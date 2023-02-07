Read full article on original website
tamaractalk.com
Resident Removed from Commission Chambers After ‘Threatening’ Statement Towards Elected Official
Tamarac resident William Goffinet was escorted by police from Wednesday’s meeting after making a comment taken as a threat by a city commissioner. Appalled by his comments, Mayor Michelle Gomez called for a recess. Goffinet, a Woodlands Country Club resident, spoke during public comments about Sawgrass Lanes, now Bowlero...
iheart.com
Broward Names New Interim Superintendent After Dr. Cartwright Resigns
New changes at the helm in Broward County. The School Board voting seven-to-two to name Dr. Earlean Smiley interim Superintendent and Dr. Valerie Wanza acting task-assigned Superintendent effective immediately until Smiley can take over. Board Chair Lori Alhadeff says she is ready to put all the Superintendent drama behind her and focus on what's really important--the students. The vote comes after Dr. Vickie Cartwright formally resigned, severing all ties with the county. The initial thought was she would serve as a remote consultant for sixty-days to the tune of 98-thousand-dollars. But members voted unanimously to let her go in a 268-thousand-dollar separation deal.
Commissioner Nancy Metayer Bowen Leads Discussion at National Haitian American Elected Officials Network 2023 Leadership Retreat
City Commissioner Nancy Metayer met alongside other South Florida leaders to discuss affordable housing and climate change at the National Haitian American Elected Officials Network 2023 Leadership Retreat recently in Newark. Metayer Bowen led and moderated a panel at the event that included representatives from South Florida that, included Miami...
aclufl.org
Civil Rights Groups and Miami Residents Seek Injunction to Block Miami City Commission’s Racially Gerrymandered Redistricting Map for November Elections
MIAMI, FL – Today, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Florida and Dechert LLP filed a motion for preliminary injunction in the lawsuit representing Grove Rights and Community Equity (GRACE), Engage Miami, the South Dade and Miami-Dade NAACP Branches, and five individual city residents who are challenging the Miami City Commission’s newly drawn redistricting map.
Broward Schools Observes a Day of ‘Service and Love’ for Marjory Stoneman Douglas Victims
In memory of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tragedy, Broward County Public Schools will observe a Day of Service and Love on February 14, 2023. On this early release day, students, staff, and volunteers across the district will participate in various volunteer and service projects in honor of the 17 students and staff members who lost their lives and those who were injured.
WSVN-TV
J.P. Taravella High student suspended for spreading word of shooting threat defends actions; mother criticizes school’s decision
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida high school student and his mother are speaking out after, they said, the school suspended the teen, not for making a threat, but for trying to spread the word about one. The teen, a ninth grade student at J.P. Taravella High School...
islandernews.com
Local students well represented in Hispanic Heritage Youth Awards
Fifteen local area high school seniors were named recipients of the Hispanic Heritage Youth Awards recipients for the Green region, which encompasses Florida and Georgia. The Miami-area schools represented included Belen Jesuit, School for Advanced Studies, Gulliver Prep and Immaculata-La Salle. The award, now entering their 24th year, are presented...
floridabulldog.org
Flood of Russia-Ukraine war refugees leads to severe overcrowding at Miami-Dade school
Overcrowding at a Miami-Dade elementary and middle school is so severe, students are crammed into classrooms and rats roam the cafeteria grounds, parents and teachers say. Why? School district officials are violating a state constitutional amendment limiting the number of children per class. Norman S. Edelcup Sunny Isles Beach K-8...
Parkland Crime Update: Contractor Demands More Than 17K Already Paid to Complete Job
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through February 6, 2022. Information at NW 66th Street on 01/31/2023. The victim advised that she hired a contractor to remodel her kitchen, and the...
Click10.com
All clear given after bomb threat made against Broward middle school
MARGATE, Fla. – Authorities have given the all clear after a bomb threat was called in Friday morning to a middle school in Broward County, authorities confirmed. According to police, an anonymous phone call was received, making the threat against Margate Middle School, located at 500 NW 65th Ave.
351 Coral Springs Students to Say Goodbye to Marjory Stoneman Douglas Under New Boundary Proposal
The Broward County School Board has approved the C-4 boundary proposal aimed at addressing overcrowding at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Under the new plan, students living in Coral Springs between Wiles, Royal Palm, Coral Springs, and University will be redirected to attend Coral Glades High School. According...
WSVN-TV
Broward College offering free education to first-time offenders via diversion program
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Non-violent, first time offenders are off to college for free thanks to a special program at Broward College. Mark is a student of the Court to College program at the Judson A. Samuels South Campus in Pembroke Pines. “I’m overwhelmed because the only thing I’m...
thewestsidegazette.com
The Mount Hermon A.M.E. Church Family and our dynamic Pastor, Rev. Henry E. Green, III, cordially invite the entire community to attend our 29th Annual Greek Unity Day Observance.
Through this program we annually acknowledge and recognize Black Greek lettered organizations for their numerous contributions and accomplishments. Each year we select a member of one of the fraternities or sororities to serve as the keynote speaker for this occasion. This year, Reverend Cyril Guerra, representing our featured organization – The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. – has been invited to proclaim the word for this the 29th Greek Unity Day observance at Mt. Hermon, Fort Lauderdale.
TMZ.com
Will Smith, George Clinton Raise $10 Million for Ben Crump's Law School
Ben Crump doesn't just have a new law school named after him ... the institution's already getting jaw-dropping financial support from his very famous pals!. Will Smith was right by the famed civil rights attorney's side this week in Miami for the dedication of the Benjamin L. Crump College of Law at St. Thomas University -- and sources connected to the event tell us this was way more than a photo op.
WSVN-TV
Teen, 2 women arrested after Miami-Dade Schools Police officer attacked near Horace Mann Middle School
EL PORTAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a teenage girl and two women after a Miami-Dade Schools Police officer was attacked while trying to take the teen into custody for her involvement in a fight at a middle school in El Portal. Thursday was a rough and tumble day...
cbs12.com
Parents charged with locking boy in cage sued by their former attorney
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Criminal defense attorney Nellie King, who represented the parents charged with locking their 14-year-old son in a cage in their garage, is suing the couple. Timothy and Tracy Ferriter, arrested and charged in February of 2022, were represented by Attorney King until November...
wlrn.org
Little Haiti Cultural Center hit with 'unsafe structures' violations. The community fears what comes next
The Little Haiti Cultural Center has been cited with two unsafe structures violations by the City of Miami, raising concerns that the cultural institution — often visited by presidents, top federal officials and touring musicians — could be shut down. One of the violations: failing to obtain a...
Crumbling seawalls, rising seas: Fort Lauderdale crackdown on way
Own waterfront property with a failing seawall out back? This story’s for you. Maybe your seawall is cracked or crumbling. Or maybe it’s just so low that water floods your property — and your neighbors’ — at high tide. If you’ve been putting off getting a new one because of the hassle and cost, you’ll soon have good reason to escalate it to the top of your to-do list. Here’s the scoop: Fort ...
City of Coral Springs Holds Free 60th Anniversary Block Party Bash
The City of Coral Springs is celebrating its 60th Anniversary in a big way with a Community Celebration Concert on Saturday, February 11. The event, hosted in partnership with Broward Health, will take place on the Great Lawn of City Hall at 9500 West Sample Road at 5:30 p.m. Featuring...
fortlauderdale.gov
Meet the Nighttime Code Enforcement team!
When the sun goes down, work is just starting for the brand-new Nighttime Code Enforcement team (NET). Is there a raucous party at the vacation rental next door keeping you awake on a Thursday? The Nighttime Code Enforcement team can help. Is a commercial vehicle parked in a residential neighborhood between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.? This team will handle that issue as well. They are also responsible for making sure businesses and residences along the beach are following the lighting rules that help protect our sea turtles, among other duties.
