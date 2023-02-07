Read full article on original website
Rams down Raiders
Riverton led Frontenac 13-0 within the first three minutes on the Raiders home court behind three seniors. Jayme Richardson had a three and a two, Colton Thomas hit a three and a two-plus one, and Michael Shepard scored from underneath. The Raiders finally got in the score book with almost four minutes gone in the opening period. The Rams upped their margin, 20-7 with a basket by Richardson, a…
Four McDonald County Mustangs sign to compete at the next level
ANDERSON, Mo. — As a high school athlete, it’s a special day when you can finally sign on the dotted line to your school of choice to continue your athletic career. Wednesday morning at McDonald County High School, four athletes made it official as they signed to compete at the college level. Those athletes included […]
Nado Drop Both to Columbus
Field Kindley drops both to Columbus with the Lady Nado falling 58-35 and the Nado boys 47-28. The Lady Nado struggled to find a rhythm offensively struggling shooting from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Columbus was on fire from three-point land hitting eight threes as a team, five of which came in the first quarter. Taiylor Caron leads the Nado in scoring with 10. Ellie Helms led Columbus with 23 and Katy Mooney added 19.
Seven Titans sign letters of intent
Titan Senior, Landin Midgett, signed a National Letter of Intent to continue his baseball career at Coffeyville Community College. Seven Columbus athletes signed letters during a ceremony at the CUHS Gymnasium, Monday, in recognition of National Signing Day, the first Wednesday of February. Landin’s signing was witnessed by his siblings, Jace and Ethan Midgett and Jasmine Wininger and parents…
Daniel Huntsinger
R. Daniel “Dan” Huntsinger, 73, of rural Pittsburg, died at 9:35 p.m. Sunday, February 5, 2023 at his home. Born June 18, 1949, at Carona, Dan was the son of Claude V. “Jiggs” and Mildred D. “Mildean” (Miklos) Huntsinger. He graduated from Southeast High School. Following high school, he graduated from Pittsburg State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Automotive Engineering and a Master’s degree in Industrial Technology.
Dispensary of Hope site coming to Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg is becoming a dispensary of hope site for patients.
Billy Gaines
Billy Ray Gaines, 76, of Baxter Springs, died Thursday, February 2, 2023 at his home, the same home he was brought to when he was born, July 11, 1947. He was the son of William Roy Gaines, and Mary Lucille Deskins. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brother Jerry Gaines, sister Mary Berry, sister-in-law Alice Gaines, nephew Alan Gaines and niece Elizabeth Lynch.
Marlene Murdock
Marlene Ann Murdock, 79 of Columbus, died at 1:57 p.m. Friday, February 3, 2023 at Mercy Hospital of Joplin, Mo.. Born August 2, 1943, in Picher, Okla., she was the daughter of Oliver Laythan Green and Elsie “Jane” (Hoy) Green. She graduated from Columbus High School with the class of 1961. She had lived in the Kansas City area, Parsons, KS, and Joplin, MO, as well as many years in Columbus. She worked at First National Bank in Parsons as a teller, was a co-owner at Parsons Oil Company, owned and managed the Parsons Humane Society of Parsons and was a funeral assistant at Murdock Funeral Home of Columbus. She also worked in registration at St. John’s Hospital in Joplin, Mo. until her retirement in 2010.
Eddie Webber
Eddie Lynn Webber, 73 of Carl Junction, Mo., died Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Mercy Hospital of Joplin, Mo. Born December 18, 1949 in Baxter Springs, Eddie was the son of Arthur and Mildred (Bunch) Webber. They preceded him in death . He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Lucky Webber, Sonny Webber, Lonnie Webber; and two sisters, Dolly Bullard and Molly Brinkley.
Justin Anthony Bishop
Justin Anthony Bishop, 39, of Weir, died at 3:09 p.m. Saturday, January 28, 2023, in Pittsburg. Born July 26, 1983 in Parsons Justin was the son of Robert LeRoy and Alberta Rose (Madl) Bishop. He was raised in Erie and graduated from Erie High School in 2003. Justin lived most...
Roy Roberts
Roy Alan Roberts, 63 of Baxter Springs, died at his home at 9:30 a.m. Friday, February 3, 2023. Born in Mason City, Iowa October 15, 1959, Roy was the son of Bob Roberts and Helen (Cole) Roberts. He graduated from Blue Valley High School. He later attended Ozark Christian College where he received his Bachelor’s Degree. Shortly thereafter, he began working for Empire District Electric Company as a janitor in Joplin, Mo. During his employment, he held the positions of Riverton Plant Operator and State Line Senior Operator Technician, the position he held at his retirement in 2017 following 37 years of service.
Carthage Schools confirm morning bus crash
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A traffic crash involving a Carthage School District bus Thursday morning resulted in some students needing medical assistance according to the district. The crash took place just before 7:30 this morning when a bus carrying students was involved in a collision at Chapel and Fir Road, according to a news release.
McDonald County flooding sends man to hospital
MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A man was taken to an area hospital on Wednesday after being briefly submerged in Big Sugar Creek when his vehicle stalled on a low-water bridge, according to Gregg Sweeten, McDonald County Emergency Management Director. Sweeten said the man and a woman were crossing Big...
Police pursuit ends at Zora and 249; College Heights Christian School has premise alert
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 7 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023, reports that Webb City Police pursued a stolen vehicle from their city. The pursuit ended at Zora and 249 where the male subject fled on foot. Jasper County Deputies, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and Webb City Police began...
Purina to Acquire Oklahoma Pet Treats Factory
ST. LOUIS — Nestlé Purina PetCare on Tuesday announced plans to acquire Red Collar Pet Foods' Miami, Oklahoma, pet treats factory from Arbor Investments with an anticipated closing in March. The addition of the Miami factory to Purina's North American production footprint will mark the 22nd Purina owned...
Mary Louise Dill
Mary Louise Dill, 95, of Neodesha, formally of Columbus, died 3:05 p.m., Wednesday February 1, 2023, at the Morningstar Care Home following an illness. Born June 8, 1927, in Columbus, Mary was the daughter of Frank J. and Ida M. (Rogers) Sampica. She later attended and graduated Columbus High School.
Watch Border Collie in Missouri Dive Bomb Frozen Lake and Lose
There's enough serious news in the world that I think this video moment can provide some welcome relief. It's the moment when a border collie in Missouri saw a frozen lake as a challenger and decided to take on the non-moving water source head on. Literally. This dog versus pond...
Carlson receives memorial scholarship
25 Years Ago February 5 - 11, 1998 The Cherokee County Livestock Improvement Association held its annual membership meeting and supper. The second Sammy Ross Memorial Scholarship was presented to Joe Carlson, a student at Pittsburg State University and son of Jan King and Steve Carlson. Chain animal recipients Noble Dobkins, Jamie Robinson and Zack Robinson gave an update on their animals. Those…
Billy Dean Mankin
Billy Dean “Bill” Mankin, 88 of Chetopa, died Tuesday January 31, 2023 at Freeman West Hospital in Joplin, Mo. Bill, son of Charles Pearl Mankin and wife Helen Land Mankin, was born February 13, 1934 in Carterville, Mo. Billy was united in marriage to his surviving wife, Deanna...
Why has no one claimed Baby Boy Doe?
MIAMI, Okla. — An Ottawa County grave marker carries a haunting 35-year-old secret. Baby Boy Doe is buried in a simple grave at Miami’s GAR cemetery with grass beginning to obscure the headstone. The graves of other infants surround that of Baby Boy Doe’s and show signs of...
