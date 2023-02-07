ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Daniel Jones upcoming payday estimated around $36 million: Report

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4anmpO_0kfIkFAP00

The cost for retaining Daniel Jones is reportedly taking shape.

According to SNY’s Connor Hughes , executives familiar with the current quarterback market estimate that Jones will be due for a salary between $35 and $37 million. Another source noted by Hughes, a team executive whose team is in need of a veteran quarterback, said he would “explore” paying Jones if he was paid in the $30 millions, but not $40 million or above.

What does this mean for the Giants? It will likely take a high sum to retain their quarterback after he put forth a career season for Big Blue. It also means that New York likely made a mistake by not picking up Jones’ fifth-year option, which would have paid him just over $22 million next season.

Instead, Jones could become an unrestricted free agent if the Giants don’t sign him to a new deal, or use the franchise tag to prevent him from going anywhere. The team likely would prefer not to use their tag on Jones, so the key will be finding middle ground.

Considering the franchise tag would pay Jones $33 million, there may not be much ground needed to be covered by the two sides, and it appears the Giants are set on keeping Jones, as they have repeated publicly, and reportedly privately, that they want Jones back after he proved he could perform within the new regime’s offense.

It still remains to be seen what Jones signs for, but the payday could reportedly be in the range of the mid $30 millions.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Rob Gronkowski has high praise for 1 young QB

Rob Gronkowski’s new role as an NFL analyst means he has been able to look around the league a great deal, and he thinks quite highly of one quarterback in particular. Gronkowski was asked about Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields on Tuesday, and the former tight end was clearly a huge fan. He praised Fields... The post Rob Gronkowski has high praise for 1 young QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANA STATE
chatsports.com

Ravens News 2/9: Landing Spots and more

Whether it’s signing Jackson via the franchise tag or a multi-year deal, the Ravens arguably have too much committed to the rest of this team to start over at the quarterback position. That being said, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler shared in his notes from the Senior Bowl that some folks...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change

No one will ever know how the NFC Championship Game would have turned out had Brock Purdy not gotten injured, but San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey is hoping the circumstances surrounding his team’s loss will inspire a significant rule change. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Niners 31-7 after both Brock Purdy and backup quarterback... The post Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Greg Williams leaves Cardinals to join Packers

The Packers have hired Cardinals cornerbacks coach Greg Williams as their passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports. He will replace Jerry Gray, who left for Atlanta last week. Williams, 46, spent the past four seasons with the Cardinals under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Williams followed Joseph...
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Josh Jacobs sends message to Raiders about franchise tag

Josh Jacobs will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason as the Las Vegas Raiders declined his fifth-year option last April. After putting together the best season of his career, keeping Jacobs will now be an expensive proposition for Las Vegas, and the running back made that clear Thursday. Jacobs told Pro Football Talk Live... The post Josh Jacobs sends message to Raiders about franchise tag appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Ian Rapoport Reveals When Kyler Murray Will Return To Field

During the second half of the 2022 regular season, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a torn ACL. He then underwent successful surgery in early January. Unfortunately, Murray's injury will most likely sideline him for the start of the 2023 season.  While on The Pat McAfee Show this ...
GLENDALE, AZ
espnswfl.com

Super Bowl 57 Is Only A Few Days Away: Here are The 10 Hottest Reporters Covering The Game

In Phoenix, Super Bowl 57 Is Only A Few Days Away: Here are some Hot Reporters covering the game. As part of our ongoing Super Bowl coverage. Over the past 10 days we have been breaking down all things revolving around the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Here are a few more fun facts about the game. Later I will be posting who I believe to be the 10 hottest reporters covering the game. You don’t want to miss this!
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

NFL wife reveals secrets of the league

Few people understand the inner workings of the NFL more than players’ significant others. Such is the case with Sydney Warner, the wife of San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner. The Instagram influencer and business manager took to TikTok recently to detail the secrets of the league from the perspective of a player’s wife. The Read more... The post NFL wife reveals secrets of the league appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy