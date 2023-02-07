ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Chris Brown Apologizes To Robert Glasper For Being 'Rude' & 'Mean' About Grammy Win

By Molly Claire Goddard
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ZHYq_0kfIh3lZ00
mega

Chris Brown just backtracked on his outrageous comments about Robert Glasper .

On Monday, February 6, the rapper took to his Instagram Story to issue an apology to the newly minted Grammy winner for hurling insults at him on social media after he defeated Brown in the Best R&B Album category.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w1iAT_0kfIh3lZ00
mega

“Congratulations my brother.. I would like to apologize if you took offense to my reaction at the Grammys," the "Strip" artist wrote in a screenshot of a direct message between himself and Glasper, where he copped to the fact that his comments “came off really rude and mean.”

“After doing my research I actually think your [sic] amazing," he continued to claim , before putting the blame on the academy for even putting the two musicians in the same lane.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tqgHd_0kfIh3lZ00
mega

“THE ORGANIZATION ISNT DOING US BLACKS OUR DUE DILIGENCE. YOU AND I SHOULD never be in the same categor[y].. two totally different vibes and genres ,” Brown emphasized. “So from one Black man to another.. CONGRATULATIONS. HOPE YOU ARE ABLE TO FEED YOUR FAMILY FOR LIFE. God bless my G.”

According to the screenshot, the "So Beautiful" rapper read the message but did not respond, to which Brown added, “🤷🏽‍♂️🙏🏽❤️ .”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Xqn5_0kfIh3lZ00
mega

The disgraced artist went on a rampage on Sunday, February 5, after finding out Glasper took home the prestigious award over for his work on “Black Radio III."

"BRO WHO THE F**K IS THIS?” Brown penned above a screenshot shared to Instagram of a google search of Glasper. “YALL PLAYING 😂😂😂😂😂 WHO DA F**K IS THIS?" he continued before joking about how he “gotta get [his] skills up” and “start playing the harmonica" to compete with Glasper's music.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Given Brown's controversial personal life , social media users were outraged that the "Kiss Kiss" singer was even up for the award. “why he even gets nominations is BEYOND ME," one Twitter user wrote. “A classically trained pianist and artist with a spotless reputation beats someone who should have never been nominated, awww so sad 🥺," someone else lamented.

"Robert Glasper is hilariously petty so I know this beef that he’s bout to have with Chris Brown is gonna be madddddd entertaining," a third added.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Chris Brown throws temper tantrum after Grammys 2023 loss: ‘Who the f–k is this?’

Is ya man … on the floor … throwing a temper tantrum … over his 2023 Grammys loss? After Robert Glasper won the award for Best R&B Album for “Black Radio III” on Sunday, Chris Brown took to his Instagram Story to, well, be a sore loser. “BRO WHO THE F–K IS THIS?” the “Breezy” creator, 33, captioned a screenshot of his Google search of Glasper, which described the 44-year-old Houston native as “an American pianist, record producer, songwriter and musical arranger with a career that bridges several different musical and artistic genres.” Atop Glasper’s accolades, which include four previous Grammy wins, Brown once...
RadarOnline

Musician Robert Glasper, Who Chris Brown Trashed For Beating Him At The Grammys, PRAISED The Controversial Singer Backstage After Winning

Chris Brown had on a full-blown temper tantrum after losing Best R&B Album at the Grammys — but the man he trashed for beating him spoke highly of the controversial singer backstage, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Sunday, Brown, who was nominated for his album Breezy) took to Instagram after learning he was beaten by musician Robert Glasper in the category. The other nominees included Mary J. Blige, Lucky Daye and PJ Morton. After he lost, Brown posted, “Who the f--- is Robert Glasper?” with a laughing emoji on his Instagram Story. He added, “Y’all playing. Who da f--- is this?” Glasper...
HollywoodLife

Lil Kim Rocks Sheer Black Jumpsuit As She Heads To Grammys After-Party

Lil Kim wore a fabulous outfit to a 2023 Grammy Awards after-party in Beverly Hills on February 5. The 48-year-old rapper rocked a sheer black jumpsuit that showcased her sexy curves. Lil Kim also wore a corset layer in the midsection of her outfit and a pair of sparkly silver heels. The party that Lil Kim went to was at the Mr. Brainwash Art Museum, which isn’t far from the Crypto.com Arena where the Grammys took place.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
thesource.com

Rihanna Is LOVING Motherhood & Calls A$AP Rocky a ‘Great Dad’

Rihanna continues to wow the world effortlessly, and fans could not have been happier when she revealed she was pregnant with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In May last year, the two lovebirds welcomed their newborn into the world, whose remains unknown (probably with good reason). A source recently told PEOPLE that...
People

MAFS: Kirsten and Shaq's Marriage Off to Bumpy Start After He Delays Honeymoon for a Research Conference

"We have to go to the research presentation first while all the other couples are in Jamaica having the time of their life," Kirsten says in an exclusive sneak peek of Married at First Sight There is already trouble for Kirsten and Shaq before they make it to paradise. In PEOPLE's exclusive preview of Wednesday's episode of Married at First Sight, Kirsten is upset to find out that her husband has delayed their honeymoon in order to attend a research conference. "I'm still in school and I have a research conference this week...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Lopez Tried To 'Control' Ben Affleck During Tense Grammy Moment: Body Language Expert

An expert is weighing in on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's tense appearance at the Grammys. According to body language specialist Judi James, the now viral moment of the Latin superstar appearing to scold her husband while sitting in the audience of the Sunday, February 5, awards show was a telling sign of the "controlling" dynamics between them. “The normal A-list routine is for the guy to whisper what looks like sexy sweet nothings into his partner’s ear at red carpet events while the woman smiles or giggles to signal a passionate relationship,” the expert explained. “Jennifer’s response to Ben’s...
People

Actor McKinley Belcher III Marries Blake Fox in a Intimate Black-Tie Wedding: 'It Means Everything'

Broadway's McKinley Belcher III married his longtime boyfriend in a stunning New Jersey wedding after celebrating four years together McKinley Belcher III has said "I do!" The Broadway actor, 38, tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Blake Fox in an intimate, black-tie affair in Hoboken, New Jersey, on Tuesday. The ceremony took place at the Antique Loft, a 4000 square foot rooftop in downtown Hoboken, the same day they celebrated their 4-year anniversary after connecting on Instagram in the latter part of 2018. "It means everything!" raved Belcher...
HOBOKEN, NJ
OK! Magazine

Sister Wives' Christine Brown Dating Utah Construction Executive David Woolley: Source

Christine Brown has a new man in her life — and his name is apparently David Woolley. Only days after the Sister Wives star shared with her Instagram followers that she's "dating someone exclusively," an insider squealed to a news outlet that the man in question is a 59-year-old Utah construction executive.David is reportedly based in Herriman, Utah, which is only a 30 minute drive away from Meri's home in Murray, but he is originally from San Diego, Calif. Though the details surrounding their brewing romance remain unknown at this time, online sleuths took a deep dive into his life,...
UTAH STATE
OK! Magazine

Watch: Jennifer Lopez Appears To Scold Ben Affleck In Awkward Candid Moment At The Grammys

Though neither Jennifer Lopez nor Ben Affleck were nominated at the Grammys, they were the couple to watch at this year's show due to their interactions in the audience.As OK! reported, fans couldn't help but poke fun at the Oscar winner's demeanor throughout the Sunday, February 5, event, as he appeared stoic and bored, but at one point, something he said seemed to upset his wife.In a viral clip going around on social media, host of the night, Trevor Noah, began talking as they returned from commercial while sitting next to the newlyweds.At first, the duo didn't realize they were...
People

Nia Long Says Fresh Prince Costar Will Smith 'Carried a Burden for Many Years to Represent' Perfection

Nia Long also addressed the "devastating" moments of her past few months following the cheating scandal, and subsequent split from her partner of 13 years, former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka Nia Long is proud of how far Will Smith has come.  In speaking of her former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air costar, Long, 52, applauded Smith, 54, for how he's handled himself in the spotlight.  "I will always love him. He's had an incredible career, and he's carried a burden for many years to try — to represent what...
SheKnows

Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Makes Her Stage Debut in a Powerful Duet With Her Mama

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter took to the stage on Saturday, in a what TMZ said was supposed to be a performance solely for the audience in Dubai, which included husband and father, Jay-Z. Much like a Broadway performance, comedy show, or inside joke, it was meant to be a “you had to be there” moment. Audience members were asked to put their phones in bags provided by the venue, the Atlantis Royal Hotel. But of course, despite their best efforts, recordings ended up on Twitter. This marked Blue Ivy’s first live, public (even more so than it...
Shine My Crown

Brandy in Hot Water After Bank Declines $40K Check She Wrote to Ex-Housekeeper

Brandy Norwood’s ex-housekeeper is airing out the singer’s dirty laundry after her lawyers made public a lawsuit brought against the Cinderella star. Maria Elizabeth Castaneda sued Norwood for being underpaid citing age discrimination last year and settled out of court for $40,000 in November. But Castaneda’s legal team claims the $40,000 check bounced. They are also seeking $87,445.80 in legal fees, according to documents obtained by RadarOnline.
Shine My Crown

Janelle Monáe Finally Opens Up About Coming Out as Nonbinary

Janelle Monáe was applauded for coming out as nonbinary last year, but hasn’t divulged further since then. Now, she’s finally opening up about her gender identity. “I’m not this arrogant person that thinks that I have all the answers,” the Primetime star explained during an episode of The Jess Cagle Show.
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon Dances With Twins Moroccan & Monroe In TikTok After Ex Mariah Carey Allegedly Wants To Be Kids' 'Primary Caregiver'

Even though Nick Cannon has plenty of children to look after — he is the father of 12 kids — he took some time to be with his eldest kids, twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex Mariah Carey, as of late. In a new TikTok video, the trio were seen dancing to Chris Brown's hit song "Run It!" "Blooper #fyp #funny #fail #blooper," the caption read. Another video showed Monroe and Cannon doing a routine. "We petty!" the caption read. As OK! previously reported, Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016, is not happy...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Chrisean Rock Fights Multiple Women While Trying to Get Blueface in a Car to Leave With Him

Chrisean Rock reportedly got into a fight with multiple women hours after making her pregnancy announcement on social media over the weekend. On Sunday (Jan. 22), TMZ posted a video of Chrisean Rock in a physical altercation with multiple women while trying to get Blueface in a car to leave with him. In the clip, an eyewitness is filming the fight, which reportedly occurred near Blue's home. According to the media outlet, Chrisean dropped in unannounced at the Los Angeles rapper's home while he was having his 26th birthday party on Friday (Jan. 20) and tried to lure him away.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

194K+
Followers
7K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy