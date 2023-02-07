Daniel Jones upcoming payday estimated around $36 million: Report

The cost for retaining Daniel Jones is reportedly taking shape.

According to SNY’s Connor Hughes , executives familiar with the current quarterback market estimate that Jones will be due for a salary between $35 and $37 million. Another source noted by Hughes, a team executive whose team is in need of a veteran quarterback, said he would “explore” paying Jones if he was paid in the $30 millions, but not $40 million or above.

What does this mean for the Giants? It will likely take a high sum to retain their quarterback after he put forth a career season for Big Blue. It also means that New York likely made a mistake by not picking up Jones’ fifth-year option, which would have paid him just over $22 million next season.

Instead, Jones could become an unrestricted free agent if the Giants don’t sign him to a new deal, or use the franchise tag to prevent him from going anywhere. The team likely would prefer not to use their tag on Jones, so the key will be finding middle ground.

Considering the franchise tag would pay Jones $33 million, there may not be much ground needed to be covered by the two sides, and it appears the Giants are set on keeping Jones, as they have repeated publicly, and reportedly privately, that they want Jones back after he proved he could perform within the new regime’s offense.

It still remains to be seen what Jones signs for, but the payday could reportedly be in the range of the mid $30 millions.

