ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs sign righthanded reliever Michael Fulmer

There have been rumors lately — actually, really all offseason — that the Cubs weren’t done adding veteran relievers. Today, there’s a report that they have signed another one:. Michael Fulmer was a first-round pick (44th overall) of the Mets in 2011 and was traded to...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cub Tracks is shaping up

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Happy belated birthday to Dansby Swanson. Cub Tracks, it...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Here are all the Cubs who will play in the World Baseball Classic

Full rosters for teams representing the 20 countries participating in this year’s World Baseball Classic were revealed Thursday evening. You can find the complete rosters here, but since we are Cubs fans, I am going to provide you with a full list of Cubs who will be departing camp in Mesa to play in the WBC. (H/T to Josh for helping me compile this list.)
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cub Tracks pushes the buttons

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. * means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both...
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Baseball history unpacked, February 10

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Outside The Confines: We are the World (Baseball Classic)

It was supposed to take place in 2021 and it’s been six years since the last one, but the fifth World Baseball Classic is just 25 days away. The rosters for all 20 WBC teams were announced last evening. Michael Clair and Thomas Harrington give a quick thumbnail capsule of all 20 teams.
FLORIDA STATE
Bleed Cubbie Blue

When Cubs wore gray at home

The Cubs have worn a vast number of uniforms over the years. Some have become classics, such as their home pinstriped whites. Others have been widely disliked, such as their blue tops on which "Cubs" was written in a script that made the word look more like "Cuba." Most of...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs' most frequent leadoff hitters

One of the many questions surrounding the 2023 Cubs is, who will bat leadoff?. Last season, the Cubs began games with 10 different hitters at the top of the order. 4 of them did so at least 2 dozen times: Rafael Ortega (51 games), Christopher Morel (43), Nick Madrigal (256) and Zach McKinstry (24).
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Former MVPs who became Cubs

When Cody Bellinger signed with the Cubs in December, he became the 10th former Most Valuable Player to join the club -- and the youngest ever to do so, at age 27. Only 3 of the previous 9 were younger than 30. One each was 36, 37 and 38. Here...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy