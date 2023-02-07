ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

seehafernews.com

Local and Area High School Basketball Schedule

A handful of games on the schedule tonight in boys high school basketball, all of which are in the Big East Conference. Here in town, Manitowoc Lutheran will play host to Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah, Hilbert is on the road to meet Mishicot, while Reedsville is also home for a game with Cedar Grove-Belgium.
MANITOWOC, WI
WFRV Local 5

De Pere ready for packed house in battle of No. 1s

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – One is often the loneliest number. But Saturday night, the top-ranked team in Wisconsin will welcome some similar company. De Pere is set to host the game of the year in Wisconsin high school basketball, with the Division 1 No. 1-ranked Redbirds (20-0) hosting Division 2 No. 1 Pewaukee (17-2). […]
DE PERE, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc United Looks for Second Win at Home Tonight

The Manitowoc United JV hockey team will look to add a second win on home ice tonight. The squad beat the Madison Area Co-Op last weekend 7-4, giving the home crowd their first taste of victory. That was followed by a closely contested loss to WNS on the road on...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Ships Top Notre Dame To End Losing Skid

Manitowoc Lincoln led much of the way last night during a 64-54 win over Notre Dame in Green Bay. With the FRCC road victory, the Ships were able to end a 4-game losing streak and sweep the season series from the Tritons. Senior guard Brayden Kennedy topped Lincoln with 22...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Bowlers Turn Pin Smashers At Meadow Lanes North and West

The pins were falling in rapid-fire fashion last night at two of Manitowoc’s bowling locations. At Meadow Lanes West: 21st Century League Secretary Jason Heinzen reports seven Mens National Honor Count series, including a 300 game. John Schermetzler rolled his 300 as part of a 706 score. Brandyn Herbst...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc United Falls in Nailbiter in Southern Wisconsin

The Manitowoc United JV hockey team was once again involved in a close, back-and-forth contest against the WNS Co-Op, but fell 4-3 on the road. Manitowoc’s Reed Neuser opened up the scoring with a goal halfway through the first period on an assist from Josse Busse. WNS would answer...
MANITOWOC, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

2/9/23 Hometown Broadcasting News Thursday

Bond has been set at $100,000 cash for a 43-year-old Neenah man arrested for his 8th operating while intoxicated offense after driving the wrong way on a Fond du Lac County Highway last weekend. A Sheriff’s Sergeant saw Veton Mattson driving north on County Highway D in the Town of Fond du Lac last Saturday night. Mattson’s vehicle nearly collided with another that was heading in the right direction. A bottle of whiskey was found in the front passenger seat of Mattson’s vehicle and he refused to take field sobriety testing. Sheriff’s officials say he was taking to St. Agnes Hospital where he verbally and physically assaulted nursing staff. He also made threats to law enforcement officers. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 17th.
NEENAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Messy system enters late tonight

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. The nice weather has come to an end. Cloud cover continues to increase tonight with temps falling into the low 30s. A system will move in from the south after midnight bringing our next snow chance. A WINTER STORM WATCH...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Meadow Links Plays Host to Snow Golf to Benefit Local Veterans

A unique golf event is taking place this weekend to help raise money for the Civil War Gravesite restoration project and the Manitowoc County Veterans organization. The Snow Golf event will be taking place at Meadow Links in Manitowoc this Saturday (February 11th). Teams of four will play a scramble...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Threat at Sheboygan South High School Deemed Not Credible

There was a threat reported at Sheboygan South High School yesterday. A series of troubling posts were discovered on an unidentified social media website, which aluded to a school safety issue. The Sheboygan Police Department began investigating and determined that the threat was a hoax. They commended the school district...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
tourcounsel.com

Bay Park Square | Shopping mall in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin

Bay Park Square is a shopping mall owned by Simon Property Group, in the Green Bay, Wisconsin suburb of Ashwaubenon, in the United States. The mall opened in 1980 under the ownership of DeBartolo Corporation. Bay Park Square is located one mile (1.6 km) away from Lambeau Field on South Oneida Street (County Trunk Highway AAA).
ASHWAUBENON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

GREAT VIDEO: Ice circles in Two Rivers

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - Have you ever seen ice circles? Action 2 News viewer Jeff Dawson captured the interesting shapes at Two Rivers South Pier. The video looks like the water turned into a big bowl of Cheerios!. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon says ice circles usually form...
seehafernews.com

Area Residents Featured At State FFA Convention

A number of local and area residents were honored or played key roles at last weekend’s Wisconsin FFA Alumni and Supporters Convention in Waukesha. The annual awards banquet program at the Milwaukee Marriott West hotel and convention center included the retirement address of state association President Terri Wilfert of Mishicot and the recognition of numerous award winners.
WAUKESHA, WI
seehafernews.com

Kewaunee County Sheriff Honored by the Wisconsin National Guard

Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski has received a prestigious honor, but not by any law enforcement entity, but rather by the Wisconsin National Guard. Sheriff Joski, who is also a Staff Sargent in the National Guard, was named the recipient of the First Lieutenant Thomas E. Wortham IV Achievement Award during a Feb. 4 ceremony at the Oshkosh Corporation Global Headquarters.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Wild Things: Anglers Targeting Fish Closer to Shore

Ice-covered harbors, bays and marinas see increased pressure. Those words – and some much more colorful ones not suitable for print – have been uttered and muttered often this winter, one of the most frustrating seasons ever for local ice anglers. “I feel bad for the charter [guide]...
STURGEON BAY, WI

