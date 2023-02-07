More information has been released regarding a fatal crash which occurred on Sunday afternoon near the intersection of 245th Street and 402nd Avenue just northwest of Mitchell. The Davison County Sheriff’s Office says an occupant of a 2009 Kia Spectra was being sought for questioning by the Mitchell Police Department for an alleged crime. A traffic stop was attempted near Lake Mitchell at around 11:15 AM, but the vehicle fled. A pursuit was terminated after a short time. The South Dakota Highway Patrol located the vehicle about two and a half hours later traveling west on 245th Street. A traffic stop was initiated. Once again, the driver failed to stop. A pursuit ensued, and speeds increased to over 100 miles per hour. The driver of the Spectra lost control of the vehicle. It entered the south ditch and rolled. The driver, 42-year old David Van Wagner of Mitchell, was partially ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries. The passenger, who sustained minor injuries in the crash, attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended by officers.

MITCHELL, SD ・ 7 HOURS AGO