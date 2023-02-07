Read full article on original website
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs sign righthanded reliever Michael Fulmer
There have been rumors lately — actually, really all offseason — that the Cubs weren’t done adding veteran relievers. Today, there’s a report that they have signed another one:. Michael Fulmer was a first-round pick (44th overall) of the Mets in 2011 and was traded to...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Rob Manfred says the extra-inning runner on second base rule is likely to stay
MLB owners met in Palm Beach, Florida earlier this week and discussed quite a number of topics, including RSN broadcasts from Sinclair that are in jeopardy due to Diamond Broadcasting possibly filing for bankruptcy, stadium situations in Tampa Bay and Oakland and revenue disparity in baseball. While those are all...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cub Tracks is shaping up
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Happy belated birthday to Dansby Swanson. Cub Tracks, it...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Here are all the Cubs who will play in the World Baseball Classic
Full rosters for teams representing the 20 countries participating in this year’s World Baseball Classic were revealed Thursday evening. You can find the complete rosters here, but since we are Cubs fans, I am going to provide you with a full list of Cubs who will be departing camp in Mesa to play in the WBC. (H/T to Josh for helping me compile this list.)
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cub Tracks pushes the buttons
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. * means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Baseball history unpacked, February 10
On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Outside The Confines: We are the World (Baseball Classic)
It was supposed to take place in 2021 and it’s been six years since the last one, but the fifth World Baseball Classic is just 25 days away. The rosters for all 20 WBC teams were announced last evening. Michael Clair and Thomas Harrington give a quick thumbnail capsule of all 20 teams.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
When Cubs wore gray at home
The Cubs have worn a vast number of uniforms over the years. Some have become classics, such as their home pinstriped whites. Others have been widely disliked, such as their blue tops on which "Cubs" was written in a script that made the word look more like "Cuba." Most of...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs' most frequent leadoff hitters
One of the many questions surrounding the 2023 Cubs is, who will bat leadoff?. Last season, the Cubs began games with 10 different hitters at the top of the order. 4 of them did so at least 2 dozen times: Rafael Ortega (51 games), Christopher Morel (43), Nick Madrigal (256) and Zach McKinstry (24).
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Former MVPs who became Cubs
When Cody Bellinger signed with the Cubs in December, he became the 10th former Most Valuable Player to join the club -- and the youngest ever to do so, at age 27. Only 3 of the previous 9 were younger than 30. One each was 36, 37 and 38. Here...
