Emma Roberts Pops in Lavender Converse Sneakers for Park Day With Her Son Rhodes

By Aaron Royce
 3 days ago
Emma Roberts brought a pop of color to the park while having a day out with her son. While supervising her 2-year-old child Rhodes Robert Hedlund, the “Maybe I Do” star
shared a mommy-and-me photo on Instagram in classic blue jeans. Her casual bottoms were paired with FreeCitySuperShop’s light gray $258 unisex Bleachout hoodie for a faintly grungy touch. Completing Roberts’ daytime outfit was Leatherology’s black leather $240 Meadow satchel — a black leather crossbody camera bag, personalized with her initials embossed on its front zipped pocket. The “Holidate” star’s outfit was finished with a pair of Converse sneakers. Her $90 Chuck 70 style featured high-top uppers crafted from smooth lavender canvas, finished with cream laces. The brand’s signature cream rubber capped toes, flat soles and stitched Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star circular patches smoothly completed the pair, which added a relaxed, playful finish to Roberts’ ensemble.

Roberts’ shoe choices often vary between bohemian, contemporary and edgy styles. When off-duty, the “Adult World” actress ‘ pairs range from Ferragamo platform sandals to Ugg boots, prioritizing ease and comfort. However, she frequently re-wears versatile pairs including Valentino and Alexander McQueen Chelsea boots, Frankie4 sandals and Gucci mules. When hitting the red carpet, she often dons neutral or embellished pumps, strappy sandals and boots from labels like Christian Louboutin, Prada and Chloe Gosselin.

During her career, Roberts has also served as an ambassador for Tous, Finishing Touch and Neutrogena, a campaign star for DSW , Hugo Boss, Bergdorf Goodman, Levi’s and Fred, and collaborated on a jewelry collection with BaubleBar. She’s also a top star in the fashion world, attending the Met Gala and appearing in front rows for brands including Vuitton, Coach, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin and Chloé during Fashion Month.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Roberts’ best style moments over the years.

