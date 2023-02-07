Chris Brown Apologizes To Robert Glasper For Being 'Rude' & 'Mean' About Grammy Win

mega

Chris Brown just backtracked on his outrageous comments about Robert Glasper .

On Monday, February 6, the rapper took to his Instagram Story to issue an apology to the newly minted Grammy winner for hurling insults at him on social media after he defeated Brown in the Best R&B Album category.

“Congratulations my brother.. I would like to apologize if you took offense to my reaction at the Grammys," the "Strip" artist wrote in a screenshot of a direct message between himself and Glasper, where he copped to the fact that his comments “came off really rude and mean.”

“After doing my research I actually think your [sic] amazing," he continued to claim , before putting the blame on the academy for even putting the two musicians in the same lane.

“THE ORGANIZATION ISNT DOING US BLACKS OUR DUE DILIGENCE. YOU AND I SHOULD never be in the same categor[y].. two totally different vibes and genres ,” Brown emphasized. “So from one Black man to another.. CONGRATULATIONS. HOPE YOU ARE ABLE TO FEED YOUR FAMILY FOR LIFE. God bless my G.”

According to the screenshot, the "So Beautiful" rapper read the message but did not respond, to which Brown added, “🤷🏽‍♂️🙏🏽❤️ .”

The disgraced artist went on a rampage on Sunday, February 5, after finding out Glasper took home the prestigious award over for his work on “Black Radio III."

"BRO WHO THE F**K IS THIS?” Brown penned above a screenshot shared to Instagram of a google search of Glasper. “YALL PLAYING 😂😂😂😂😂 WHO DA F**K IS THIS?" he continued before joking about how he “gotta get [his] skills up” and “start playing the harmonica" to compete with Glasper's music.

Given Brown's controversial personal life , social media users were outraged that the "Kiss Kiss" singer was even up for the award. “why he even gets nominations is BEYOND ME," one Twitter user wrote. “A classically trained pianist and artist with a spotless reputation beats someone who should have never been nominated, awww so sad 🥺," someone else lamented.

"Robert Glasper is hilariously petty so I know this beef that he’s bout to have with Chris Brown is gonna be madddddd entertaining," a third added.