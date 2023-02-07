Sam Neill has joined the Peacock limited series based on the Liane Moriarty novel “Apples Never Fall,” Variety has learned. Neill will now star in the series alongside previously announced cast member Annette Bening. The show was originally ordered to series at Peacock in February 2022. Per the official logline, the series “centers on the Delaneys, who from the outside appear to be an enviably contented family. Former tennis coaches Joy (Bening) and Stan (Neill) are parents to four adult children. After decades of marriage, they have finally sold their famed tennis academy and are ready to start what...

1 DAY AGO