The Fantha From Down Under Episode 67: Star Wars and stuff with Paul Naylor Part 2

Adam O’Brien is back with episode 67 (aka episode 66 part 2) of The Fantha From Down Under, and this episode he’s joined once again by the co-host of Start Your Engines and fellow Fantha Tracker Paul Naylor to discuss the galaxy far, far away, music, Dune and everything inbetween on another fast-paced and laughter-filled episode.
fanthatracks.com

Celebration Europe 2023: Billy Dee Williams is flying in

Fantastic news in a week packed with Celebration reveals as Billy Dee Williams is confirmed to be attending Celebration Europe 4 at the ExceL in London over the weekend of 7th – 10th April, bringing all the style and sophistication that only a man who portrayed the galaxy-spanning coolness of Lando Calrissian can bring.
fanthatracks.com

The Mandalorian hits the cover of Empire Magazine

Never is the title of this publication more fitting than when it has Star Wars on its cover, and the latest issue of Empire Magazine fits that bill perfectly, with bucketless Bo-Katan and Din Djarin on the front of the newsstand editon, while a selection of eleven Mandalorian helmets adorn the subscriber cover.
fanthatracks.com

Regal Robot: Hero Gaffi Stick Prop Replica – Signature Edition

Available to pre-order on Wednesday 15th February at noon eastern, limited to just 150 pieces and yours for $1,999.00, this is the stunning Hero Gaffi Stick Prop Replica – Signature Edition from A New Hope. We’ve held this beauty and we can confirm, it’s incredible, so make some space and get your orders in next week, and stay tuned for a closer look on Fantha Tracks TV.
fanthatracks.com

Calrissian is back in Return of the Jedi: Lando #1

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • ÁLVARO LÓPEZ (A) • Cover by RYAN BROWN. VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BROWN • CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT. VARIANT COVER BY RAHZZAH • VARIANT COVER BY BRIAN STELFREEZE. VARIANT COVER BY TYLER KIRKHAM. LANDO AND CHEWIE ANTE...
fanthatracks.com

Star Wars: Discoveries From The Inside: Designing The Lightsaber

It’s one of the most iconic pieces of Star Wars galactic hardware, and its history couldn’t be more earth-bound. See how Roger Christian – talking with the late Jonathan Rinzler – came up with what became the lightsaber. Roger Christian discusses how a Graflex handle (flashguns...
fanthatracks.com

Galaxy of Creatures: Dianoga

Aree gets more than he bargained for while trying to learn the true size of a shy dianoga. Dive deep into the waters of Kamino and meet the Kamoradon on Galaxy of Creatures. Meet the kybuck in Galaxy of Creatures. Galaxy of Creatures is back with the adorable Eopie. Galaxy...
fanthatracks.com

Star Wars Kids: Relax: Galactic Pals Naptime

Sit back and relax with the Galactic Pals younglings during naptime. It's time for the latest compilation from Galactic Pals. Watch those fingers as you try to pet a Loth-Cat in the next Galactic Pals. It's time for the latest Galactic Pals and this time out it's the Porgs. Prepare...
fanthatracks.com

Regal Robot: Gaffi Stick video reviews and Roger Christian interviews

As we countdown the days to Wednesday 15th February at noon eastern and the release of both the Hero Gaffi Stick Prop Replica – Signature Edition and The Mandalorian Tusken Raider Gaffi Stick Prop Replica, the team at Regal Robot reveal these two video interviews with prop designer Roger Christian.

