Pickens, SC

greenvillejournal.com

Black History Month: Nicholtown native Chandra Dillard’s 20+ years of public service

Time is tight. Chandra Dillard’s racing between obligations in the Upstate and a General Assembly session that’s starting in Columbia. Thoughts of providing a quality home for everyone are top of mind, whether the District 23 South Carolina representative is at the Statehouse, or her family house. “I’ve been in public service for over 20 years,” the Nicholtown native shares. “Even when I was on [Greenville] City Council, I was still in the affordable housing lane. That’s my passion. Long before it became sexy and a dire need, I’ve been working on this journey.”
GREENVILLE, SC
spartanburg.com

Celebrate Spartanburg’s Black History & Black Owned Businesses

When you visit Spartanburg, be sure to support its Black-owned businesses, celebrate Black culture, and learn about Spartanburg’s 230 year history. Check out OneSpartanburg’s list of Black-owned restaurants, bars, and hotels, and educate yourself on the key role the Black community had in developing Spartanburg to what it is today.
SPARTANBURG, SC
golaurens.com

Four honored at Laurens 2023 State of the City address

At the second annual State of the City Address in Laurens on Tuesday night, city officials presented four awards to outstanding members of the community. The first award of the night was the 2022 Quincy Cook Volunteer of the Year award presented to Richard Heisey. “If you didn’t know our...
LAURENS, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Artisphere announces 143 featured artists for 2023 event

Artisphere announced Feb. 9 it has chosen its featured artists for the 2023 festival. The free event will be held from May 12 to May 14 in downtown Greenville and will feature 143 artists who work in a variety of mediums, including ceramics, drawing, glasswork, woodworking, metalwork, painting, photography, printmaking and more.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Fountain Inn restaurant owner featured on new streaming series

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — A brand new series on the Very Local app, "The Spark GVL," features Greenville residents that have made names for themselves on the national stage, but never forgot the city that sparked their inspiration. (Video above is a preview of the series) Episode three of...
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
greenvillejournal.com

All in the Family

From Pepsi to packaging and property, the Hartness family legacy grows to include a four-star, boutique hotel. Shades of indigo and plum peek through the winter haze, revealing the majesty of the Blue Ridge Mountains spanning the skyline. Jaws drop upon entering the terrace of Greenville County’s newest luxury hotel. Like many rooms at Hotel Hartness, this third-floor suite includes a sweeping view of nature’s wonder. Those across the horizon look back, observing the hotel as another marquee landmark, cementing a family commitment to Upstate growth and engagement.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

More than 700,000 people used the Swamp Rabbit Trail in 2022

The Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail has long been a popular attraction for both locals and tourists alike since its creation in 2009, but now the city has the numbers to back up just how popular it really is. On Feb. 1, exactly one year after Greenville Parks and Recreation...
GREENVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

South Carolina lottery winner donates $150,000 prize to charity

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville man gave his entire $150,000 Powerball prize to charity. The South Carolina Education Lottery said the winner missed the jackpot by one number on a quick-pick ticket purchased at the GT Express Mart at 1800 Easley Bridge Road. Paying an extra dollar for PowerPlay tripled the winner’s $50,000 […]
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co.

Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co. Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co. Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co. Davis is among state's scoring leaders at 19.8 ppg. Anthony Frate moving from Hillcrest to Wren as head …. Frate returns to school where he was...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Clemson University to host 6th annual Men of Color National Summit

Beginning March 28, more than 2,000 students and professionals from across the country will gather in Greenville for Clemson University’s annual Men of Color Summit. Now in its sixth year, the two-day conference at the Greenville Convention Center will feature more than 30 keynote and breakout speakers, including:. Carlos...
GREENVILLE, SC

