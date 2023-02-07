Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blue box with baby's ashes washes ashore after botched burial at seaTracey FollyDaphne, AL
Make money offline in USA for high lifestyleBhawna AroraMobile, AL
In 2012, a 14-year-old girl went to visit her father. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Brittany Robinson?Fatim HemrajMobile, AL
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of AlabamaBryan DijkhuizenMobile, AL
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Singing Valentines
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Valentine’s Day is almost here! You can send your loved one a one-of-a-kind gift, a singing valentine. Includes 2 songs, rose, card, and box of chocolates. Call 251-298-7105 or email Valentine4Her@gmail.com. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for...
WALA-TV FOX10
Steak & Seafood Tower with Nana’s Kitchen & Catering
Latyia and Breanna with Nana’s Kitchen stop by Studio 10 to make a steak, shrimp, and lobster tower!. Nana’s Kitchen & Catering is located at 1301 Springhill Avenue, Mobile. You can find them on Facebook here. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and...
8 Mardi Gras parades in downtown Mobile, Fairhope: Saturday, Feb. 11
WKRG will LIVESTREAM the parades right here at 2 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.. Download the WKRG News 5 app to get a push alert when we start the livestream. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG is your home for Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast, and Saturday is a […]
WPMI
City of Mobile no longer issuing permits to paint the Midtown cannon
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to a city representative, the City of Mobile will no longer issue permits to paint the Midtown cannon. "The City of Mobile is no longer issuing permits to paint the cannon near Memorial Park at the intersection of Houston and Government streets, commonly referred to as the Midtown Cannon. Since 2020, many organizations, nonprofits and citizen groups have received permits to paint the Midtown Cannon for various events, celebrations and awareness campaigns. The decision to end the issuance of permits for painting the cannon was not made in response to any particular organization or request. The last organizations permitted to paint the Midtown Cannon were McGill-Tolen and Murphy high schools in September of 2022.” — Communications Director Candace Cooksey.
Order of Polka Dots roll in downtown Mobile: Mobile Mardi Gras 2023
WKRG will LIVESTREAM the parade right here at 6:30. Download the WKRG News 5 app to get a push alert when we start the livestream. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is your guide for all things Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast. The Order of Polka Dots are scheduled to parade through downtown Mobile on Thursday, […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Provision on the Fly opens new drive-thru coffee shop in Montrose
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Provision on the Fly is a drive-thru coffee shop for serious coffee drinkers. Owner William Hanes visited the FOX10 News Studios and sat down with Shelby Myers to discuss the new venture coming to Montrose and how it will differ from his brick-and-mortar location in Fairhope.
WALA-TV FOX10
Perspectives: Crime Update
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Eric Reynolds speaks with the City of Mobile’s top two police officers about police brutality, police reform and crime statistics. The guests this week are Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine and Mobile Police Assistant Chief William Jackson. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving...
WALA-TV FOX10
Lightning Safety
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One of the most dangerous and deadly parts of severe weather is lightning. Lightning happens when you have negative charges in a thunderstorm and positive charges on the ground. Those charges come together and form a lightning bolt that travels at 60,000 m/sec. Lightning as we...
Why another bayside park is closing in Daphne
Lucy Jacobson has been visiting the small park packed with history, southern charm, and perfect views of sunsets over the Mobile Bay since she was a little girl. It’s a family tradition to visit May Day Park that she shared with her 9-year-old daughter, Sophie, on Wednesday. “It’s clean,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Damp day to end the work week
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s going to be a damp and dreary forecast for the next couple of days. We have a stalled front over us, and that will contribute to additional rain showing up at times today and tonight. No severe weather threats will be lurking and that’s...
WALA-TV FOX10
Former Fugitive Files suspect now wanted in Texas for child abandonment
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman who was featured on FOX10′s “Fugitive Files” series is now wanted in Houston, Texas for child abandonment, according to police. - Police: Woman left kids to fend for themselves for 2 months. According to FOX26 Houston, Raven Yates left her 12-year-old...
Mardi Gras turns sinister with Slaughter Gras at OWA
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – OWA is opening its newest haunted house Slaughter Gras to put some fear and fright into the Mardi Gras season. Those brave enough to enter can face their fears this Mardi Gras season with four different scare zones all within one terrifying haunted attraction. The terror begins on February 10 and continues on weekends through March 5.
WALA-TV FOX10
Free heart screenings Friday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - February is Heart Awareness Month and to celebrate, FOX10 News is partnering with Infirmary Health to offer free heart screenings Friday, Feb. 10. Participants will get blood pressure checks, cholesterol and glucose readings. After participants receive their results, one of the healthcare professionals will discuss the next steps.
1 shot off Cody Road in West Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One person was rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning after a shooting off Cody Road in West Mobile. Police have confirmed that a man was shot and his injuries appear to be non-life threatening. Right now, they have not released a name of the man who was shot. News 5 […]
WANTED: Woman accused of leaving her children home alone for nearly 2 months in Montgomery County
ROMAN FOREST, Texas — A woman is wanted by police after being accused of leaving her two children home alone for nearly more than a month in Montgomery County, according to the Roman Forest Police Department. A warrant has been issued for Raven Yates for two counts of Abandon...
beckersspine.com
Baldwin Bone & Joint to open new location
Daphne, Ala.-based Baldwin Bone & Joint is expanding by opening a new facility in Spanish Fort, Ala. The 10,300-square-foot facility will include 18 exam rooms, four procedure rooms, an X-ray and MRI suite as well as a 1,400-square-foot physical therapy department, according to a Feb. 9 news release shared with Becker's.
WALA-TV FOX10
Severe weather chances decrease as wet system moves east
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This morning has started off pretty wet with a big band of rain slowly tracking east across the Gulf Coast. Thankfully, the chances of severe weather have decreased but we’ll still have to watch the radar even through this afternoon. Most of the rain will be shifting east of I-65 as the moisture axis shifts more to the east.
WALA-TV FOX10
Exclusive surveillance video shows the moment a shooter wounds three victims on Schillinger Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Surveillance video obtained by FOX10 News shows what happened during a shooting that left three people wounded Thursday night. Investigators say three male victims were sitting in a car outside a gas station off Schillinger Road when they were shot. The search is now on for...
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo announces passing of Bengal tiger Rajah
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo on Thursday morning announced the passing of Rajah, a Bengal tiger. Rajah, who was 18 years old, had been in declining health, zoo officials said in a Facebook post. He most recently had been under close supervision by his keeper and veterinarian care teams because of a mass in his mouth and other medical health conditions, officials said. But after his condition drastically worsened and his quality of life became compromised, officials determined that it was necessary to humanely euthanize Rajah.
WALA-TV FOX10
Semmes town hall to discuss annexation
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Semmes hosted a packed town hall Thursday night, all about annexation. This came on the heels of Mobile mayor’s released his four annexation proposals. Now, Semmes has its own plans to grow. “We have been growing very quickly,” said Jeffrey McKee, city...
Comments / 0