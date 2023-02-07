Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Local and Area High School Basketball Schedule
A handful of games on the schedule tonight in boys high school basketball, all of which are in the Big East Conference. Here in town, Manitowoc Lutheran will play host to Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah, Hilbert is on the road to meet Mishicot, while Reedsville is also home for a game with Cedar Grove-Belgium.
seehafernews.com
Numerous Area Boys and Girls High School Basketball Teams in Action Today
A number of local and area high school basketball teams are scheduled to return to the court tonight. On the boys slate, Roncalli looks for a split of their season series with Two Rivers when the Jets face the Raiders in the cool city. Broadcast coverage will be on 97.1...
De Pere ready for packed house in battle of No. 1s
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – One is often the loneliest number. But Saturday night, the top-ranked team in Wisconsin will welcome some similar company. De Pere is set to host the game of the year in Wisconsin high school basketball, with the Division 1 No. 1-ranked Redbirds (20-0) hosting Division 2 No. 1 Pewaukee (17-2). […]
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc United Looks for Second Win at Home Tonight
The Manitowoc United JV hockey team will look to add a second win on home ice tonight. The squad beat the Madison Area Co-Op last weekend 7-4, giving the home crowd their first taste of victory. That was followed by a closely contested loss to WNS on the road on...
seehafernews.com
Ships Top Notre Dame To End Losing Skid
Manitowoc Lincoln led much of the way last night during a 64-54 win over Notre Dame in Green Bay. With the FRCC road victory, the Ships were able to end a 4-game losing streak and sweep the season series from the Tritons. Senior guard Brayden Kennedy topped Lincoln with 22...
seehafernews.com
Bowlers Turn Pin Smashers At Meadow Lanes North and West
The pins were falling in rapid-fire fashion last night at two of Manitowoc’s bowling locations. At Meadow Lanes West: 21st Century League Secretary Jason Heinzen reports seven Mens National Honor Count series, including a 300 game. John Schermetzler rolled his 300 as part of a 706 score. Brandyn Herbst...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc United Falls in Nailbiter in Southern Wisconsin
The Manitowoc United JV hockey team was once again involved in a close, back-and-forth contest against the WNS Co-Op, but fell 4-3 on the road. Manitowoc’s Reed Neuser opened up the scoring with a goal halfway through the first period on an assist from Josse Busse. WNS would answer...
Max Wagner and sister Jada living their dream, giving back to Green Bay
(WFRV) – Last July, Preble grad Max Wagner heard his name called in the second round of the MLB Draft, becoming the first player from the Green Bay Public School District to get drafted. Now? He’s using his platform to give back to the city that raised him with some motivation from his sister. After […]
hometownbroadcasting.com
2/9/23 Hometown Broadcasting News Thursday
Bond has been set at $100,000 cash for a 43-year-old Neenah man arrested for his 8th operating while intoxicated offense after driving the wrong way on a Fond du Lac County Highway last weekend. A Sheriff’s Sergeant saw Veton Mattson driving north on County Highway D in the Town of Fond du Lac last Saturday night. Mattson’s vehicle nearly collided with another that was heading in the right direction. A bottle of whiskey was found in the front passenger seat of Mattson’s vehicle and he refused to take field sobriety testing. Sheriff’s officials say he was taking to St. Agnes Hospital where he verbally and physically assaulted nursing staff. He also made threats to law enforcement officers. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 17th.
wearegreenbay.com
Messy system enters late tonight
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. The nice weather has come to an end. Cloud cover continues to increase tonight with temps falling into the low 30s. A system will move in from the south after midnight bringing our next snow chance. A WINTER STORM WATCH...
seehafernews.com
Meadow Links Plays Host to Snow Golf to Benefit Local Veterans
A unique golf event is taking place this weekend to help raise money for the Civil War Gravesite restoration project and the Manitowoc County Veterans organization. The Snow Golf event will be taking place at Meadow Links in Manitowoc this Saturday (February 11th). Teams of four will play a scramble...
seehafernews.com
Threat at Sheboygan South High School Deemed Not Credible
There was a threat reported at Sheboygan South High School yesterday. A series of troubling posts were discovered on an unidentified social media website, which aluded to a school safety issue. The Sheboygan Police Department began investigating and determined that the threat was a hoax. They commended the school district...
tourcounsel.com
Bay Park Square | Shopping mall in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin
Bay Park Square is a shopping mall owned by Simon Property Group, in the Green Bay, Wisconsin suburb of Ashwaubenon, in the United States. The mall opened in 1980 under the ownership of DeBartolo Corporation. Bay Park Square is located one mile (1.6 km) away from Lambeau Field on South Oneida Street (County Trunk Highway AAA).
WBAY Green Bay
GREAT VIDEO: Ice circles in Two Rivers
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - Have you ever seen ice circles? Action 2 News viewer Jeff Dawson captured the interesting shapes at Two Rivers South Pier. The video looks like the water turned into a big bowl of Cheerios!. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon says ice circles usually form...
seehafernews.com
Area Residents Featured At State FFA Convention
A number of local and area residents were honored or played key roles at last weekend’s Wisconsin FFA Alumni and Supporters Convention in Waukesha. The annual awards banquet program at the Milwaukee Marriott West hotel and convention center included the retirement address of state association President Terri Wilfert of Mishicot and the recognition of numerous award winners.
seehafernews.com
Kewaunee County Sheriff Honored by the Wisconsin National Guard
Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski has received a prestigious honor, but not by any law enforcement entity, but rather by the Wisconsin National Guard. Sheriff Joski, who is also a Staff Sargent in the National Guard, was named the recipient of the First Lieutenant Thomas E. Wortham IV Achievement Award during a Feb. 4 ceremony at the Oshkosh Corporation Global Headquarters.
WBAY Green Bay
Frank Ray visits Green Bay Police Department, and he presents a cause
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Country artist Frank Ray - known for “Country’d Look Good on You” - will perform at the Resch Center tonight. Ahead of the performance, though, Ray stopped by the Green Bay Police Department for a meet and greet to discuss the impact of mental health awareness.
Snow on the way: Winter Weather Advisory takes effect 6 a.m. Thursday
The calm before the storm has begun. We'll have quiet weather Wednesday, with increasing clouds and highs near 40°.
Door County Pulse
Wild Things: Anglers Targeting Fish Closer to Shore
Ice-covered harbors, bays and marinas see increased pressure. Those words – and some much more colorful ones not suitable for print – have been uttered and muttered often this winter, one of the most frustrating seasons ever for local ice anglers. “I feel bad for the charter [guide]...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Not tolerating drunk driving’: Green Bay PD increasing presence for OWI enforcement on Super Bowl Sunday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – There will be an increase in officers patrolling Green Bay for Super Bowl Sunday as officers will be operating a special OWI enforcement. The Green Bay Police Department announced that it will be deploying additional officers between 8 p.m. on February 12 until 3 a.m. on February 13.
