spectrumnews1.com
Mike Bonin on the leaked LA City Hall tape, his future
"Inside the Issues: The Podcast" host Alex Cohen sits down with former Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin, who gets personal about the City Hall tape scandal, the effect on his family and his own future. About The Show. In the official companion podcast to her nightly show, "Inside The...
spectrumnews1.com
Gas pipeline to Vegas resumes operating after shutdown
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A pipeline facility in California that was forced to shut down deliveries of gasoline and diesel from the Los Angeles area east to areas including Las Vegas and Phoenix due to a leak, resumed operations on Saturday, according to the pipeline's operator. The source of...
spectrumnews1.com
Black-owned bookstore highlighting BIPOC authors to open in Pasadena
PASADENA, Calif. — For the first time, the city of Pasadena will have a bookstore that highlights BIPOC authors and is owned by a Black woman. Octavia’s Bookshelf, the independent bookstore that’s set to open north of the 210 Freeway at 1361 North Hill Avenue on Feb. 18, has always been Pasadena local Nikki High’s dream.
spectrumnews1.com
LA County rescuers help save woman and son in Turkey
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Members of Los Angeles County Urban Search and Rescue teams who flew to earthquake-ravaged Turkey this week helped pull a woman and her son out of a collapsed building alive, authorities said Saturday. Representatives from the sheriff's and Los Angeles County Fire Department's Urban Search...
spectrumnews1.com
Orange County's COVID-19 hospitalizations decline
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — The number of COVID-positive patients in Orange County hospitals dropped by 12 to 166, according to the latest state figures released Saturday. Of those patients, 17 were being treated in intensive care, down from 21 the previous day. Some patients were hospitalized for other reasons and learned they had COVID after a mandated test.
spectrumnews1.com
LAMP Lodge permanent supportive housing opens in Skid Row
LOS ANGELES — With a homeless population of about 17,000, Skid Row is, like so many other parts of the city, in desperate need of permanent supportive housing. On Thursday, the area took a small but significant step toward making a dent in one of Los Angeles’ most entrenched enclaves for people experiencing homelessness when it opened the LAMP Lodge.
spectrumnews1.com
OC COVID-19 hospitalizations remain stable, but deaths in January double
SANTA ANA (CNS) — Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations remained about the same as last week, but the county logged 45 more related fatalities, doubling the death toll for January, according to data released Thursday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. There were 182 patients hospitalized as of...
spectrumnews1.com
Homelessness will be key issue in District 6 race
LOS ANGELES — Voters in parts of the San Fernando Valley are gearing up for a special election to replace former Los Angeles City Council member Nury Martinez (District 6), and already, homelessness is becoming a key issue in the race. The district includes neighborhoods like North Hollywood, North...
spectrumnews1.com
State awards $196 million for multi-family housing projects in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The state is awarding a combined $196 million to multifamily housing projects across Los Angeles County, officials announced Thursday. The funding is part of an effort by the state to overhaul the process for housing grants. The state announced more than $825 million in funding to 58 communities, which is expected to build 9,550 homes. The projects are expected to benefit around 187,500 people in total.
spectrumnews1.com
Police tackle street takeovers in multi-agency operations
LOS ANGELES — Dangerous street takeovers shutting down intersections are a problem that law enforcement says is only getting worse across LA County. A new law now in effect allows for harsher penalties in deadly incidents, but many agencies say this is an issue that needs more resources. A...
spectrumnews1.com
Where to order food for your Super Bowl party
Super Bowl Sunday isn’t complete without snacks. From chicken wings to BBQ brisket, Los Angeles Times food columnist Jenn Harris is making it easy on everyone ahead of the big game. She’s done all the research and joined Lisa McRee on "LA Times Today" to share. One of...
spectrumnews1.com
LA Council votes to proceed with removing gender references from city code
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The City Council voted Friday for an ordinance to be drafted that would remove all references to gender from the city’s municipal code. Council President Paul Krekorian’s motion cites at least 200 instances in the city code that presumes the gender of city officials and members of the public to be male.
spectrumnews1.com
Pure Water Project turns wastewater into drinking water
It may not be the most pleasant thought, but the wastewater that flows through the Tapia Water Reclamation Facility in Agoura Hills could one day come out of your faucet. "We’re taking the water that we would normally discharge into Malibu Creek and we’re going to create a local drinking supply out of this," said Michael McNutt with the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District.
spectrumnews1.com
Costa Mesa celebrates $4.3 million budget surplus
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Halfway through Costa Mesa’s fiscal year, the city is on track for a $4.3 million surplus. The city has made it a priority to balance its budget, even during the most trying of the pandemic years. “There were extraordinary expenses we had to cover...
