2 charged with murder after man’s death in Lincolnton, sheriff says
Nearly two years after a 37-year-old man was found dead in Lincolnton, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says two suspects have been arrested and charged with murder.
Deputies arrest man accused of jumping onto moving school bus in York County
The York County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after they said he jumped in front of moving school bus Friday morning.
WBTV
York Co. man arrested after jumping in front of, entering school bus, deputies say
YORK CO., S.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested in the Catawba community of York County, S.C. after deputies say he jumped in front of and entered a school bus. No children were on board at the time. Deputies say Nicolas Trey Hubbard, 30, jumped in front of a bus...
WMBF
Coroner: Woman killed in Darlington shooting; SLED, police investigating
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman has died after a shooting in the Pee Dee early Thursday. Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said 47-year-old Octavia Bethea was fatally shot just after midnight. Her death was ruled a homicide. The Darlington Police Department said the incident happened on King Edwards...
Search for suspect underway after Chester County deputies led on chase
Authorities are looking for a suspect accused of leading Chester County deputies on a chase after fleeing a checkpoint.
NC employee arrested, accused of ‘inappropriately touching’ female student
CMS officials say they were informed of the situation Wednesday and immediately alerted the police.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of ongoing phone scam
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents to an ongoing phone call scam. A recorded message claiming to be from Verizon is referring to an account issue or authorized addition of a new device and directs listeners to press “2”. The phone service carrier...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police seeking suspects in missing rental truck case
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police are seeking information on two individuals who allegedly used stolen identification information to rent a Penske box truck. The pair rented the truck on Oct. 21, 2022 from the Home Depot in Lexington. Authorities say the box was supposed to be returned on...
abccolumbia.com
Clarendon deputies searching for stolen truck
CLARENDON CO., S.C. (WOLO)— The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about a stolen truck. The 2014 RAM 5500 Truck was stolen from a business in Manning between Feb. 7 and Feb. 8. A large amount of diesel fuel was also stolen from the business. Anyone...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter man arrested for Dollar General Store armed robberies
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter deputies say 26 year-old Jeffery Lorenzo Miller II was arrested on Feb. 8 after he was involved in a string of armed robberies that took place at three separate Dollar General Stores in the Sumter area. The criminal activities occurred between 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on Feb. 7.
abccolumbia.com
Richland leaders to discuss detention center after inmate killed
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County leaders are discussing the issues at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center today after an inmate was killed last month. County Administrator Leonardo Brown and County Attorney Patrick Wright will speak at the Community Center on Hampton Street at 1 p.m. Deputies say five inmates...
abccolumbia.com
Newberry man arrested for driving without a license, carrying drugs
Authorities say when they performed a traffic stop on his vehicle, the responding investigator could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Jones admitted to not having a driver’s license. The investigator observed a handgun when Jones was exiting the vehicle, say officials. Jones fled on foot...
Death investigation underway in Fort Mill, deputies say
The York County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in Fort Mill.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington suspect wanted in alleged credit card theft
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington Police needs help identifying a suspect who allegedly used a stolen credit card to make purchases at Target, Best Buy, and Home Depot on Jan. 22. The cost totaled over $500 say officials. According to authorities, the suspect drove a dark blue, older model, Ford...
abccolumbia.com
Cayce Police: Man involved in domestic violent situation wanted
CAYCE— The Cayce Police are looking for a man they say was involved in a domestic violence situation. According to authorities, on January 25th, Rodney Shell was inside a car with a victim when she was attempting to leave. He is accused of preventing her from getting out by...
abccolumbia.com
12 year old reported missing is found safe
Richland Co, SC (WOLO) — Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department spent most of the afternoon and well into the early evening searching for a 12 year old reported missing Friday. According to authorities the child, Euriah Joseph disappeared while she was taking taking her dog for...
Rockingham PD: Man stole vehicle from FirstHealth
ROCKINGHAM — A man was charged early Wednesday morning after allegedly stealing a hospital vehicle. According to the Rockingham Police Department, officers responded to FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond around 5 a.m. Feb. 8 to a call reporting that a security vehicle had been stolen from the emergency department parking lot.
Victim’s mom speaks after CMS employee accused of inappropriately touching student
A 25-year-old Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools employee has been charged after being accused of inappropriately touching a student, police stated in a news release Wednesday. Now, her mother tells Channel 9 she admires her daughter’s bravery for reporting it.
abccolumbia.com
Man in critical condition after armed robbery, shooting
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— An armed robbery and shooting left a man in critical condition says the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The isolated incident occurred at a Tudor Street home Tuesday night, Feb. 7. An investigation indicates a group of armed individuals entered the house and shot 23 year-old...
WMBF
Darlington County man, 76, killed while trying to sell French bulldog, officials say
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WMBF/WIS) – A Darlington County man was shot and killed while trying to sell a dog, according to the Lee County sheriff. Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon said 76-year-old Lonnie Alford Ray was the victim of a Monday night shooting. Coroner Larry Logan confirmed to WMBF News...
