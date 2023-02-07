Maria Menounos & Husband Keven Undergaro Announce They're Expecting First Baby Via Surrogate 'After A Decade Of Trying'

mega

At long last: Maria Menounos and husband Keven Undergaro are expecting a bundle of joy via surrogacy !

The TV personality, 44, shared the exciting news on the Tuesday, February 7, episode of Live With Kelly & Ryan , and she made a celebratory post via her Instagram as well.

"We are overjoyed to share that we are finally gonna be parents! Thank you to Stephanie Levich at @familymatchconsulting , Andrew Vorzimer, @kimkardashian and @zoesaldana for all your help on this journey!" the gorgeous star gushed. "Thank you to my family at @livekellyandryan for having me on to announce. Thank you to our incredibly generous surrogate and her family for this blessing!"

"And lastly, I know my mom had a cup of greek coffee with god and said it’s time. So grateful for the blessing in our lives," the journalist continued. "Cant believe I’m sharing this news without her in the physical, but I know she made it happen on the other side and is going to be with me every step of the way. Thank you all for your love! We are just so grateful!"

In another statement to People , she revealed they got the happy news "after a decade of trying." At first, Menounos attempted to get pregnant via IVF, but nothing worked, and she eventually decided to ditch that option after undergoing surgery for a benign brain tumor .

At one point, Menounos and her husband, 55, found a surrogate , but as they hashed out the details in 2021, they learned the woman wasn't a good match medically.

However, it all worked out in the end, thanks in part to the Extra host's positive attitude.

"Hopefully all will be well," she declared in a 2022 interview. "And we'll get two little brats that I will tell every day, 'You have no idea what we went through to bring you here! You better do great things in this world.'"