Officials encountered a plane crash on Saturday. When they arrived, the plane was upside down on a frozen lake.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you thought your property tax was unusually high this year, you’re not alone. Homeowners are concerned with why the prices have spiked higher than usual and are asking what contributed to the difference. According to the Minnehaha county equalizations office, the...
More information has been released regarding a fatal crash which occurred on Sunday afternoon near the intersection of 245th Street and 402nd Avenue just northwest of Mitchell. The Davison County Sheriff’s Office says an occupant of a 2009 Kia Spectra was being sought for questioning by the Mitchell Police Department for an alleged crime. A traffic stop was attempted near Lake Mitchell at around 11:15 AM, but the vehicle fled. A pursuit was terminated after a short time. The South Dakota Highway Patrol located the vehicle about two and a half hours later traveling west on 245th Street. A traffic stop was initiated. Once again, the driver failed to stop. A pursuit ensued, and speeds increased to over 100 miles per hour. The driver of the Spectra lost control of the vehicle. It entered the south ditch and rolled. The driver, 42-year old David Van Wagner of Mitchell, was partially ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries. The passenger, who sustained minor injuries in the crash, attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended by officers.
Mitchell’s Walmart was evacuated for around 45 minutes on Friday morning due to a bomb threat. At around 9:40 AM, dispatch received a call from a Mitchell Walmart employee reporting they received a call from someone claiming there was a bomb in the store. The store was immediately evacuated by law enforcement. Shortly after responders arrived, it was learned that other Walmart stores in South Dakota received similar calls this morning. The store was checked by law enforcement, and it was found to be a prank call. Officials are working to identify the source of the call, but it appears to have originated outside the Mitchell area. Mitchell Police, the Davison and Hanson County Sheriff’s Offices, and Mitchell Fire and EMS responded to the threat.
Lorraine died Tuesday, February 7 at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket. Funeral services will be Monday, February 13 at 10:30 AM at the United Parish Church of Alpena. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery in Alpena. Visitation will be Sunday, February 12 from 1-3 PM at Will Funeral Chapel in Mitchell.
The Davison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash which happened on Sunday afternoon just northwest of Mitchell. Just before 2 PM, a 2009 Kia Spectra entered the ditch near the intersection of 245th Street and 402nd Avenue. Two people were in the vehicle. One died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. The other person suffered minor injuries. No names have been released pending notification of family members.
Leonard died Monday, February 6 at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell. Funeral services will be Friday, February 10 at 10:30 AM at St. Martin Catholic Church in Emery. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7 PM with a scripture service at 6:30 PM at St. Martin Catholic Church in Emery. Burial will be in the St. Martin Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Hettinger-Bittner Funeral Chapel.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU 9 News) — Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will take effect at 9 PM on Friday and last through 6 PM on Saturday in what’s taking shape to be another substantial shot of snow for much of the KCAU 9 Coverage Area. A band of moderate to heavy snow […]
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bond has been set at $1 million for a 33-year-old man accused of raping two girls. Court documents say Diego Alonzo-Alonzo raped two girls over several years. One of the victims told her teacher, who then alerted police. Alonzo-Alonzo is facing eight counts of...
Irene Wilson, 94, of Mitchell, SD, died Saturday, February 4, 2023, at her home under the compassionate care of Avera Hospice. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Saturday, February 11, at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Mitchell with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.
Doris Schlimgen, 82, of Dimock, SD, died peacefully Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Avera Brady Health and Rehab in Mitchell after a courageous battle with cancer. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 AM, Saturday, February 11, 2023, Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Dimock. Burial will be in Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7:00 PM at the Church with a 6:30 PM prayer service. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.
