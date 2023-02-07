Read full article on original website
Matthew McConaughey's Addition To Yellowstone Doesn't Have Everyone Screaming 'Alright, Alright, Alright'
"Yellowstone" fans were clutching their pearls this week following a February 6 report that claimed Taylor Sheridan's beloved show was being led out to pasture by Paramount+ over an alleged scheduling conflict with series star Kevin Costner (via Deadline). In order to try and make everyone feel better, Sheridan's team was going to bring in Hollywood heavyweight Matthew McConaughey to hopefully lead the streaming giant's "Yellowstone" universe, with people assuming he'd be a massive pickup for the franchise, regardless of the role or series he's put in (via Deadline). But apparently, not everyone is loving the reported idea. In fact, a lot of people want McConaughey to stay far, far away from the world of "Yellowstone," and there are a number of reasons why.
John Wayne Was More ‘Particular’ About His Pants Than Anything Else in the World
'True Grit' director Henry Hathaway once revealed that Western movie star John Wayne was incredibly 'particular' about the type of pants he wore.
Collider
One Role Forever Changed How Hollywood Saw Humphrey Bogart
Every now and again a star will completely eviscerate their own image, playing a character worthy of Greek Tragedy for their ethical flaws and ambiguities. Humphrey Bogart certainly did in 1948 when he starred in none other than John Huston’s The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, now turning 75.
John Wayne Gave His Verdict on ‘Superman’ Actor Christopher Reeve at the Oscars
'True Grit' actor John Wayne once gave his opinion of legendary 'Superman' actor Christopher Reeve when they crossed paths at the 1979 Academy Awards.
thedigitalfix.com
Jack Nicholson was paid a ridiculous amount for A Few Good Men
By modern cinema’s standards (we’re looking at you, Avatar 2), drama movie A Few Good Men might be considered low-budget, with estimations of the movie’s total production budget ranging from $33 million to $40 million. Although the gamble definitely paid off, with the Tom Cruise movie making...
wegotthiscovered.com
An Oscar-winning sci-fi classic that’s resisted dozens of remake attempts starts a streaming revolution
Very few movies are safe from the threat of ever being remade, but there are a select few that have simply resisted any and all attempts to make it happen, with 1976 sci-fi classic Logan’s Run one of the most notable. The adaptation of the 1967 novel of the...
wegotthiscovered.com
2023’s scariest horror movie is already being hailed as the modern-day ‘Blair Witch Project’
From glowing reviews for Blumhouse’s M3GAN to the unsettling nature of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, 2023 is already shaping up to be one of the biggest and brightest years for the realm of cinematic horror — and much to the surprise of absolutely no one. Although, there’s one found-footage horror movie in particular that continues to garner significant praise, so much so that film critics are now describing it as the modern-day version of 1999’s The Blair Witch Project.
Dakota Johnson Makes Racy Armie Hammer Joke on Sundance Opening Night: ‘Who Knew Cannibalism Was So Popular?’
Dakota Johnson kicked off the 2023 Sundance Film Festival with gasps and giggles. Johnson appeared at the inaugural “A Taste of Sundance” dinner on Thursday night to present her friend and collaborator Luca Guadagnino with the international icon award. While onstage, she applauded the director’s 2017 Oscar-winning indie “Call Me By Your Name,” which premiered at Sundance, and joked that she was offered the part of the peach in the coming-of-age story. (In one of the film’s buzziest scenes, Timothée Chalamet’s character Elio performs a sexual act on a piece of fruit, which Hammer’s character eventually discovers.) But she had to turn...
Collider
'Star Trek: Picard' Season 3 Images Show 'The Next Generation's Heroes and Villains
The premiere of Star Trek: Picard Season 3 is almost here! Just a week out from the release of the first episode of the final season, Paramount has dropped a stunning set of new images featuring the impressive cast. The new images showcase both the returning cast members of Star Trek: The Next Generation, as well as franchise newcomers—some of whom we don't know whether to call friend or foe. A previously released trailer revealed Tony-winner Amanda Plummer as Season 3's big bad, a menacing villain called Vadic. More recently, Todd Stashwick and Ed Speleers were announced in recurring and regular roles respectively, though details on their characters remain sparse.
thedigitalfix.com
Willem Dafoe’s laugh got him fired from his first movie
Willem Dafoe’s career spans 140 roles over four decades. He began in experimental New York theatre, before landing roles in some of the best 80s thriller movies including; Kathryn Bigelow’s The Loveless, (1981) Tony Scott’s The Hunger (1983), Walter Hill’s Streets of Fire (1984), and William Friedkin’s To Live and Die in LA (1985). This was all before his breakout role in Vietnam war movie Platoon (1986). But before all of those movies, he was cast in Michael Cimino’s western Heaven’s Gate, but ended up being fired after he laughed at a dirty joke.
ComicBook
Babylon Featurette Highlights the Magic of Margot Robbie (Exclusive)
Of the many things that earned Babylon praise, Margot Robbie's performance as Nellie LaRoy was a standout element, with her work on the project not only impressing her costars, but with the opportunity also offering Robbie the chance to embrace a character she connected with on deeply personal levels. In a new featurette honoring the film's release on home video, you can learn more about Robbie taking on the role of Nellie and the impact the role had on both the actor and her costars. Check out the exclusive featurette above and grab Babylon on Digital HD and Premium VOD on today and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand on March 21st.
A Plea to Hollywood After ‘80 for Brady’ Scores: Make More Fun Movies for Women!
What will it take to get older crowds back to movie theaters? It’s a question that’s been worrying the industry since the early days of the pandemic. Apparently, the answer is simple: unite four Hollywood icons in a feel-good film with a runtime that doesn’t test the bladder of audiences. Buzzing along at a brisk 98 minutes, Paramount’s octogenarian comedy “80 for Brady” touched down on the higher end of expectations with $12.5 million in its opening weekend, landing impressively in second place on box office charts. The film, starring Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field as best friends...
Collider
‘Magic Mike XXL’ Is More Fun Than the Original Because of Its Wild Tone Shift
Magic Mike XXL is everything that the first Magic Mike film wasn’t. Audiences who walked into 2012’s original Magic Mike expecting a straightforward raunchy stripper comedy should have known better than to trust that Steven Soderbergh had something that simple up his sleeve. While there are plenty of amusing moments throughout Magic Mike, the film felt closer in tone to 1970s character dramas than something like Striptease or Rough Night. Soderbergh’s mature, understated study of the immediate ramifications of the financial crisis explored the desperate options that working class people had to go to in order to provide for themselves, and displayed the world of male entertainment in a startling realistic way. It's a film that showed us a side of Channing Tatum we hadn't seen before. By comparison, Magic Mike XXL ditches these more serious implications in favor of a joyous road trip adventure.
"Gone with the Wind": Behind the Scenes of the Classic Clark Gable/Vivien Leigh Movie
It's one of the most successful movies of all time, if not the most successful. As documented on Britannica.com, Gone with the Wind, is an American epic film, that was released in 1939. It's enjoyed a decades-long "reign as the all-time Hollywood box office champion, and it won eight Academy Awards (in addition to two honorary awards). Based on the runaway best-selling 1936 novel Gone with the Wind by Margaret Mitchell, the movie is almost four hours long and includes an intermission."
Collider
'Yellowstone' and 9 of the Best Neo-Western Shows On TV
Yellowstone is a bonafide television phenomenon. The neo-Western show follows the territorial conflicts between the Dutton family, owners and operators of the Yellowstone Ranch in Montana, and the numerous people encroaching on its vast and plentiful lands. The show has spawned two prequels and numerous other projects, cementing it as one of the most successful franchises in modern tv.
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor Burt Reynolds Tried and Failed to Capture Clint Eastwood’s Western Movie Career
'Gunsmoke' star Burt Reynolds wanted a movie career similar to Clint Eastwood after leaving the Western television show, but it took time for him to find his own path.
Collider
'1923's Timothy Dalton Is 'Yellowstone's Most Terrifying Villain So Far
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of 1923.There is something strangely appealing about the cinematic antihero: from Clint Eastwood’s “Man with No Name” and Al Pacino’s Michael Corleone to characters like Jack Sparrow and Charles Foster Kane, Hollywood is littered with examples of classic antiheroes. Some of these characters merely blur the line between hero and villain, while others just waltz right over it. The curious appeal of the antihero, though, comes with a corresponding set of risks: if the antihero protagonist is too villainous, the story runs the risk of making the antagonist more likable than the main character, which is a delicate balance to strike just right. The villains have to be wicked enough to still come off as worse than the morally-questionable hero so that the audience still has someone to root for — or, at the very least, to root against.
'Woman King' director Gina Prince-Bythewood says Oscars shutout of her film is a 'very loud statement'
If you're wondering why Gina Prince-Bythewood's film "The Woman King" -- which stars Oscar winner Viola Davis and garnered an A+ Cinemascore -- was shut out of the Oscars race this year, you're not alone.
Collider
How 'Teen Wolf: The Movie' Sets Up a Sequel
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Teen Wolf: The Movie. Teen Wolf: The Movie follows Scott McCall, played by Tyler Posey, as he returns to Beacon Hills to help Chris Argent, played by JR Bourne, carry out a ritual that might allow Allison's (Crystal Reed) soul to cross over. However, when Allison is brought back to life, along with the Nogitsune, who begins manipulating her, things get complicated. Joining them is Holland Roden, Colton Haynes, Shelley Henning, Dylan Sprayberry, Linden Ashby, Melissa Ponzio, Ryan Kelley and Tyler Hoechlin. The film premiered on Paramount+ on January 26, but it didn’t just revive the series without leaving the possibility of another return.
Collider
'The Last of Us': Is the 'Savage Starlight' Comic Real?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 5 of The Last of Us. While Ellie (Bella Ramsey) is only fourteen years old in HBO’s The Last of Us, the series highlights how being born and raised in a post-apocalyptic world has almost entirely robbed her of a childhood. That’s why the arrival of Sam (Keivonn Woodard) in Episode 5, “Endure and Survive,” is so refreshing. With another kid around, Ellie can forget her worries for a moment and just have fun playing games and sharing jokes, lending even more humor to a somewhat despairing show.
