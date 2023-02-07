ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
FOX Sports

Super Bowl 2023 picks: Our experts predict Chiefs-Eagles winner

The final two teams are set. Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App). Will Mahomes capture his second Lombardi Trophy in his first six NFL seasons, or will the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Best bets for Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LVII

We are just days away from Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on FOX Sports and the FOX Sports App. The NFL season finale is so close you can almost taste it. After countless conversations with bookmakers and professional bettors over the last week or...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

What is Aaron Rodgers' Packers future? We asked Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon

During an appearance on UNDISPUTED Thursday morning, Packers running back Aaron Jones praised teammate Aaron Rodgers. Jones expressed confidence that Rodgers would return to the NFL next season, and hoped that his quarterback would stay with the Packers. "I think he'll be back," Jones said. "If he's retiring, I think...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Pro Picks: Eagles' talent over Chiefs' experience

PHOENIX (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles left their dog masks at home. Back in the Super Bowl five years after winning the first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history, the Eagles took a different path to reach this one. They’re 1 1/2-point favorites against the Kansas City Chiefs, per FanDuel Sportsbook, after outscoring the Giants and 49ers 69-14 in the playoffs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Will Jalen Hurts be affected by shoulder injury in Super Bowl?

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts returned in Week 18 following a sternoclavicular or SC joint sprain he suffered three weeks earlier. Since then, he has been playing through the injury, and continuing to play at a high level, in leading his team to an appearance in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs (6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Why Patrick Mahomes is under pressure in SBLVII | THE HERD

Patrick Mahomes has won his second regular season MVP ahead of Super Bowl LVII and will face the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite a decorated career, is there any pressure on the QB? Watch as Colin Cowherd breaks down why there indeed is by comparing to how fans wanted more from Steph Curry and that Mahomes 'should be held the same standard.'
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Eddie George left the Tennessee Titans over $500K | CLUB SHAY SHAY

Shannon Sharpe and Eddie George discuss George’s departure from the Tennessee Titans. George reveals he left the Titans over 500k. George said: “It happened faster than I thought. It came down to 500k. I was willing to take a pay cut but don’t be disrespectful.

