Cherokee County, KS

Members of the Spring Valley Sparklers 4-H club enacted the skit “Family Feud” during Cherokee County 4-H Days Saturday

columbusnews-report.com
 2 days ago
columbusnews-report.com

At the Cherokee County 4-H Days

At the Cherokee County 4-H Days, Prairie Rambler club members Saundra Culen, Emily Harris and Olivia Harris performed a skit Twas the Night Before the Fair. Other club members participating included Kayleigh Keller and Ashley Benge.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

High School Hero receives “Life Saving Award”

ALTAMONT, Kans. — Seniors at Labette County High School are filling the auditorium for something extra special. 17-year-old Noah Hentzen seems concerned, but he’s about to get a surprise from the sheriff. “So, I’m sure you’re all wondering what we’re doing here today, right?” said Sheriff Darren Eichinger,...
LABETTE COUNTY, KS
koamnewsnow.com

UPS truck, 1 of 2 water rescues in McDonald County

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Two water rescues occurred along Pine Creek Wednesday afternoon, February 8, 2023, in rural Washburn. About 3:20 p.m. Missouri State Highway Patrol and nearby first-responders were alerted to a UPS truck stuck in waters of Pine Creek on Buzzard Glory Road.
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Carthage School bus collides with car

CARTHAGE, Mo. —Shortly after 7:15 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023, reports of a school bus collision at Chapel and Fir Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Mercy EMS, and Carthage Police responded.
CARTHAGE, MO
columbusnews-report.com

Performing a trombone solo for the judges

Performing a trombone solo for the judges, Kora Welch was participating in Cherokee County 4-H Days. Gae Phillips accompanied Welch on piano.
fourstateshomepage.com

How two people played a major role in preserving Joplin’s history

JOPLIN, Mo. — Many people would like to leave the world a better place after they’ve left the earth, and a Joplin couple did their best to make sure that happened. If you’ve ever been to the “Post Art Library” section of the Joplin Public Library and wondered ‘who are the people in the two portraits?’ you aren’t alone. These Joplinites are Winfred and Elizabeth Post.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin shooting suspect sought

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before five o’clock this morning, Joplin police responded to a report of a shooting at 909 Monroe Avenue. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid to the victim until ambulance and fire fighters arrived. The victim was then taken to a local hospital. He’s currently listed in stable condition.
JOPLIN, MO
KOKI FOX 23

Underwater vehicles removed from Nowata County quarry

NOWATA COUNTY, Okla. — Divers have recovered three stolen vehicles from a rock quarry in Nowata County. Five vehicles in total were pulled out on Saturday. They were at the bottom of a pool of water known as ‘The Rock Crusher.’. Chance James found the vehicles while diving...
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
kggfradio.com

Cherryvale PD Warns of Evergy Scam

The Cherryvale Police Department is warning citizens of a scam. Cherryvale PD says they have received reports of a scam originating from people identifying themselves as Evergy. The scammer is calling and advising the victim that they are a disconnect technician and that the homeowner is two months overdue with payment. They then ask for a prepaid card as payment because they say they are unable to take any other form of payment.
kggfradio.com

Parsons Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault and Criminal Threat

A Parsons man is arrested for aggravated assault. Parsons Police officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving a firearm. Officers spoke with the victim and other witnesses and discovered an altercation had taken place between 23-year-old Tyreece Demott Kendrick and the victim. Kendrick used a firearm while threatening the victim and the victim’s child, who was not there at the time. The victim pulled their own gun and Kendrick fled from the scene.
PARSONS, KS

