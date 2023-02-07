Pitts aren't the problem it's the people who make them vicious for dog fighting rings I know a lot of Pitts that have great temperaments . if you want to ban dog's. Pomeranian and little Mexican dogs are worse then any Pitts I've been around. I was bitten 3 different times by my uncle's Pomeranian and didn't do a thing to instiage it bitting me
what happens if you own the breed and have no issues and they are part of the family would they take and destroy them .How sad would that be to take from family's that love they beloved pet's. on a note I do understand they attacks and killing of the innocent people and children my heart goes out to them Sincerely 💔
bully breeds will always be my favorite!! obviously this situation sucks but it’s NOT the dogs fault & they are still my favorite breeds!!
Comments / 25