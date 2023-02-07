Read full article on original website
Bed Bath & Beyond closing all Manhattan stores except for 1
The chain is closing all of its New York City locations except the one in Chelsea.
The Mall at Bay Plaza | Shopping center in New York City
Bay Plaza Shopping Center is a shopping center on the south side of Co-op City, Bronx, New York City. In addition to various department stores and shops, such as Macy's, JCPenney, Staples, and Old Navy, it has a multiplex movie theater, several restaurants, a fitness club, and some office space. Constructed from 1987 to 1988 by Prestige Properties, the shopping center is located between Bartow and Baychester Avenues, just outside Sections 4 and 5 of Co-op City, on an open lot that was the site of the Freedomland U.S.A. amusement park between 1960 and 1964.
Best Pizza: Westchester Eatery Ranks High On Yelp's Brand-New List Of Top 100 In US
Seven New York eateries are among Yelp's brand-new 2023 Top 100 list for best pizza spots in the United States.Yelp says the list is based on reviews and comments by readers.The highest-ranked New York pizzeria on the list is on Long Island: Saverio’s Authentic Pizza Napoletana in Massape…
DMV opens at The Source in White Plains
The new office replaces a temporary office in Tarrytown created after the location at White Plains Mall closed.
NYC ‘FRESH’ Program Opens 12 New Grocery Stores in Brooklyn
The Department of City Planning Director Dan Garodnick today announced that 30 supermarkets have opened under the City’s Food Retail Expansion to Support Health (“FRESH”) program. “Making New York City healthier and more equitable are two central goals of our administration, and the FRESH program is accomplishing...
2 more Bed, Bath & Beyond locations set to close on Long Island
A total of 400 stores have closed in the last year.
Fairfield adds to Long Island portfolio with $60M purchase
Long Island’s largest multifamily landlord continues to grow. Fairfield Properties bought a portfolio of five rental complexes in Suffolk County, paying $59.6 million for the 228-unit portfolio in Bay Shore, the Long Island Business News reported. The seller was the estate of Joan Wimmer, who died a year ago....
15 Best Restaurants in Great Neck, NY
If you’re ever looking for a great place to eat, explore, or relax in the Long Island area, be sure to check out Great Neck, NY. This charming suburban town has a little bit of everything, from beautiful parks and museums to delicious restaurants and cozy coffee shops. When...
Close to 200 Cats Found in Yonkers, New York Hoarding House
A Dutchess County animal rescue is helping a lower Hudson Valley shelter after over 150 cats are found in a hoarding house. Back on February 3rd, a couple was found dead in their Yorktown Heights, New York home. After a wellness check, it was discovered that the couple had died in the bedroom. Officials also found 150 cats in the residence in the area of 149 Cordial Road.
NYC Luxury Condo Building 14 Second Avenue Officially Launches Sales; First Contract Signed
Station Companies announced today that sales have officially launched at 14 Second Avenue, a boutique luxury condominium building featuring 10 full-floor residences with private elevator access in downtown Manhattan’s most vibrant neighborhood – the East Village. The building is designed by Hustvedt Cutler Architects and the façade is designed by Garrison Architects. 14 Second Avenue is located at the corner of Second Avenue and Houston Street, and in the heart of downtown Manhattan. It’s just steps to the East Village, SoHo, Lower East Side, NoHo and the Bowery and situated across the street from the gardens of Sara D. Roosevelt Park.
Shuttered East Side Marriott sold at $100M+ haircut
Hawkins Way Capital’s purchase of a shuttered Marriott on Manhattan’s East Side came at a heavy discount from what the property last sold for, newly filed city records reveal. In a deal first reported last week, the Beverly Hills-based firm teamed with Värde Partners to acquire the former...
Housing Lottery Launches at 3836-3838 Carpenter Avenue in Williamsbridge, The Bronx
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 3836-3838 Carpenter Avenue, a pair of four-story residential buildings in Williamsbridge, The Bronx. Designed by Badaly Architects and developed by Aglin Zefi, the structure yields 20 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are six units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $69,429 to $187,330.
Man jumps off 32nd floor of 2 Penn Plaza near Madison Square Garden
NEW YORK, NY – A 24-year-old man jumped to his death from the 32nd floor of 2 Penn Plaza in Midtown Manhattan Tuesday afternoon. Police said the man entered the building, which is under redevelopment construction, at around 2 pm before jumping to his death to the street below. At this time, the male victim was not identified, and police have not yet determined a motive in the incident. Police found his belongings on the top floor of the building. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The post Man jumps off 32nd floor of 2 Penn Plaza near Madison Square Garden appeared first on Shore News Network.
Which Restaurants Do Celebrities Frequent The Most In New York?
Ever wonder which restaurants your favorite celebrities hangout at in New York? Although many of the rich, high-profile celebrities are notorious for having a personal chef, the glamorous tv and film stars know that restaurants are the best places to be seen in, and why not enjoy amazing cuisine while you're there soaking in the attention.
Manhattan’s luxury market starts February on a peak
Manhattan’s luxury market left its winter slump in January. The borough notched 29 deals last week, according to Olshan’s weekly report on properties asking $4 million or more. The week between Jan. 30 and Feb. 5 had the largest total since mid-October 2022 and marked the first report in 6 weeks to report a total greater than 20.
Hospital for Special Surgery's virtual orthopedic company names CEO
Formmer Walmart Health executive Marcus Osborne will lead New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery's vitual musculoskeletal physical therapy company, RightMove. Mr. Osborne played a key role in pushing Walmart into healthcare, according to a Feb. 6 news release. He will step into his role Feb. 13. Mr. Osborne also worked with the Clinton Foundation's HIV/AIDS initiative and joined the board of directors of five early-stage healthcare companies.
Developer plans 637 townhomes at former Ramapo golf course
A Ramapo golf course may trade hole-in-ones for homes for hundreds as a long-gestating housing proposal finally gets before the town. A developer filed plans for a 637-townhome project at 110 Pomona Road in Ramapo, the Rockland/Westchester Journal News reported. That’s the site of the former Minisceongo Golf Course in Rockland County.
10 Best Delis In NYC For Sandwiches, Meats And More
Let’s be honest, New York City delis are some of the very first foundations that established the massive food scene in our city’s history. From family owned sub shops to iconic delicatessens, the flavors our city’s delis serve up are next to none. Plus, with competition steep and loyalty so deep, some families will spend their whole lives perfecting their food, and serving smiles to regular customers. Whether you’re looking for a mouthwatering salami sandwich, or want to take in an integral part of NYC’s food history, we suggest checking out one of these 10 iconic delis in NYC. We’d...
Tipping Grows 'Out of Control' in NYC
Tipping Grows 'Out of Control' in NYCPhoto by(@emyerson/iStock. The United States is one of the only places in the world where tipping is customary. Tipping is a term used for over-paying on a bill to ‘thank’ the person, or people providing a service.
NYC Mayor Adams announces latest emergency migrant center at downtown hotel
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City will get its latest emergency center for migrants at a downtown hotel, Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday. The site at the Holiday Inn in the Financial District will provide 492 rooms to assist families and single adult women arriving in the city mostly from the southern border, according to the mayor’s office.
