Read full article on original website
Related
WSFA
Scholarship to provide middle-class families access to summer programs
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new scholarship opportunity will provide Montgomery children the chance to participate in a summer camp. The Central Alabama Community Foundation, or CACF, has introduced the Montgomery County Summer Camp Scholarship, aimed at helping middle-class families who would have previously not qualified for assistance to attend a summer camp.
WSFA
County leaders address plans for Montgomery Thrive initiative
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been two years since the Montgomery Thrive initiative started. The city and the county have been allotted a total of $85 million from the federal government to address issues that were either caused or exacerbated by COVID-19. The city of Montgomery voted Tuesday to move forward with all projects for phase III.
lowndessignal.com
Community trust grants available for Lowndes County nonprofits
The Central Alabama Community Foundation processes two annual grant cycles — in spring and fall — awarding trust grants to nonprofit organizations offering projects and services in Lowndes, Macon, and Montgomery counties. The foundation links charitable resources with community needs and opportunities, allowing donors to stretch their giving...
WSFA
Longtime Tuskegee, Montgomery businessman dies
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime entrepreneur and member of the Tuskegee community has died. Fred Sippial Sr., who served as owner and operator of Tuskegee Ready-Mix, Inc. and Sippial Electric & Construction Company, died on Feb. 5. His businesses have been around for more than 35 years. Tuskegee Ready-Mix...
alabamanews.net
3 Degree Guarantee: Selma Area Food Bank Gets $1,300 Check
We are happy to give away another 3 Degree Guarantee check to a local charity. AirNow Home Services and Alabama News Network are giving a check to the Selma Area Food Bank. We are presenting them with $1,300, which is what we raised in January for getting Montgomery’s high temperature correct in our weather forecasts, within three degrees.
WSFA
Selma schools getting back on track after destructive tornado
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - School resumed in Selma a few days after a devastating EF2 tornado rocked the community on Jan. 12. The transition has been easy for some, but for those who lost their homes it’s been a challenge. Selma City Schools community and family engagement specialist Cynthia...
lowndessignal.com
Partners host Feb. 21 tree giveaway, early Arbor Day observance
The Lowndes County Extension Office is partnering with the Alabama Forestry Commission and Alabama Power to give away sapling trees on Feb. 21 at the town square in Hayneville in front of the courthouse from 9-11 a.m. The event, an early observance of Arbor Day, was strategically planned early during...
Tuskegee forum to address medical trials and mistrust
Descendants of the U.S. Public Health Service Syphilis Study at Tuskegee and the great granddaughter a Black woman from Maryland, Henrietta Lacks, whose cells were used for science without her knowledge, are speaking at a conference at Tuskegee University this week on health research and reestablishing trust within the African American community.
specialtycropindustry.com
USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant Program Applications Being Accepted
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) is accepting grant applications for projects that enhance the competitiveness of U.S. specialty crops in foreign and domestic markets. The application deadline for these specialty crop block grants through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is March 17, 2023, 5 p.m. CST.
WSFA
Montgomery votes to move forward in Thrive Initiative
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery City Council voted to move to Phase III of the Montgomery Thrive Initiative. According to Montgomery County Commission Chairman Doug Singleton, phase III consists of federal funding allocation for at least eight categories, including water, sewer, infrastructure, law enforcement, and more. Montgomery Mayor Steven...
wvasfm.org
Sweetheart's Day at Montgomery Zoo
The Montgomery Zoo will be hosting its “Sweethearts Day” on Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Participants will be able to tour several attractions including the Zoo and Mann Museum, the Waters of the World and Parakeet Cove. This Saturday will also be...
WSFA
Montgomery seeking to revamp aging community centers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Newtown Community Center is a popular place for kids to play and churches to host events, but it is also aging. In fact, only five of the city’s 23 community centers are in “good or fair” condition. “None of them were in...
WSFA
Montgomery students gets surprise visit from military mom
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Days, weeks and months can seem like forever for a child who has a parent who is deployed overseas serving our country. But for one Montgomery family, the wait is finally over. Master Sergeant Sophia Iyegha, a 15-year U.S. Air Force veteran, has spent the last...
alabamanews.net
17 Springs Recreation Facility Update
The massive 110 acre site that is 17 Springs sits on Highway 14, just off of I-65 in Millbrook. 17 Springs is only in phase one and already features two multipurpose fields, 12 tennis courts, and 12 pickelball courts. The development is a 5 way partnership between the City of...
alabamanews.net
Selma Couple Attends State of the Union Address
A Selma couple whose home was destroyed by the January 12th tornado – will attend the State of the Union Address as the special guests of Congresswoman Terri Sewell. The Currys are a retired couple – now displaced from their home – by the destructive power of an EF-2 tornado.
Atlanta journalist spotlights stories of violence at Alabama's Mt. Meigs
The Alabama Industrial School for Negro Children, located in the Mt. Meigs community of Montgomery, opened in 1947. At that time, it was intended to be a place where troubled Black kids could go instead of prison with adults. But to many Black children, it became a place where nightmares played out in real life: beatings, sexual assaults and torture were regular occurrences. It was less about reform than a new kind of slavery, one with echoes in 21st-century American life. What happened to those kids at Mt. Meigs is the subject of a new podcast reported and hosted by Atlanta-based journalist Josie Duffy Rice. It's called Unreformed.
alabamanews.net
SBA Disaster Assistance Loans Available for Businesses
The Small Business Administration wants to help business owners impacted by the January 12th tornado pick up the pieces after the disaster. Over a hundred businesses in the Selma area were damaged — during the January 12th tornado. Darrell Pratt’s barbershop on J. L. Chestnut Boulevard — was totally...
Tuscaloosa City Staff Delivers Tornado Relief Supplies to Selma, Alabama
The city of Tuscaloosa showed up for Selma this week, delivering a full truckload of supplies to the area after an EF2 tornado swept through the city on January 12th. The tornado reportedly reached peak wind speeds exceeding 130 miles per hour as it carved a 23-mile path through Dallas County, including a direct hit through downtown Selma.
Public Service Commission directs Alabama Power to refund $62 million to customers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Power will be giving refunds to residential customers this August after over-collecting money in 2022. Some customers have mixed feelings about the refunds. More News from WRBL Kevin Billups stopped in to pay a bill at Alabama Power’s Montgomery location Thursday. He says it’s been harder to do that lately. “It was […]
Comments / 0