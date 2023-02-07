Read full article on original website
Related
The Hollywood Gossip
David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!
We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
womenworking.com
Daughter Isabella Did Not Invite Tom Cruise to Her Wedding, Even Though He Paid
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman adopted daughter, Isabella Cruise, lives a quiet life in Croyden, with her husband, Max Parker. Isabella works as a hair and makeup artist and keeps an extremely low profile, for someone with two superstar parents. In fact, Cruise keeps such a low profile that when she married Parker, she did not invite either of her parents to the wedding. This is less curious in Kidman’s case, as the pair have a somewhat distant relationship. Isabella is closer to her father, Tom, who paid for the wedding; but still, was not invited.
Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Is Following in Her Footsteps
Salma Hayek loves being a mother. The actor became a first-time parent at the age of 41 when she welcomed her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, with husband François-Henri Pinault in September 2007. During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in April 2008, Hayek said that although it was "a little nerve-racking" to have a child later in life, she realized it was actually "the best time" for her to become a mother.
Collider
First 'Fast X' Images: Jason Momoa and Brie Larson Join the Family
The first part of the two-part finale, of the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X, is set to speed into theaters this May, we have finally gotten our official first look at the upcoming film via Empire magazine, giving fans their first taste of what to expect!. The brand-new look...
Collider
'F9' Legacy Trailer Brings Back a Ghost From Dom's Past
The final Legacy trailer is here with F9 bringing Dom’s most formidable foe into the fold. Fans of the franchise have been patiently counting down to the trailer of Fast X while enjoying a nostalgic, action-propelled ride in the last week with various Legacy trailers recounting the pivotal moments from the Fast Saga.
Curvy bride horrified when she realizes her dress is shorter in the back than in the front
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I always knew my wedding would be unconventional. I had no intention of walking down the aisle in a fancy white gown or spending a fortune on decorations and rings. Instead, I chose something more low-key.
Collider
'Perry Mason' Season 2 Trailer Promises Another Dark Murder Mystery
Grab your thinking hats and get ready for Perry Mason Season 2. HBO has released a new extended trailer dishing out the breadcrumbs for the “murder trial of the century” but the real question is, is Perry ready for another murder trial? The Emmy-nominated series is set to take fans on another deep dive into an emotionally charged, thrilling season whilst Perry, Della, and Paul brace themselves for the events to come.
Collider
‘Magic Mike XXL’ Is More Fun Than the Original Because of Its Wild Tone Shift
Magic Mike XXL is everything that the first Magic Mike film wasn’t. Audiences who walked into 2012’s original Magic Mike expecting a straightforward raunchy stripper comedy should have known better than to trust that Steven Soderbergh had something that simple up his sleeve. While there are plenty of amusing moments throughout Magic Mike, the film felt closer in tone to 1970s character dramas than something like Striptease or Rough Night. Soderbergh’s mature, understated study of the immediate ramifications of the financial crisis explored the desperate options that working class people had to go to in order to provide for themselves, and displayed the world of male entertainment in a startling realistic way. It's a film that showed us a side of Channing Tatum we hadn't seen before. By comparison, Magic Mike XXL ditches these more serious implications in favor of a joyous road trip adventure.
Collider
Jordan Alexandra, Andrew Gower & More Join 'The Winter King' as Filming Wraps
Additional cast members for ITVX’s The Winter King have been revealed as filming on the new series wraps up. Jordan Alexandra, Steven Elder, and Andrew Gower will join Iain de Caestecker, Eddie Marsan, Ellie James, and Nathaniel Martello-White in the upcoming Arthurian-based drama series. As first reported by Deadline,...
Collider
'A Discovery of Witches' Is an Underrated Vampire Romance Series
In the expansive world of the vampire romance, one series remains criminally underrated in the pop culture sphere: A Discovery of Witches. The appeal of a romantic entanglement with immortal bloodsuckers has existed for decades onscreen and on the page, whether it was the tangibly queer subtext-almost-text of Sheridan Le Fanu's Carmilla (re-envisioned in 2014 as a web-series with an openly lesbian love story), Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire novel in 1976 (re-envisioned in 2022), Frank Langella's explicitly romantic Dracula film (1979), or both of Buffy Summers' (Sarah Michelle Geller) nocturnal boyfriends. Supernatural romance fans are spoiled for choice, especially after the early-2000s popularity boom responsible for Twilight, True Blood, and The Vampire Diaries brought the sub-genre into mainstream awareness — unabashedly so. Swooning over the vampire bad boy was no longer an indulgence kept within specific communities.
Collider
'The Outwaters' Review: Found Footage Horror Has Never Looked Quite Like This
So you want to make a horror film. Specifically, you want to create one that makes use of the found footage framing to tell your story. How do you go about it? Well, there is no one way to do so as the scrappy subgenre has proven to be a refreshingly expansive one with distinctly macabre visions to be found in many of them. In The Outwaters, the feature debut from writer-director Robbie Banfitch, who also stars, it can initially seem like it is drawing from the foundational The Blair Witch Project in how it establishes itself. While it trades the forest setting for a windy desert, there is much that feels like something you’ve seen before. That is until it takes a plunge into a cosmic nightmare that rips the air right from your lungs, leaving us wandering through a hellscape from which there is no respite. It is rather meandering on the journey it takes to get there, but the destination remains worth the trip all the same.
Collider
'So Help Me Todd's Sibling Relationships Are the Best Part of the Show
So Help Me Todd follows Todd Wright (Skylar Astin) as a disgraced ex-investigator who seemingly lost everything after breaking the rules, nearly ending up in jail. To get him back on his feet, Todd’s mother Margaret (Marcia Gay Harden) offers Todd an opportunity to join her law firm as an investigator, working under lead investigator Lyle (Tristen J. Winger). Together, this mother-and-son duo solves complex cases to help their clients and prevail in the courtroom. In the meantime, they must also deal with their rocky personal relationships, non-existent romances, and most of all their dysfunctional family, including Margaret’s other children, Allison (Madeline Wise) and Lawrence (Matthew Wilkas). From the offset, So Help Me Todd understands the complex dynamics and relationships between siblings, as those between the Wright siblings are very tense. There’s some rough history between them, that particularly involves their mother Margaret and her expectations. But, it’s also revealed that their father died, and while we have still learned very little about that, it’s clear this had a profound impact on the siblings.
Collider
'The Last of Us' Episode 5 Infected Scene Is the Most Terrifying Scene Yet
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 5 of The Last of Us. What is it that you do when faced with the end with every step that you take? Even when treading carefully, you never know what lies beneath you that you may accidentally awaken. The repeated mantra in The Last of Us thus far has been to “endure and survive,” which is also the title of this fifth episode, but is this enough when the world itself can swallow you whole? Whether it is in the initial onslaught of death or the despair that follows, existence is not easy in this world. In the episode that aired tonight, we saw this play out in a petrifying fashion. Even as the prior one had introduced us to Melanie Lynskey’s menacing Kathleen who made an immediate impression and continued to do so throughout this one, a greater threat was looming that none of them were fully prepared for. Specifically, it was a swarm of infected that broke free from the ground and consumed everything in their path. It was a sequence that had been seen in the trailer for the episode, but this provided only a small sense of the frenetic brutality to come. Seeing it play out in all its gruesome glory, it became something else to behold that continued the trend of the show’s best elements being the ones that expand beyond its source material. Playing out in the dark of night, it is a grim scene that marks a real high point in a series that has already surpassed any and all expectations.
Collider
'Fast X' Tickets on Sale Early Ahead of Trailer Debut
Tickets for Fast X, the tenth installment in The Fast and The Furious saga, are now available for purchase ahead of tomorrow's first trailer debut. Even though the film won't hit the big screen until May 19, fans can already acquire their preferred seats through their favorite online provider for every major format, including IMAX. Vin Diesel is back as Dominic Toretto, who must protect his family from Cipher (Charlize Theron) and her ruthless partner-in-crime, Dante (Jason Momoa). Momoa is making his debut in the franchise, alongside Brie Larson, who will play the role of Tess in the movie.
Collider
'Agent Elvis': Trailer, Cast, Plot, Release Window, and Everything We Know So Far
What if Elvis became a secretive government agent? What kind of top-secret missions would he be a part of? Would any of these globe-trotting missions do anything to sway his legendary bravado? These are the questions that Netflix hopes to answer with their new adult animated series, Agent Elvis (2023). Co-created by Elvis's wife, Priscilla Presley, the series stars Matthew McConaughey as a super-spy version of The King himself in a wacky comedic series that can only be described as Archer (2009-) starring Elvis Presley.
Collider
First ‘Fast X’ Trailer: Jason Momoa Swears Revenge on Vin Diesel’s Family
The first official trailer for the next installment in the long and storied Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X, has finally been released, showcasing the crazy action and family drama that has become synonymous with the Vin Diesel led blockbuster series. The trailer for the film debuts just a few months ahead of its scheduled theatrical release on May 19, 2023, with Fast X set to be the first part of the two-film conclusion to the series.
Collider
Where to Watch 'Magic Mike's Last Dance': Showtimes and Streaming Status
A simple method to depict the mood fluctuations of real life in cinema has always been to walk the thin line between comedy and drama. Therefore, it should not come as a shock that dramedies are among the most common examples of genre fusion in film. Because what could be more therapeutic than a good dose of unbridled humor? Even when we're going through a tough time, it serves as a calming balm to relieve stress and give us a sense of optimism in life.
Collider
'Huesera: The Bone Woman' Ending Explained: Motherhood Isn't a Dream, It’s a Nightmare
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Huesera: The Bone Woman.After making a splash in film festivals worldwide, Huesera: The Bone Woman comes to theaters, where everyone can enjoy the dreadful directorial feature debut of Mexican filmmaker Michelle Garza Cervera. However, while the body horror of Huesera is spine-chilling, the film’s ending might leave some viewers puzzled. That’s a normal reaction since Cervera’s debut feature is a complex allegory of motherhood, pregnancy, and the expectations society has for women. So, now that Huesera is finally available, let’s discuss the movie’s powerful message and how it ties up nicely with that mind-boggling ending.
Collider
‘Daughter’ Review: A Claustrophobic Look at the Horrors of Disconnecting From the Outside World
At first glance, Daughter looks like the latest addition in a long line of horror movies with a woman kidnapped and locked away in a confined space by a deranged man (10 Cloverfield Lane, Pet, Fresh). However, while that’s a solid description of where the plot takes us, writer and director Corey Deshon uses the setting to explore deep philosophical questions and denounce urgent social issues. Add strong performances and a confident direction to the mix, and we get one of the year's most uncomfortable and peculiar movies.
Comments / 0