Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 5 of The Last of Us. What is it that you do when faced with the end with every step that you take? Even when treading carefully, you never know what lies beneath you that you may accidentally awaken. The repeated mantra in The Last of Us thus far has been to “endure and survive,” which is also the title of this fifth episode, but is this enough when the world itself can swallow you whole? Whether it is in the initial onslaught of death or the despair that follows, existence is not easy in this world. In the episode that aired tonight, we saw this play out in a petrifying fashion. Even as the prior one had introduced us to Melanie Lynskey’s menacing Kathleen who made an immediate impression and continued to do so throughout this one, a greater threat was looming that none of them were fully prepared for. Specifically, it was a swarm of infected that broke free from the ground and consumed everything in their path. It was a sequence that had been seen in the trailer for the episode, but this provided only a small sense of the frenetic brutality to come. Seeing it play out in all its gruesome glory, it became something else to behold that continued the trend of the show’s best elements being the ones that expand beyond its source material. Playing out in the dark of night, it is a grim scene that marks a real high point in a series that has already surpassed any and all expectations.

3 HOURS AGO