Coroner: Woman killed in Darlington shooting; SLED, police investigating

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman has died after a shooting in the Pee Dee early Thursday. Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said 47-year-old Octavia Bethea was fatally shot just after midnight. Her death was ruled a homicide. The Darlington Police Department said the incident happened on King Edwards...
Lexington Police seeking suspects in missing rental truck case

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police are seeking information on two individuals who allegedly used stolen identification information to rent a Penske box truck. The pair rented the truck on Oct. 21, 2022 from the Home Depot in Lexington. Authorities say the box was supposed to be returned on...
Clarendon deputies searching for stolen truck

CLARENDON CO., S.C. (WOLO)— The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about a stolen truck. The 2014 RAM 5500 Truck was stolen from a business in Manning between Feb. 7 and Feb. 8. A large amount of diesel fuel was also stolen from the business. Anyone...
Sumter man arrested for Dollar General Store armed robberies

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter deputies say 26 year-old Jeffery Lorenzo Miller II was arrested on Feb. 8 after he was involved in a string of armed robberies that took place at three separate Dollar General Stores in the Sumter area. The criminal activities occurred between 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on Feb. 7.
Richland leaders to discuss detention center after inmate killed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County leaders are discussing the issues at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center today after an inmate was killed last month. County Administrator Leonardo Brown and County Attorney Patrick Wright will speak at the Community Center on Hampton Street at 1 p.m. Deputies say five inmates...
Newberry man arrested for driving without a license, carrying drugs

Authorities say when they performed a traffic stop on his vehicle, the responding investigator could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Jones admitted to not having a driver’s license. The investigator observed a handgun when Jones was exiting the vehicle, say officials. Jones fled on foot...
Lexington suspect wanted in alleged credit card theft

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington Police needs help identifying a suspect who allegedly used a stolen credit card to make purchases at Target, Best Buy, and Home Depot on Jan. 22. The cost totaled over $500 say officials. According to authorities, the suspect drove a dark blue, older model, Ford...
Cayce Police: Man involved in domestic violent situation wanted

CAYCE— The Cayce Police are looking for a man they say was involved in a domestic violence situation. According to authorities, on January 25th, Rodney Shell was inside a car with a victim when she was attempting to leave. He is accused of preventing her from getting out by...
12 year old reported missing is found safe

Richland Co, SC (WOLO) — Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department spent most of the afternoon and well into the early evening searching for a 12 year old reported missing Friday. According to authorities the child, Euriah Joseph disappeared while she was taking taking her dog for...
Rockingham PD: Man stole vehicle from FirstHealth

ROCKINGHAM — A man was charged early Wednesday morning after allegedly stealing a hospital vehicle. According to the Rockingham Police Department, officers responded to FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond around 5 a.m. Feb. 8 to a call reporting that a security vehicle had been stolen from the emergency department parking lot.
Man in critical condition after armed robbery, shooting

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— An armed robbery and shooting left a man in critical condition says the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The isolated incident occurred at a Tudor Street home Tuesday night, Feb. 7. An investigation indicates a group of armed individuals entered the house and shot 23 year-old...
