MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to a city representative, the City of Mobile will no longer issue permits to paint the Midtown cannon. "The City of Mobile is no longer issuing permits to paint the cannon near Memorial Park at the intersection of Houston and Government streets, commonly referred to as the Midtown Cannon. Since 2020, many organizations, nonprofits and citizen groups have received permits to paint the Midtown Cannon for various events, celebrations and awareness campaigns. The decision to end the issuance of permits for painting the cannon was not made in response to any particular organization or request. The last organizations permitted to paint the Midtown Cannon were McGill-Tolen and Murphy high schools in September of 2022.” — Communications Director Candace Cooksey.

MOBILE, AL ・ 8 HOURS AGO