NEW YORK, NY – A 24-year-old man jumped to his death from the 32nd floor of 2 Penn Plaza in Midtown Manhattan Tuesday afternoon. Police said the man entered the building, which is under redevelopment construction, at around 2 pm before jumping to his death to the street below. At this time, the male victim was not identified, and police have not yet determined a motive in the incident. Police found his belongings on the top floor of the building. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The post Man jumps off 32nd floor of 2 Penn Plaza near Madison Square Garden appeared first on Shore News Network.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO