and the transition toward spring in March, February is prone to have drastic swings in the weather. Last week, Northern Michigan experienced cold air being brought down from the...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Distiller gets $25k default judgment for illegally shipping spirits

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC) announced a default judgment against Island Distillers, Inc., a Hawaii-based distiller, in their suit against the distiller for making illegal sales and shipments of spirits to Michigan consumers. The suit alleged illegal activities by...
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Is It Legal or Illegal to Openly Carry A Pistol In Michigan?

Is it legal or illegal to openly carry a pistol in the state of Michigan without a Concealed Pistol License?. I've hunted a lifetime in the state of Michigan and have hauled several shotguns, a muzzleloader, and a rifle in my car or truck to go hunting on state, federal, and private land. I never needed a permit to carry those guns but they were also in a case, unloaded and separated from the ammo, and were not in plain view of other drivers since they were either in the trunk of the car or behind the seat of the truck.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Why People Hate Michigan Drivers

Driving in Michigan is certainly a different animal, and people NOT from Michigan don't seem to be big fans of our "unique" habits on the road. We can only be asked to stay within the lines for SO LONG on the road, Right? Half the year, we can't see them anyway. So, if they don't matter in winter, why would they mean anything during the OTHER seasons?
MICHIGAN STATE
KROC News

Whoa! Watch Viral Video Showing Crystal Clear Ice Formed on Lake Superior

A video has gone viral this week and for good reason. It's not often you see crystal clear ice formed over a body of water, but that's what happened recently on Lake Superior. According to a report by FOX 9, the clear ice was discovered on February 1, 2023, over Lake Superior's Munising Bay in Michigan. Chelsey Tweedale was there to capture the moment and take a stroll on the ice, which she estimated was five to six inches thick at the time.
MICHIGAN STATE
southarkansassun.com

Proposed $180 Relief Checks In Michigan: How and When To Claim Them

$180 in relief checks was proposed by Governor Whitmer of Michigan. In this article, read and find out how and when to claim these checks once the proposal is passed. Because of the rising inflation, several states across the U.S. have decided to provide some form of financial assistance like stimulus payments or relief checks to their residents. Some states have already issued these types of payments, however, there are a few that are still introducing proposals for these payments.
MICHIGAN STATE
