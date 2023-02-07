Bond has been set at $100,000 cash for a 43-year-old Neenah man arrested for his 8th operating while intoxicated offense after driving the wrong way on a Fond du Lac County Highway last weekend. A Sheriff’s Sergeant saw Veton Mattson driving north on County Highway D in the Town of Fond du Lac last Saturday night. Mattson’s vehicle nearly collided with another that was heading in the right direction. A bottle of whiskey was found in the front passenger seat of Mattson’s vehicle and he refused to take field sobriety testing. Sheriff’s officials say he was taking to St. Agnes Hospital where he verbally and physically assaulted nursing staff. He also made threats to law enforcement officers. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 17th.

NEENAH, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO