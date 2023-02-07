Roy Alan Roberts, 63 of Baxter Springs, died at his home at 9:30 a.m. Friday, February 3, 2023. Born in Mason City, Iowa October 15, 1959, Roy was the son of Bob Roberts and Helen (Cole) Roberts. He graduated from Blue Valley High School. He later attended Ozark Christian College where he received his Bachelor’s Degree. Shortly thereafter, he began working for Empire District Electric Company as a janitor in Joplin, Mo. During his employment, he held the positions of Riverton Plant Operator and State Line Senior Operator Technician, the position he held at his retirement in 2017 following 37 years of service.

BAXTER SPRINGS, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO