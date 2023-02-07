Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 picks: Our experts predict Chiefs-Eagles winner
The final two teams are set. Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App). Will Mahomes capture his second Lombardi Trophy in his first six NFL seasons, or will the...
FOX Sports
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid pranked by press conference questions
Super Bowl Opening Night brought plenty of funny moments as coaches and players from the Eagles and Chiefs faced the media. More hilarity has ensued in the days since, especially for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes, the overwhelming favorite to win NFL MVP this...
FOX Sports
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes no longer needs a supporting cast. He creates one
PHOENIX — There sometimes comes a point in a quarterback's career when he makes big money. And then the hard part begins. For the first few years of the QB's career, the franchise does everything it can to cater to his needs, because it can afford to do so.
FOX Sports
10 greatest defenses in Super Bowl history: From 1985 Bears to 2000 Ravens
The 1985 Bears are definitely up there. Same with the 2000 Ravens. But who else is even in the conversation?. Before the defenses of the Eagles and Chiefs look to cement themselves in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App), we answer that question.
prosportsextra.com
Broncos QB Russell Wilson Caught Scamming People Who Donate To His Foundation; Under Investigation
It seems as if more and more foundations have something sketchy going on. And that’s the case for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who recently was called out for his foundation only giving back 24.3 cents to every dollar donated. Yeah, you read that right. But I know for...
FOX Sports
"Worst Running Back in the History of Ohio State" — Eddie George reflects | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Eddie George reflects with Shannon Sharpe about his rough start at The University of Ohio State including a critical fumble vs. Illinois and bouncing back in his junior season. Eddie jokingly says he felt he was the "worst running back in the history of Ohio State"
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
FOX Sports
Ndamukong Suh is on his third straight Super Bowl team. What's his secret?
Ndamukong Suh chose Philadelphia. Suh also chose Tampa Bay and Los Angeles before that. All three teams have gone to a Super Bowl during Suh's time there. You might say he has a Midas touch, or perhaps a crystal ball. Either way, he's not divulging his secrets just yet. "I...
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 preview: Warren Sharp predicts what Eagles, Chiefs will exploit
I've been analyzing this game for over a week. And yes, these are the two teams supposed to be here. We're lucky enough to get a Super Bowl featuring the best team from the NFC and the best team from the AFC. They've both been under scrutiny all season. When...
FOX Sports
David Helman sticks with Patrick Mahomes & Chiefs to win Super Bowl LVII | SPEAK
Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, Joy Taylor, and David Helman discuss who they believe will win Super Bowl LVII. Helman sticks to his preseason prediction and sides with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to win it all.
FOX Sports
Chris "The Bear" Fallica's best Super Bowl 2023 prop bets and picks
"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making. It has been an exciting couple of months, but I'm back and ready to get going on the next stage of my career here at FOX Sports. Our plan is to roll out sports betting content on...
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Best bets for Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LVII
We are just days away from Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on FOX Sports and the FOX Sports App. The NFL season finale is so close you can almost taste it. After countless conversations with bookmakers and professional bettors over the last week or...
FOX Sports
What is Aaron Rodgers' Packers future? We asked Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon
During an appearance on UNDISPUTED Thursday morning, Packers running back Aaron Jones praised teammate Aaron Rodgers. Jones expressed confidence that Rodgers would return to the NFL next season, and hoped that his quarterback would stay with the Packers. "I think he'll be back," Jones said. "If he's retiring, I think...
FOX Sports
Pro Picks: Eagles' talent over Chiefs' experience
PHOENIX (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles left their dog masks at home. Back in the Super Bowl five years after winning the first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history, the Eagles took a different path to reach this one. They’re 1 1/2-point favorites against the Kansas City Chiefs, per FanDuel Sportsbook, after outscoring the Giants and 49ers 69-14 in the playoffs.
FOX Sports
Will Jalen Hurts be affected by shoulder injury in Super Bowl?
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts returned in Week 18 following a sternoclavicular or SC joint sprain he suffered three weeks earlier. Since then, he has been playing through the injury, and continuing to play at a high level, in leading his team to an appearance in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs (6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App).
FOX Sports
Why Patrick Mahomes is under pressure in SBLVII | THE HERD
Patrick Mahomes has won his second regular season MVP ahead of Super Bowl LVII and will face the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite a decorated career, is there any pressure on the QB? Watch as Colin Cowherd breaks down why there indeed is by comparing to how fans wanted more from Steph Curry and that Mahomes 'should be held the same standard.'
FOX Sports
Michigan vs. Ohio State is a greater rivalry than Yankees-Red Sox says Eddie George | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Eddie George and Shannon Sharpe talk about the greatest rivalries in sports. When asked his thoughts Eddie says "Michigan vs. Ohio State is a completely different ball game" and is the greatest rivalry in sports, greater than Yankees-Red Sox and USC-UCLA.
FOX Sports
Cayden Winstead was brought to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona as a part of Tony Siragusa's charity, Goose Flights
Goose Flights is a charity started in honor of the life of Tony Siragusa. Its aim is to arrange transportation for children and young adults in need. This year, they brought Cayden Winstead to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.
FOX Sports
Eddie George left the Tennessee Titans over $500K | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Eddie George discuss George’s departure from the Tennessee Titans. George reveals he left the Titans over 500k. George said: “It happened faster than I thought. It came down to 500k. I was willing to take a pay cut but don’t be disrespectful.
