OAK BROOK -- Krusinski Construction Co. has completed a 54,000-square-foot expansion to Camcraft's industrial warehouse facility at 1361 Schiferl Road in Bartlett. The work completes a long-term development and expansion program that was originally envisioned in 2017. It was the second construction project Krusinski completed for Camcraft in 12 months and followed the renovation of its Hanover Park facility. This was the fifth project Krusinski has completed for Camcraft.

BARTLETT, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO