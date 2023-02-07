Read full article on original website
'Affirmative Action Bake Sale' Disgusts and Upsets Students at Clemson University with Shocking Display BoardZack LoveClemson, SC
Catholic School and ACLJ to Sue D.C.’s Smithsonian Institution After Being Kicked Out for Wearing Pro-Life Knit CapsWOMEN - Wild Orchid Media and Education Network, Inc.Greenville, SC
4 Amazing Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in North CarolinaEast Coast TravelerShelby, NC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
greenvillejournal.com
Black History Month: Nicholtown native Chandra Dillard’s 20+ years of public service
Time is tight. Chandra Dillard’s racing between obligations in the Upstate and a General Assembly session that’s starting in Columbia. Thoughts of providing a quality home for everyone are top of mind, whether the District 23 South Carolina representative is at the Statehouse, or her family house. “I’ve been in public service for over 20 years,” the Nicholtown native shares. “Even when I was on [Greenville] City Council, I was still in the affordable housing lane. That’s my passion. Long before it became sexy and a dire need, I’ve been working on this journey.”
spartanburg.com
Celebrate Spartanburg’s Black History & Black Owned Businesses
When you visit Spartanburg, be sure to support its Black-owned businesses, celebrate Black culture, and learn about Spartanburg’s 230 year history. Check out OneSpartanburg’s list of Black-owned restaurants, bars, and hotels, and educate yourself on the key role the Black community had in developing Spartanburg to what it is today.
greenvillejournal.com
Cut from Royal cloth: Downtown’s oldest Black congregation installs 16th pastor
Vinson Royal’s father was a pastor. His four brothers were pastors. So you’d be forgiven for believing that that lineage, and those family ties, would more likely have called him to the pulpit long before he went off to college. “Ironically, I was born into it, but I...
greenvillejournal.com
Under one roof: Phillis Wheatley Center’s Randy Jackson on restoring a community legacy
Randy Jackson likes to say he’s a product of the Phillis Wheatley Community Center, the community-driven organization at 335 Greenacre Road that has been providing support, resources and connectivity to Greenville for more than a century. “I thrived because of it,” Jackson said, recalling his own days as a...
golaurens.com
Four honored at Laurens 2023 State of the City address
At the second annual State of the City Address in Laurens on Tuesday night, city officials presented four awards to outstanding members of the community. The first award of the night was the 2022 Quincy Cook Volunteer of the Year award presented to Richard Heisey. “If you didn’t know our...
greenvillejournal.com
Artisphere announces 143 featured artists for 2023 event
Artisphere announced Feb. 9 it has chosen its featured artists for the 2023 festival. The free event will be held from May 12 to May 14 in downtown Greenville and will feature 143 artists who work in a variety of mediums, including ceramics, drawing, glasswork, woodworking, metalwork, painting, photography, printmaking and more.
WYFF4.com
Greenville woman reflects on path to becoming Black, female business owner
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The dream of owning a business was once just that for an Upstate woman. After almost 34 years, that dream is now a reality. "Shoes are a good conversation piece," LaRona Means, the owner of George's Bootery, said. "They make people happy." Means has worked at...
greenvillejournal.com
Actor Bruce Campbell to bring ‘BRUCE-O-RAMA’ show to Peace Center
Bruce Campbell, star of cult films such as “Evil Dead” or “Bubba Ho-Tep” and host of game show “Last Fan Standing,” will kick off his “BRUCE-O-RAMA” show at the Peace Center’s Gunter Theatre in downtown Greenville on April 5. The event...
greenvillejournal.com
The Scottish Games are back, with Alexander Leslie named this year’s honorary chief
The Greenville Scottish Games has named Alexander Leslie, resident of Dumfriesshire in Southwest Scotland and chief of Clan Leslie, as honorary chief of the 2023 event. “We are thrilled to have the Chief of Clan Leslie coming to help us celebrate our Scottish Heritage here at our Games,” said Greenville Scottish Games President Bev Griffin.
WYFF4.com
Fountain Inn restaurant owner featured on new streaming series
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — A brand new series on the Very Local app, "The Spark GVL," features Greenville residents that have made names for themselves on the national stage, but never forgot the city that sparked their inspiration. (Video above is a preview of the series) Episode three of...
greenvillejournal.com
All in the Family
From Pepsi to packaging and property, the Hartness family legacy grows to include a four-star, boutique hotel. Shades of indigo and plum peek through the winter haze, revealing the majesty of the Blue Ridge Mountains spanning the skyline. Jaws drop upon entering the terrace of Greenville County’s newest luxury hotel. Like many rooms at Hotel Hartness, this third-floor suite includes a sweeping view of nature’s wonder. Those across the horizon look back, observing the hotel as another marquee landmark, cementing a family commitment to Upstate growth and engagement.
greenvillejournal.com
More than 700,000 people used the Swamp Rabbit Trail in 2022
The Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail has long been a popular attraction for both locals and tourists alike since its creation in 2009, but now the city has the numbers to back up just how popular it really is. On Feb. 1, exactly one year after Greenville Parks and Recreation...
South Carolina lottery winner donates $150,000 prize to charity
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville man gave his entire $150,000 Powerball prize to charity. The South Carolina Education Lottery said the winner missed the jackpot by one number on a quick-pick ticket purchased at the GT Express Mart at 1800 Easley Bridge Road. Paying an extra dollar for PowerPlay tripled the winner’s $50,000 […]
wspa.com
Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co.
Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co. Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co. Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co. Davis is among state's scoring leaders at 19.8 ppg. Anthony Frate moving from Hillcrest to Wren as head …. Frate returns to school where he was...
WYFF4.com
Greenville couple's video of U.S. Navy ship landing North Myrtle Beach shore raises questions
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — UPDATE 2 p.m.: A U.S. Navy representative told WYFF News 4 that the vessel is working with the USS Carter Hall in the recovery efforts after the downing of the Chinese spy balloon. Lt. Cdr. Liza Dougherty said the Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC)...
WYFF4.com
Firefighters in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, rescue man from tree
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Firefighters from a high-angle team in Spartanburg County rescued a man trapped in a tree Thursday evening. Una Fire Department said on social media that they were called about 5 p.m. to a person trapped in a tree. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News...
Efforts underway to revitalize former Spartanburg Co. mill community
Efforts are underway to revitalize a former Spartanburg County mill and historic iron bridge.
greenvillejournal.com
Weekly Dish: The Upstate serves up pizza, doughnuts, burgers and subs
The Slice pizzeria in downtown Simpsonville to add rooftop dining … Parlor Doughnuts to open Greenville storefront … and Windy City Burgers launches lunch hours. Here’s the dish on some local restaurant news for the week of Feb. 10.
greenvillejournal.com
Simpsonville City Park to close ahead of municipal complex construction, park redesign
Heading out to a park in Simpsonville? You may want to adjust your plans. Simpsonville City Park will close to the public on Feb. 20 as the city prepares to begin construction on its municipal complex and park redesign. The closure will last until the park redesign project construction is...
greenvillejournal.com
Clemson University to host 6th annual Men of Color National Summit
Beginning March 28, more than 2,000 students and professionals from across the country will gather in Greenville for Clemson University’s annual Men of Color Summit. Now in its sixth year, the two-day conference at the Greenville Convention Center will feature more than 30 keynote and breakout speakers, including:. Carlos...
