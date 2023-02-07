ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to get Ma&Ya’s and other creative M&M’s candies

By BestReviews, Allen Foster
 3 days ago

Maya Rudolph is now the face of M&M’s

Maya Rudolph is out of control. She has designated herself “Top Banana and Queen of All Cool Stuff.” After putting her likeness on the world-famous candy-coated chocolate treats, power went to her head. She renamed them Ma&Ya’s, which is a not-so-subtle play on her own name, and is now proposing a “clamtastic” new type of candy. How can you buy Ma&Ya’s? And what are some other options for individuals who want to join the festivities this Valentine’s Day?

Who is Lady Awesome?

It’s hard to keep up with a woman who is,  according to herself, loved by nearly everyone. In the past, she was the “Chief of Fun Funk.” Today, she’s “Top Banana and Queen of All Cool Stuff.” Last week, however, Maya Rudolph was “Lady Awesome,” someone who is peculiarly fond of eating her own face.

That’s right. Rudolph’s face is now on M&M’s, or Ma&Ya’s, as they are more appropriately called, and she’s taking the popular candy in a whole new direction. Just the other day, she decided what the world is really craving is clams. Thanks to her, Ma&Ya’s will now be filled with “chewy, chunky clams.” So, if you want the perfect sweetheart treat just in time for Valentine’s Day , consider Ma&Ya’s candy-coated clams.

How do you get Ma&Ya’s?

Don’t tell Maya Rudolph, but she isn’t the only one who can put their face on the popular candy. Anyone can do it. If you visit the M&M’s site , you can choose a color, add text, add images (clip art or custom) and pick your packaging. This means you can create your own customized M&M’s Valentine’s Day candy to give that special someone on that special day.

Supplement your Ma&Ya’s with these other M&M’s Valentine’s Day products

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BEv8d_0kfIhDVa00

M&M’S Pre-Designed Smooches Milk Chocolate Candy

This kit comes with 2 pounds of red, pink, dark pink and white candies with a variety of Valentine’s Day messages and graphics printed on the candy. You can share this candy in a variety of creative ways to help make the holiday even more special. Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ztfs1_0kfIhDVa00

M&M’S Milk Chocolate Fun-Size Filled Hearts

These festive red hearts are filled with regular M&M’s. There are a dozen packages you can distribute to spread holiday joy. Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KYd5h_0kfIhDVa00

M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candy Valentine’s Day Gift Exchange

This package comes with 26 Valentine’s Day-themed packets. You can write directly on the packaging so your Valentine knows who the sweetness is from. Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CsqJb_0kfIhDVa00

M&M’s Cupid’s Mix Milk Chocolate Valentine’s Day Candy

If you’re having trouble deciding which treat to get, this two-pack of candy includes both plain and peanut M&M’s. Each offering features a variety of Valentine’s Day messages and graphics. Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EY0Om_0kfIhDVa00

M&M’S Fudge Brownie Chocolate Candy

This party-size bag of fudge M&M’s is a hit at any time of the year. The crunchy candy shell and chewy interior make them simply irresistible. Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NutkT_0kfIhDVa00

Hershey’s Kisses Special Dark Mildly Sweet Chocolate Candy

If you prefer kisses, this bag is filled with 32 ounces of indulgent dark chocolate. It’s a great way to say happy Valentine’s Day to your besties… or yourself! Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4STgme_0kfIhDVa00

M&M’S White Chocolate Strawberry Shake Valentine’s Day Candy

Last, but definitely not least, is this scrumptious M&M’s flavor: White Chocolate Strawberry Shake. These red, green and pink candy shells are filled with flavorful white chocolate that features the perfect splash of strawberry. Sold by Amazon

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

