Broward County, FL

iheart.com

Broward Names New Interim Superintendent After Dr. Cartwright Resigns

New changes at the helm in Broward County. The School Board voting seven-to-two to name Dr. Earlean Smiley interim Superintendent and Dr. Valerie Wanza acting task-assigned Superintendent effective immediately until Smiley can take over. Board Chair Lori Alhadeff says she is ready to put all the Superintendent drama behind her and focus on what's really important--the students. The vote comes after Dr. Vickie Cartwright formally resigned, severing all ties with the county. The initial thought was she would serve as a remote consultant for sixty-days to the tune of 98-thousand-dollars. But members voted unanimously to let her go in a 268-thousand-dollar separation deal.
Talk Media

Commissioner Nancy Metayer Bowen Leads Discussion at National Haitian American Elected Officials Network 2023 Leadership Retreat

City Commissioner Nancy Metayer met alongside other South Florida leaders to discuss affordable housing and climate change at the National Haitian American Elected Officials Network 2023 Leadership Retreat recently in Newark. Metayer Bowen led and moderated a panel at the event that included representatives from South Florida that, included Miami...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
aclufl.org

Civil Rights Groups and Miami Residents Seek Injunction to Block Miami City Commission’s Racially Gerrymandered Redistricting Map for November Elections

MIAMI, FL – Today, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Florida and Dechert LLP filed a motion for preliminary injunction in the lawsuit representing Grove Rights and Community Equity (GRACE), Engage Miami, the South Dade and Miami-Dade NAACP Branches, and five individual city residents who are challenging the Miami City Commission’s newly drawn redistricting map.
MIAMI, FL
Parkland Talk

Broward Schools Observes a Day of ‘Service and Love’ for Marjory Stoneman Douglas Victims

In memory of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tragedy, Broward County Public Schools will observe a Day of Service and Love on February 14, 2023. On this early release day, students, staff, and volunteers across the district will participate in various volunteer and service projects in honor of the 17 students and staff members who lost their lives and those who were injured.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
islandernews.com

Local students well represented in Hispanic Heritage Youth Awards

Fifteen local area high school seniors were named recipients of the Hispanic Heritage Youth Awards recipients for the Green region, which encompasses Florida and Georgia. The Miami-area schools represented included Belen Jesuit, School for Advanced Studies, Gulliver Prep and Immaculata-La Salle. The award, now entering their 24th year, are presented...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

All clear given after bomb threat made against Broward middle school

MARGATE, Fla. – Authorities have given the all clear after a bomb threat was called in Friday morning to a middle school in Broward County, authorities confirmed. According to police, an anonymous phone call was received, making the threat against Margate Middle School, located at 500 NW 65th Ave.
MARGATE, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

The Mount Hermon A.M.E. Church Family and our dynamic Pastor, Rev. Henry E. Green, III, cordially invite the entire community to attend our 29th Annual Greek Unity Day Observance.

Through this program we annually acknowledge and recognize Black Greek lettered organizations for their numerous contributions and accomplishments. Each year we select a member of one of the fraternities or sororities to serve as the keynote speaker for this occasion. This year, Reverend Cyril Guerra, representing our featured organization – The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. – has been invited to proclaim the word for this the 29th Greek Unity Day observance at Mt. Hermon, Fort Lauderdale.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
TMZ.com

Will Smith, George Clinton Raise $10 Million for Ben Crump's Law School

Ben Crump doesn't just have a new law school named after him ... the institution's already getting jaw-dropping financial support from his very famous pals!. Will Smith was right by the famed civil rights attorney's side this week in Miami for the dedication of the Benjamin L. Crump College of Law at St. Thomas University -- and sources connected to the event tell us this was way more than a photo op.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Crumbling seawalls, rising seas: Fort Lauderdale crackdown on way

Own waterfront property with a failing seawall out back? This story’s for you. Maybe your seawall is cracked or crumbling. Or maybe it’s just so low that water floods your property — and your neighbors’ — at high tide. If you’ve been putting off getting a new one because of the hassle and cost, you’ll soon have good reason to escalate it to the top of your to-do list. Here’s the scoop: Fort ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
fortlauderdale.gov

Meet the Nighttime Code Enforcement team!

When the sun goes down, work is just starting for the brand-new Nighttime Code Enforcement team (NET). Is there a raucous party at the vacation rental next door keeping you awake on a Thursday? The Nighttime Code Enforcement team can help. Is a commercial vehicle parked in a residential neighborhood between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.? This team will handle that issue as well. They are also responsible for making sure businesses and residences along the beach are following the lighting rules that help protect our sea turtles, among other duties.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

