New changes at the helm in Broward County. The School Board voting seven-to-two to name Dr. Earlean Smiley interim Superintendent and Dr. Valerie Wanza acting task-assigned Superintendent effective immediately until Smiley can take over. Board Chair Lori Alhadeff says she is ready to put all the Superintendent drama behind her and focus on what's really important--the students. The vote comes after Dr. Vickie Cartwright formally resigned, severing all ties with the county. The initial thought was she would serve as a remote consultant for sixty-days to the tune of 98-thousand-dollars. But members voted unanimously to let her go in a 268-thousand-dollar separation deal.

5 DAYS AGO