It may not be the most pleasant thought, but the wastewater that flows through the Tapia Water Reclamation Facility in Agoura Hills could one day come out of your faucet. "We’re taking the water that we would normally discharge into Malibu Creek and we’re going to create a local drinking supply out of this," said Michael McNutt with the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District.

AGOURA HILLS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO