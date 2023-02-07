ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Bleed Cubbie Blue

Marquee Sports Network will televise 29 Cubs Spring Training games

Marquee Sports Network announced Wednesday that it will televise 29 of the Cubs’ 33 Spring Training games, beginning with the spring opener Saturday, February 25 at Sloan Park against the Giants at 2:05 p.m. CT. The only games that won’t be on Marquee are:. Sunday, February 26 and...
CHICAGO, IL
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Cubs Invite Whopping 32 Players to Spring Training

The Chicago Cubs will have heavy competition at spring training with a whopping 32 players announced as non-roster invitees. Outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, Pipeline’s No. 1-ranked prospect, first baseman Matt Mervis (No. 21) and infielder Chase Strumpf (No. 25) highlight the list of 32 players. According to a list compiled...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Former Cub Yu Darvish inks six-year extension with Padres

The San Diego Padres continue to spend like a big market club. The Friars reportedly have inked ace Yu Darvish to a six-year contract extension worth $108 million on Thursday, fortifying their rotation from the top down. The deal puts Darvish, a former Chicago Cub who led the National League in strikeouts during the 2020 MLB season, in a Padre uniform through 2028. He will be 42 when the contract runs up.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KCTV 5

Royals trade reliever for cash considerations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals made a move Wednesday, trading away a reliever. In return, Kansas City brought cash considerations back to Kauffman Stadium. The club announced that left-handed relief pitcher Anthony Misiewicz was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals. He was designated for assignment on Feb. 3 in a corresponding move before the Royals signed Zack Greinke to a one-year deal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
MLB

The Best Baseball Players Born on Feb. 8

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Feb. 8. 1) Willard Marshall (1921) Marshall made three All-Star teams with the New York Giants (1942, ‘47...
TEXAS STATE

