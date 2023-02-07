Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
foodmanufacturing.com
Purina to Acquire Oklahoma Pet Treats Factory
ST. LOUIS — Nestlé Purina PetCare on Tuesday announced plans to acquire Red Collar Pet Foods' Miami, Oklahoma, pet treats factory from Arbor Investments with an anticipated closing in March. The addition of the Miami factory to Purina's North American production footprint will mark the 22nd Purina owned...
columbusnews-report.com
Members of the Spring Valley Sparklers 4-H club enacted the skit “Family Feud” during Cherokee County 4-H Days Saturday
Members of the Spring Valley Sparklers 4-H club enacted the skit “Family Feud” during Cherokee County 4-H Days Saturday. Club members on the Cooking Cows team included Ryleigh Holmes, Kora Welch and Gentry Holt. Not pictured, members of the Sewing Chickens team included Reagan Holmes and Anna Reeser. Madisen Rand acted at host of the show.
columbusnews-report.com
Mary Louise Dill
Mary Louise Dill, 95, of Neodesha, formally of Columbus, died 3:05 p.m., Wednesday February 1, 2023, at the Morningstar Care Home following an illness. Born June 8, 1927, in Columbus, Mary was the daughter of Frank J. and Ida M. (Rogers) Sampica. She later attended and graduated Columbus High School.
columbusnews-report.com
Roy Roberts
Roy Alan Roberts, 63 of Baxter Springs, died at his home at 9:30 a.m. Friday, February 3, 2023. Born in Mason City, Iowa October 15, 1959, Roy was the son of Bob Roberts and Helen (Cole) Roberts. He graduated from Blue Valley High School. He later attended Ozark Christian College where he received his Bachelor’s Degree. Shortly thereafter, he began working for Empire District Electric Company as a janitor in Joplin, Mo. During his employment, he held the positions of Riverton Plant Operator and State Line Senior Operator Technician, the position he held at his retirement in 2017 following 37 years of service.
Dispensary of Hope site coming to Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg is becoming a dispensary of hope site for patients.
fourstateshomepage.com
McDonald County flooding sends man to hospital
MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A man was taken to an area hospital on Wednesday after being briefly submerged in Big Sugar Creek when his vehicle stalled on a low-water bridge, according to Gregg Sweeten, McDonald County Emergency Management Director. Sweeten said the man and a woman were crossing Big...
columbusnews-report.com
At the Cherokee County 4-H Days
At the Cherokee County 4-H Days, Prairie Rambler club members Saundra Culen, Emily Harris and Olivia Harris performed a skit Twas the Night Before the Fair. Other club members participating included Kayleigh Keller and Ashley Benge.
Watch Border Collie in Missouri Dive Bomb Frozen Lake and Lose
There's enough serious news in the world that I think this video moment can provide some welcome relief. It's the moment when a border collie in Missouri saw a frozen lake as a challenger and decided to take on the non-moving water source head on. Literally. This dog versus pond...
columbusnews-report.com
Daniel Huntsinger
R. Daniel “Dan” Huntsinger, 73, of rural Pittsburg, died at 9:35 p.m. Sunday, February 5, 2023 at his home. Born June 18, 1949, at Carona, Dan was the son of Claude V. “Jiggs” and Mildred D. “Mildean” (Miklos) Huntsinger. He graduated from Southeast High School. Following high school, he graduated from Pittsburg State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Automotive Engineering and a Master’s degree in Industrial Technology.
columbusnews-report.com
Justin Anthony Bishop
Justin Anthony Bishop, 39, of Weir, died at 3:09 p.m. Saturday, January 28, 2023, in Pittsburg. Born July 26, 1983 in Parsons Justin was the son of Robert LeRoy and Alberta Rose (Madl) Bishop. He was raised in Erie and graduated from Erie High School in 2003. Justin lived most...
columbusnews-report.com
Eddie Webber
Eddie Lynn Webber, 73 of Carl Junction, Mo., died Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Mercy Hospital of Joplin, Mo. Born December 18, 1949 in Baxter Springs, Eddie was the son of Arthur and Mildred (Bunch) Webber. They preceded him in death . He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Lucky Webber, Sonny Webber, Lonnie Webber; and two sisters, Dolly Bullard and Molly Brinkley.
columbusnews-report.com
Billy Gaines
Billy Ray Gaines, 76, of Baxter Springs, died Thursday, February 2, 2023 at his home, the same home he was brought to when he was born, July 11, 1947. He was the son of William Roy Gaines, and Mary Lucille Deskins. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brother Jerry Gaines, sister Mary Berry, sister-in-law Alice Gaines, nephew Alan Gaines and niece Elizabeth Lynch.
fourstateshomepage.com
High School Hero receives “Life Saving Award”
ALTAMONT, Kans. — Seniors at Labette County High School are filling the auditorium for something extra special. 17-year-old Noah Hentzen seems concerned, but he’s about to get a surprise from the sheriff. “So, I’m sure you’re all wondering what we’re doing here today, right?” said Sheriff Darren Eichinger,...
Authorities seeking DNA samples after break in 45y/o cold case
Oklahoma and Texas authorities are reaching out to former Picher residents in hopes someone has information on the family of a missing Picher teen.
koamnewsnow.com
Carthage School bus collides with car
CARTHAGE, Mo. —Shortly after 7:15 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023, reports of a school bus collision at Chapel and Fir Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Mercy EMS, and Carthage Police responded.
columbusnews-report.com
Performing a trombone solo for the judges
Performing a trombone solo for the judges, Kora Welch was participating in Cherokee County 4-H Days. Gae Phillips accompanied Welch on piano.
fourstateshomepage.com
Why has no one claimed Baby Boy Doe?
MIAMI, Okla. — An Ottawa County grave marker carries a haunting 35-year-old secret. Baby Boy Doe is buried in a simple grave at Miami’s GAR cemetery with grass beginning to obscure the headstone. The graves of other infants surround that of Baby Boy Doe’s and show signs of...
columbusnews-report.com
Billy Dean Mankin
Billy Dean “Bill” Mankin, 88 of Chetopa, died Tuesday January 31, 2023 at Freeman West Hospital in Joplin, Mo. Bill, son of Charles Pearl Mankin and wife Helen Land Mankin, was born February 13, 1934 in Carterville, Mo. Billy was united in marriage to his surviving wife, Deanna...
koamnewsnow.com
Police pursuit ends at Zora and 249; College Heights Christian School has premise alert
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 7 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023, reports that Webb City Police pursued a stolen vehicle from their city. The pursuit ended at Zora and 249 where the male subject fled on foot. Jasper County Deputies, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and Webb City Police began...
koamnewsnow.com
Sister wakes family to escape house fire; Carthage Fire Chief Ryan Huntley calls 9-year-old ‘Brave and Heroic’
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Sunday, February 5, 2023, the Carthage Fire Dept responded to a house fire in their city and soon afterwards were told one of the children had alerted everyone to get out. Upon arrival units observed, “flames showing and it was immediately determined all residents had made...
