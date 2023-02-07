Read full article on original website
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
Judge Denies Meghan, Rules That She and Harry Must Be Interrogated in Deposition over Samantha's Defamation Lawsuit
A judge has denied Meghan Markle's request to stop depositions being taken, meaning that Samantha Markle's attorneys will question the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as part of a lawsuit that Samantha, Meghan's sister, is bringing.
Gizmodo
FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon
We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
CoinDesk
FTX Bankruptcy Judge Allows Company to Subpoena Founder Bankman-Fried, Other 'Insiders'
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. U.S Judge John Dorsey ordered that FTX's new leadership and its official creditor committee can subpoena the crypto exchange's founders and former executives, including Sam Bankman-Fried. Gary Wang, Caroline Ellison, Nishad Singh, Constance Wang...
US launches Minuteman III missile from Vandenberg base in show of nuclear force days after Chinese spy balloon shot down
THE United States Air Force has launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the Pacific Ocean in a reported show of nuclear force. Air Force officials blasted the test ICBM from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, California, on Thursday evening amid rising tensions between China and North Korea.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
nftevening.com
Hermès Victory Sets Tone for Future NFT Trademark Lawsuits in Landmark Ruling Against MetaBirkin
The NFT trademark lawsuit between luxury brand Hermès International SA and artist Mason Rothschild over the MetaBirkin NFT project has been settled. This sets a major precedent for legal cases in the Web3 world. The ruling, which came after six days of proceedings in a Manhattan courtroom, found that Rothschild’s sale of handbag-inspired NFTs violated Hermès’ rights to the “Birkin” trademark. Therefore, the jury awarded Hermès $133,000 in damages. Additionally, the suit determined that Rothschild’s NFTs are not protected under the First Amendment.
blockchain.news
U.S. Federal prosecutors allege that Sam Bankman-Fried has used money from FTX exchange to invest in the VC
The United States government may have uncovered another another component of Sam Bankman-cryptocurrency Fried's enterprise thanks to their investigation. According to The New York Times, federal prosecutors in the United States have accused that Bankman-Fried invested money from the FTX exchange in the venture capital (VC) business Modulo Capital using funds obtained from the FTX exchange.
The Verge
Kraken pays a $30 million fine and shuts down crypto staking in the US
Kraken will end its crypto staking program in the US and pay $30 million in penalties as part of a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The regulator charged the company with selling unregistered securities through its “crypto asset staking-as-a-service program.” It’s been clear for a while now that the SEC was planning to clamp down on crypto yield programs. In 2021, it got into a spat with Coinbase over the exchange’s plans to launch a lending feature in the US, and last year, it (and several states) settled with BlockFi for $100 million over the company’s interest accounts.
msn.com
Coinbase CEO Armstrong Decries Rumors of Possible US SEC Ban on Crypto Staking
(Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc.’s head Brian Armstrong escalated his war of words with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, warning he’d heard rumors the agency wants to ‘get rid of’ crypto staking by retail investors. Most Read from Bloomberg. “I hope that’s not the case...
Hermès wins lawsuit against creator of NFT MetaBirkins in a historic legal first
French luxury brand Hermès won its lawsuit against the creator of NFT lookalikes. French luxury fashion brand Hermès triumphed in court on Wednesday over the NFT creator of a collection of virtual handbags that it said violated the trademark of their signature Birkin bag. The case is a...
Crypto ATM Operator Cash Cloud Files for Bankruptcy
Crypto ATM operator Cash Cloud has filed for bankruptcy with at least 5,000 creditors. The firm, which does business as Coin Cloud, has assets between $50 million and $100 million, liabilities between $100 million and $500 million, and creditors numbering between 5,000 and 10,000, according to the Tuesday (Feb. 7) filing.
u.today
Sam's Club Goes Digital: Walmart Files Trademarks for NFTs and More
Sam's Club, a subsidiary of Walmart, has made a significant departure from its traditional retail focus by filing trademarks for a range of blockchain-based services. The trademarks, which were discovered by Michael Kondoudis and shared on Twitter, cover a virtual currency for online community use and financial services that involve cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens.
abovethelaw.com
OAN Loses All But Most Insignificant Sliver Of Breach Of Contract Case Against AT&T In CA, Refiles It In DC As Tort Suit
One America News Network played an outsized role in spreading misinformation about the 2020 election. Under the guidance of owner Robert Herring and his sons Charles and Robert Jr., the conservative media outlet breathlessly hyped lies about Dominion Voting Systems’ machines stealing votes from Donald Trump as part of an elaborate scheme orchestrated by China. Or possibly Venezuela. Maybe Ukraine, in a pinch!
cryptopotato.com
WazirX’s Comeback on Denial of Wallet Services Threatens Binance with Legal Action
The Indian exchange assured its customers that its funds are stored in multi-signature wallets that adhere to industry-leading standards. The opaque and intriguing ownership of the Indian crypto exchange WazirX continues to baffle investors and crypto honchos alike. Over the past two weeks, Binance and WazirX top executives once again came to blows over the issue.
Crypto exchange Kraken is embroiled in an SEC probe over whether it sold unregistered securities, report says
The SEC is investigating Kraken over whether it offered unregistered securities for sale, per Bloomberg. The crypto exchange and the SEC could come to a deal over the probe in coming days, the report said. The crypto industry is facing intensified scrutiny after the spectacular demise of major exchange FTX.
decrypt.co
SEC Chair Gary Gensler Blames Kraken for 'Choosing' Not to Follow the Law
Gensler warns that the runway for crypto firms to register with the SEC "is getting awfully short." The crypto industry uproar following the SEC’s crackdown on staking services has been heard far and wide—yet the agency’s chairman isn’t budging an inch. Speaking with CNBC’s Squawk Box...
bitcoinist.com
Former Coinbase Executive Challenges Insider Trading Charges By SEC
In the latest update regarding the SEC’s insider trading charges against the former Coinbase Manager Ishan Wahi, the defendant requested the court to dismiss the case. According to the recent filing, the defendants, Ishan and Nikhil Wahi, argued that the SEC’s charges were wrong. In the filing, counsel...
