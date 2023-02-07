Read full article on original website
2.5 million pounds of Kroger, Great Value, Goya, and more brands of canned meat recalled over packaging defect
Conagra Brands Inc., of Fort Madison, IA, is recalling more than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat and poultry products because of a packaging defect that may cause the products to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.
Time to check your pantry. A massive nationwide recall has been issued for canned meat and poultry products that could possibly be contaminated.
Conagra recalls 2.5M pounds of canned meat, poultry
Feb. 2 (UPI) — Conagra Brands has initiated a recall of more than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat and poultry sold nationwide over faulty packaging that could cause contamination. The U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall Tuesday, saying in a statement that the products affected...
