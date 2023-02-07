ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Mike Bonin on the leaked LA City Hall tape, his future

"Inside the Issues: The Podcast" host Alex Cohen sits down with former Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin, who gets personal about the City Hall tape scandal, the effect on his family and his own future. About The Show. In the official companion podcast to her nightly show, "Inside The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Gas pipeline to Vegas resumes operating after shutdown

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A pipeline facility in California that was forced to shut down deliveries of gasoline and diesel from the Los Angeles area east to areas including Las Vegas and Phoenix due to a leak, resumed operations on Saturday, according to the pipeline's operator. The source of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
spectrumnews1.com

Black-owned bookstore highlighting BIPOC authors to open in Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. — For the first time, the city of Pasadena will have a bookstore that highlights BIPOC authors and is owned by a Black woman. Octavia’s Bookshelf, the independent bookstore that’s set to open north of the 210 Freeway at 1361 North Hill Avenue on Feb. 18, has always been Pasadena local Nikki High’s dream.
PASADENA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA County rescuers help save woman and son in Turkey

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Members of Los Angeles County Urban Search and Rescue teams who flew to earthquake-ravaged Turkey this week helped pull a woman and her son out of a collapsed building alive, authorities said Saturday. Representatives from the sheriff's and Los Angeles County Fire Department's Urban Search...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Orange County's COVID-19 hospitalizations decline

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — The number of COVID-positive patients in Orange County hospitals dropped by 12 to 166, according to the latest state figures released Saturday. Of those patients, 17 were being treated in intensive care, down from 21 the previous day. Some patients were hospitalized for other reasons and learned they had COVID after a mandated test.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LAMP Lodge permanent supportive housing opens in Skid Row

LOS ANGELES — With a homeless population of about 17,000, Skid Row is, like so many other parts of the city, in desperate need of permanent supportive housing. On Thursday, the area took a small but significant step toward making a dent in one of Los Angeles’ most entrenched enclaves for people experiencing homelessness when it opened the LAMP Lodge.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Homelessness will be key issue in District 6 race

LOS ANGELES — Voters in parts of the San Fernando Valley are gearing up for a special election to replace former Los Angeles City Council member Nury Martinez (District 6), and already, homelessness is becoming a key issue in the race. The district includes neighborhoods like North Hollywood, North...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

State awards $196 million for multi-family housing projects in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The state is awarding a combined $196 million to multifamily housing projects across Los Angeles County, officials announced Thursday. The funding is part of an effort by the state to overhaul the process for housing grants. The state announced more than $825 million in funding to 58 communities, which is expected to build 9,550 homes. The projects are expected to benefit around 187,500 people in total.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Police tackle street takeovers in multi-agency operations

LOS ANGELES — Dangerous street takeovers shutting down intersections are a problem that law enforcement says is only getting worse across LA County. A new law now in effect allows for harsher penalties in deadly incidents, but many agencies say this is an issue that needs more resources. A...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Where to order food for your Super Bowl party

Super Bowl Sunday isn’t complete without snacks. From chicken wings to BBQ brisket, Los Angeles Times food columnist Jenn Harris is making it easy on everyone ahead of the big game. She’s done all the research and joined Lisa McRee on "LA Times Today" to share. One of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA Council votes to proceed with removing gender references from city code

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The City Council voted Friday for an ordinance to be drafted that would remove all references to gender from the city’s municipal code. Council President Paul Krekorian’s motion cites at least 200 instances in the city code that presumes the gender of city officials and members of the public to be male.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Pure Water Project turns wastewater into drinking water

It may not be the most pleasant thought, but the wastewater that flows through the Tapia Water Reclamation Facility in Agoura Hills could one day come out of your faucet. "We’re taking the water that we would normally discharge into Malibu Creek and we’re going to create a local drinking supply out of this," said Michael McNutt with the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District.
AGOURA HILLS, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Costa Mesa celebrates $4.3 million budget surplus

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Halfway through Costa Mesa’s fiscal year, the city is on track for a $4.3 million surplus. The city has made it a priority to balance its budget, even during the most trying of the pandemic years. “There were extraordinary expenses we had to cover...
COSTA MESA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy