94.3 Lite FM

New Cleaning Product Recall Due to Possible Bacteria Exposure

The latest recall of the popular products is due to alleged harmful bacteria exposure. Cleaning products are supposed to be helpful, not harmful. You might want to double-check where you keep your cleaning supplies because one company has issued a pretty big recall on some popular household products. What's the...
KISS 106

Over 50,000 Pounds of Sausage Products Recalled Nationwide

You might want to check your refrigerator to see if you have any of these recalled products. Recalls are a dime a dozen these days. There seems like there is a new one each day for a vehicle, appliance, or food. Of course, some products that are recalled are more severe than others, but all of them should be noted. In this case, you will want to be aware of this massive sausage product recall due to possible listeria contamination.
ABC News

4.9 million Fabuloso cleaning products recalled due to bacteria risk

A number of popular Fabuloso cleaning products were recalled Wednesday by the Colgate-Palmolive Company due to risk of bacteria contamination, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. About 4.9 million units -- as well as about 56,000 units in Canada -- of various Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner products were impacted by...
WTOL-TV

Fabuloso recall: 4.9 million bottles affected; how to get a refund

Editor's note: The attached video is from a previous Clorox Pine-Sol recall linked to the same bacteria. Colgate-Palmolive is recalling 4.9 million bottles of its Fabuloso multi-purpose cleaning liquid because the products might be contaminated with bacteria. According to a recall notice posted Wednesday by the Consumer Product Safety Commission,...
Gephardt Daily

Conagra recalls 2.5M pounds of canned meat, poultry

Feb. 2 (UPI) — Conagra Brands has initiated a recall of more than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat and poultry sold nationwide over faulty packaging that could cause contamination. The U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall Tuesday, saying in a statement that the products affected...
The US Sun

I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’

A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Nearly half a million baby activity gyms recalled due to choking hazard

Skip Hop has recalled approximately 472,850 units of its Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gyms due to a choking hazard. The company is recalling 472,850 units of its infant activity gyms -- plus an additional 23,280 in Canada and 2,240 in Mexico -- because the raindrops on the cloud toy included with the activity gym can detach from the ribbon which poses a choking hazard if a child places it in their mouth.
KROC News

Harris to Promote Electric Vehicles While in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A few more details have been released on Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to St. Cloud Thursday. She will be making an appearance at New Flyer. In a news release, the company says the Vice President will be highlighting how the Administration's investments in electric vehicles are creating good-paying union jobs.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KROC News

Midwest Elementary School Attempts A Guinness World Record [WATCH]

An elementary school in the state of Wisconsin attempted one of the more unique Guinness World Records you'll ever see and it was all for a worthy cause. Not only does Red Apple Elementary School in Racine, Wisconsin, believe they broke a world record, but they also donated thousands of boxes of cereal to various food pantries and organizations in their local area.
RACINE, WI
KROC News

USDA Expects Farm Income to Fall

UNDATED (WJON News) - The USDA has confirmed what many farmers already know: net farm income is expected to fall in 2023. In 2021, Minnesota ranked fifth in the nation with over $6.3 billion in net farm income. The latest forecast from the USDA’s Economic Research Service suggests that income...
MINNESOTA STATE
