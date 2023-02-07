Read full article on original website
MLB news: St. Louis Cardinals-Kansas City Royals trade, Shohei Ohtani
As we count down to the moment when the World Baseball Classic rosters are announced (Thursday at 6 p.m. Eastern time on MLB Network), let’s take a look at some of the latest MLB news, including a trade involving the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Royals as well as the latest rumor buzz surrounding Shohei Ohtani.
Cardinals acquire LHP Anthony Misiewicz from Royals for cash
The St. Louis Cardinals acquired left-hander Anthony Misiewicz from their cross-state rival Kansas City Royals for cash considerations Wednesday.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Marquee Sports Network will televise 29 Cubs Spring Training games
Marquee Sports Network announced Wednesday that it will televise 29 of the Cubs’ 33 Spring Training games, beginning with the spring opener Saturday, February 25 at Sloan Park against the Giants at 2:05 p.m. CT. The only games that won’t be on Marquee are:. Sunday, February 26 and...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Yardbarker
Cubs Invite Whopping 32 Players to Spring Training
The Chicago Cubs will have heavy competition at spring training with a whopping 32 players announced as non-roster invitees. Outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, Pipeline’s No. 1-ranked prospect, first baseman Matt Mervis (No. 21) and infielder Chase Strumpf (No. 25) highlight the list of 32 players. According to a list compiled...
Report: Former Cub Yu Darvish inks six-year extension with Padres
The San Diego Padres continue to spend like a big market club. The Friars reportedly have inked ace Yu Darvish to a six-year contract extension worth $108 million on Thursday, fortifying their rotation from the top down. The deal puts Darvish, a former Chicago Cub who led the National League in strikeouts during the 2020 MLB season, in a Padre uniform through 2028. He will be 42 when the contract runs up.
KCTV 5
Royals trade reliever for cash considerations
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals made a move Wednesday, trading away a reliever. In return, Kansas City brought cash considerations back to Kauffman Stadium. The club announced that left-handed relief pitcher Anthony Misiewicz was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals. He was designated for assignment on Feb. 3 in a corresponding move before the Royals signed Zack Greinke to a one-year deal.
Sioux City native Daniel Tillo earns spot on San Francisco Giants Spring Training roster
Sioux City native and Sioux City North alum Daniel Tillo has worked his way to the mound while earning himself a big, or rather giant, opportunity.
MLB
The Best Baseball Players Born on Feb. 8
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Feb. 8. 1) Willard Marshall (1921) Marshall made three All-Star teams with the New York Giants (1942, ‘47...
